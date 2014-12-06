NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
@joe- I think Georgia Tech is going to keep it close but FSU is going to FSU and rally late to win by a FG. I think Wisco over OSU (upset by the numbers, but in reality, not as much). I think Bama takes care of biz with Missouri. And theBig 12? Not sure. Basically, I think today will have some really exciting games and the committee is going to have some haaaaaard decisions to make.
The Frogs take the field #ISUvsTCU vine.co/v/OrWiAgK5Kqhby Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/6/2014 5:01:59 PM
Baylor vote even worse considering Texas w vs Oklahoma was neutral site. Odds makers give home team 3 pts.- Same as margin of BU win vs TCUby robert smith via twitter 12/6/2014 5:03:24 PM
Jacob Gannon starts his final game for ISU at right tackle. Wrote about him coping with anxiety disorder #ISUvsTCU … espn.go.com/blog/big12/pos…by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/6/2014 5:07:16 PM
Next week @CollegeGameDay to Baltimore for Army-Navyby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/6/2014 5:07:23 PM
Video: Inside The Drive -- Nick Saban on SEC title game es.pn/12NtMhAby ESPN SEC via twitter 12/6/2014 5:07:46 PM
“The winners will be wearing purple!” #GetUp4GameDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MBezuCAAEApVh.pngby College GameDay via twitter 12/6/2014 5:08:33 PM
Video: Ohio State coming together after emotional loss of Kosta Karageorge es.pn/12NuCe3by ESPN_BigTen via twitter 12/6/2014 5:10:35 PM
How have Marshall and Louisiana Tech not scored yet?by Matt Hinton via twitter 12/6/2014 5:11:36 PM
SMU beating UConn 3-0. Could be huge - OK, small - boost to TCU & Baylor’s strength of scheduleby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/6/2014 5:15:47 PM
Mizzou is 17-0 in the last 3 seasons when recording 3 or more sacks. Alabama has not allowed 3 sacks in a game this season. #SECChampionshipby SEC Network via twitter 12/6/2014 5:18:37 PM
TCU up 7-0 w/9:30 left in 1st. Horned Frogs need to keep pouring it onby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/6/2014 5:22:11 PM
Will Jimbo have a play setup for Jameis Winston to catch the ball? Of course not, but we can hope. No real trickeration from FSU this yearby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/6/2014 5:24:00 PM
There's some style points for ya!
Boykin flicks it to Porter who throws it back to TCU QB for 55yd TD pass es.pn/1rYVrYj #ISUvsTCUby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/6/2014 5:25:16 PM
Clever RT @PaulMyerberg : According to this, Baylor's CFP case passes the eye test (via @HootieSmurf ): http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MFEREIIAA9D9V.jpgby Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/6/2014 5:25:24 PM
TCU strikes first as the Horned Frogs go deep into the playbook. #ISUvsTCU es.pn/1vzzEpAby College GameDay via twitter 12/6/2014 5:26:44 PM
Boykin on the edge vs. Mariota on the edge. Could be tight.by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/6/2014 5:26:46 PM
TCU taking care of business, now 14-0 w/3 minutes left in 1stby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/6/2014 5:35:56 PM
Add 7 more
TCU RB Aaron Green runs in for 3 yd TD & Horned Frogs now lead, 14-0 es.pn/1vY2z5k #ISUvsTCU on ABCby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/6/2014 5:38:50 PM
If head to head is everything, there's no way to determine the best team in a 3 way tie. That this isn't a 3 way tie doesn't change that.by robert smith via twitter 12/6/2014 5:39:15 PM
20 minutes 'til #SECNation ! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MIu8RCUAEOgmG.jpgby SEC Network via twitter 12/6/2014 5:40:13 PM
Forgot about that, yes RT "@smartfootball : @ESPNRobertSmith @COspaz22 point remains but was Barrett's second start (first was Navy)"by robert smith via twitter 12/6/2014 5:40:33 PM
End 1Q: Louisiana Tech leads Marshall in @Conference_USA Championship, 10-0. Herd start 2Q in Red Zone #LATECHvsMRSH http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MKOcNCAAAxJSk.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/6/2014 5:46:42 PM
The caption of this photo says "Marcus Mariota ... celebrates." Yeah, that's probably his celebrating face actually. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MKjXbIEAEx3xi.pngby Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/6/2014 5:48:09 PM
Thanks Waco! @CollegeGameDay had a blast. Mr Singletary reping Bears fans- took issue w/ Corso pick. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MK0lYCEAIDaCR.jpgby Chris Fowler via twitter 12/6/2014 5:49:17 PM
Helfrich hits the recruiting trail today. Probably not a bad day to do so. "Hey, I'm Mark Helfrich. You see my team destroy last night?"by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/6/2014 5:49:24 PM
We've got a tie ball game through 1Q at Paul Brown Stadium. 7-7 between Houston & Cincinnati #HOUvsCIN http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4MLXnfCYAA0n20.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/6/2014 5:51:41 PM
If Baylor beat TCU in Ft. Worth or didn't lose by 2 td to a WVU team in same place TCU won, this would be automatic for me.by robert smith via twitter 12/6/2014 5:52:46 PM
Iowa State drops TD pass, settles for FG. TCU 14-3 early 2ndby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/6/2014 5:55:21 PM