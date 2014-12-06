Tyrone, I've been something of a broken record going back to early October that a one-loss Big Ten champ would make the playoff, and I'm not going to change my tune on the final week of the season. My confidence in that stance was shaken a bit by TCU's surprising move up to No. 3 this week, but if the Buckeyes win a conference championship with another win over a top-15 team tonight, that resume should get it in as far as I'm concerned. I still think it would come at the expense of the Horned Frogs and the Big 12 thanks to the lack of a true conference championship, assuming all the other favorites win today.