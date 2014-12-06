I'm banging the drum hard for K-State, Joe! I actually think the committee's job gets infinitely easier today. I think Baylor and Ohio State lose.
I thought Wisconsin was a bad matchup for Ohio State with a healthy JT Barrett. It hasn't stopped the run at all the past two weeks. Gordon could have a big day.
I agree. I like both Kansas State and Wisconsin to win today. Also, don't be surprised if Florida State falls. The game is going to be close -- that's almost a guarantee with the Noles at this point -- and Georgia Tech found a way to win a close one last week against maybe a better team. Who knows?
Good morning from the West Coast. Any thoughts on last night's Pac-12 championship game?
Morning, Kevin. Passing the baton to you. Last thought from me: Guess I can go ahead and fill out my Heisman ballot now. Probably could have before Friday, but now ...
Good luck with your "decision." (Wink, wink, nudge, nudge).
Good morning everyone. Ready for championship Saturday, as I imagine you all are.
@Bill: No kidding. I picked Oregon. I did a bunch of radio this week and was asked for a final score prediction. My stock answer was that it could be 38-35 in OT or 42-17 in either direction. But honestly, I really didn't see Arizona playing THAT poorly. Props to Oregon's defense. They were hunting.
I, too, was expecting a more competitive and better overall game than what we saw last night. Certainly didn't see that coming. I'll echo Travis and Kevin too, looks like you can put Marcus Mariota's name on the Heisman Trophy.
@Andrew: Think that's going to be tougher now. I wrote in my mailbag about that scenario earlier this week. I figured "style points" would play a role. If the Ducks won, say 31-24 or 30-27, I think the committee would look a lot more favorably. But impressions are only as good as your last game. And Arizona, frankly, looked terrible last night. Not a good representation of the Pac-12 South, which had really bolstered its national reputation with five ranked teams. Sometimes you just have a bad game. And last night was a bad game.
The scary thing, Sam, was that Mariota had an "off" night too. Yet still accounted for five touchdowns.
So what would Melvin Gordon need to do to take the Heisman away from Mariota?
750 yards and 15 touchdowns might about do it ...
If Wisconsin wins and he puts in a dominant performance (say, 250+ yards and a few touchdowns) I wonder if he can make it interesting. I mean, Gordon has been a monster all season too. It just seems like Mariota has so much momentum now and certainly benefited from having his team dominate in the only Power 5 game on last night.
I'll be interested to see how it looks this year, since this is the first season of it. It's a valid point though, especially if we go to eight teams. That's why I'm personally a fan of home sites instead of neutrals until the championship. Plus, you know those tickets aren't cheap.
@Empty Seats: Last night's "attendance" was 45K at Levis stadium. But that was the announced attendance. Looked closer to 20K. Hoping the Pac-12 sees the neutral site as a one-year experiment. I think Arizona fans would have traveled to Autzen (Oregon would have hosted by virtue of the better record) and Oregon fans would only have to pony up for two more games (assuming they win the semi) instead of three.
@Michael: Some of the raw YouTube videos floating around from that player's meeting are tough to watch. Seen differing reports on whether they make a bowl game. Just sad all around.
It's awful, especially after a nice turnaround season like they've had. Kudos to Bill Clark for the job he did there, it certainly hasn't been easy to succeed there with the lack of facilities and attendance UAB has had. I hated to see that happen to the Blazers.
I'm with you, cajun5tiger. I believe if you're in the same conference and have the same league schedule and the same record and you beat a team head-to-head, that should be worth something. I understand the non-conference schedule argument but I don't think a win over Minnesota for TCU should trump the fact that Baylor beat TCU head-to-head. I don't want the committee to encourage poor non-conference scheduling, but let's not act like a lot of teams don't already do it. If you won on the field, that should mean something unless the record is different, in my opinion.
There was some talk earlier about whether or not Les Miles would leave LSU to go to Michigan if offered the job. What do you guys think?
Sam just cut and pasted my answer ...
@Woj: Saw a report that he told an LSU recruit that he's not going to Michigan. Then again, Mike Riley didn't say anything on Wednesday to Oregon State recruits that he was going to Nebraska on Thursday.
I wouldn't. Miles has a good thing going at LSU. The Michigan job isn't what it once was. LSU corners the market on all its in-state talent, which is substantial in Louisiana and that freshman class that just wrapped up its first season in Baton Rouge is strong. They should be contending for a national title in 2016 with that group, maybe even make a little noise next year.
@Jason: He's 61, same age as Riley. And we all thought Oregon State was his last job ...
@Ricky: I'd love to see Oregon-Alabama happen, as I'm sure everyone would. It's been the great white buffalo for the last decade or so. A true clash of doctrines and philosophies. Think that would be a phenomenal game. And of the three other teams in the mix, I think Alabama would be the toughest of the group.
I have heard some sentiments like cajun5tiger where it seems like some LSU fans wouldn't be upset if there were a change there. I get what you're saying about Collins and Robinson and guys like that but as long as Saban is at Alabama and the Crimson Tide continue to be at or near No. 1, they're going to be able to land a few guys from The Boot. Everyone wants to play for a winner. But I bet in a couple years if the Tigers make a title run, they'll benefit from that in recruiting as well.
OK ... before you guys take off, you calling for any upsets today?
Ditto what Kevin said. I think Alabama would be the biggest matchup issue and I like the prospect of that game in the "styles make fights" sense as Kevin alluded to.
Good morning, y'all. Surprised to see an LSU chat going on on championship Saturday.
I think Georgia Tech is going to make it interesting ... not sure if it's going to be an upset ... but I think that could be the most exciting game of the day.
I'll take the obvious one and say Georgia Tech over Florida State. If the Noles play like they did a week ago, it spells trouble, (I know, I know, it seems like we've said that a lot this season).
People love Les ... at least, they like talking about him.
David, you came just in time.
Les is an interesting dude. That's for sure.
Hey everybody! Can't believe Championship Saturday is already here. Hoping for some entertaining battles today.