NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
-
Gotta kick. Gotta go up two scores.by Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 4:02:08 AM
-
That guy’s never going to hire a real offensive coordinator. RT @Corey_Clark : Jimbo was just screaming at Jameis: "Let me call the game."by David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 4:02:19 AM
-
Boosts resume with quality W. TCU didn't have that opp. Ok St helped too RT @WBrown1984 : what has FSU done to show they deserve to jump TCU?by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 4:02:30 AM
-
-
-
-
No, no. Comparable QB situations. Wisc better off actually MT @Stevedotdec : Ummm...Indiana has shown the ability to complete a forward pass.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 4:03:18 AM
-
-
Tyler Lockett. So sick.by Brandon Chatmon via twitter 12/7/2014 4:03:53 AM
-
-
That’s the clincher, isn’t it? Xavien Howard wins a physical fight with Tyler Locket for the INT. BU ball, 5:08 left.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 4:04:32 AM
-
That's why you kick earlier in the third. You can't risk points in a game where they are at a premiumby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 4:04:36 AM
-
-
-
-
-
Another Roberto Aguayo FG & #4 Florida State makes it 2 possession game, 37-28. Only 4:28 left.
.
Watch now es.pn/FSUvsGT #FSUvsGTby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 4:05:44 AM
-
I know I do not envy CFP's job overnight. RT @RussOwensTV : you on board with knocking TCU out now, Ohio State in?by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 4:05:44 AM
-
Joel Stave: 9-for-26, 93 yards, two picks. Ugly.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 4:05:49 AM
-
Baylor students anticipating a Big 12 title #KSUvsBAY http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4OX_OECYAAEbLZ.jpgby Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 4:06:03 AM
-
-
-
Dalvin Cook 1st 7 games: 59 carries, 270 yards (4.6/rush) 3 TD
Dalvin Cook last 6 games: 91 carries, 625 yards (6.9/rush), 5 TDby David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 4:06:07 AM
-
Corrected! That’s the clincher, isn’t it? Xavien Howard with the INT. BU ball, 5:08 left.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 4:06:40 AM
-
The nervous energy has arrived at @MadisonSocialby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 4:06:57 AM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hard to see but signs say: Big 12 logic, 9 games, one true champ crossed out, 61-58 nuff said. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4OYqlrCAAAluwn.jpgby Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 4:09:01 AM
-
-
-
-
-
No Jump Around for Wisconsin fans in between 3rd and 4th quarters. More like jump in the car and get the heck out of here.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 4:10:00 AM
-
-
-
-
God speed to the committee trying to figure out who gets that final spot. Bama, Oregon and FSU are in. My guess is Ohio State.by Chris Low via twitter 12/7/2014 4:10:27 AM
-
-
-
You sad, bro? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4OZVYICMAETwXa.jpgby Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 4:11:56 AM