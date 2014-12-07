How much does this performance by Cardale Jones make you re-evaluate the season of J.T. Barrett? I had dismissed the notion that this is a plug-and-place offense at Ohio State, because Barrett was SO good. But after this, I don't know. Maybe they're just all that good. Maybe Tom Herman should get a head-coaching offer tomorrow..
Think there is any buyer's remorse building in Lincoln as they watch Herman tonight, Mitch?
The worst possible scenario, I think, is Florida State winning in close, controversial fashion.
No, Dan. First-time head coach was definitely not in their plans at all.
BIG stop for Georgia Tech on this most recent drive. Presuming FSU kicks a field goal, GT is still within a possession.
Maybe Herman has earned a call from Michigan? Nah.
Well Mitch, Florida State is trying their hardest to win in close, controversial fashion.
Well Mitch, he's certainly not a Michigan Man, so he gets to check off that box haha.
Yeah, I don't think so, Mitch. Their list is leaning more toward the well-established too.
Herman is originally from the West Coast. I wonder if that Oregon State job would be appealing to him. Honestly, I wouldn't blame him for sticking around for another year or two. This Buckeye offense is so young and so ridiculously good, it would be fun for any coach.
Right, Dan, as opposed to some other great offenses with hot coordinators (Oregon...), now is not the time to leave Ohio State. Herman's stock will only grow in the next year or two.
Oregon State is not a good enough job right now for Herman.
Yup Steve, to me that loss is a huge black eye on Ohio State's resume. VT flat out beat them -- TCU's one loss way more 'impressive' -- they're the closest team to being undefeated, excluding FSU of course.
I hear ya, Thomas. There's an argument to be made for shuffling up divisions to make them even on a regular basis.
Nate Silver is a really smart guy, but I don't understand how he can use math to predict the opinions of 12 people sitting in a room together.
I agree TCU is in, SuperFrog.