NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
We’re 15 minutes away from crowning a Big 12 co-champ. Baylor 38, K-State 20.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 3:32:55 AM
Baylor 38, Kansas State 20 after 3
Antwan Goodley 8 rec, 111 yards, TD
Tyler Lockett 9 rec, 112 yardsby Brandon Chatmon via twitter 12/7/2014 3:34:14 AM
Only 1 quarter remains in the #ACCChampionship . #4 Florida State is leading #11 Georgia Tech, 31-28
#FSUvsGT http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4ORIxQIMAAwouH.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 3:36:08 AM
Your ACCCCCCCG stats through three quarters… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4ORP-aCUAAuXcu.pngby David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 3:36:38 AM
Devin Smith is having a pretty decent night.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 3:38:03 AM
Autotweet: Cardale Jones to Devin Smith for a long TD. This one 42 yards. 45-0 Ohio State.by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 3:38:41 AM
Four catches, 137 yards, three scores for Devin Smithby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 3:38:45 AM
And Ohio State takes a 45-0 lead in the third quarter ...
youtube.com/watch?v=mAUY1J…by Josh Moyer via twitter 12/7/2014 3:38:54 AM
yes and yes RT @ESPNRittenberg : Tyler Lockett is insanely good. Should have been a Biletnikoff finalist. #KSUvsBAYby Brandon Chatmon via twitter 12/7/2014 3:39:03 AM
Have a game Devin!by robert smith via twitter 12/7/2014 3:39:11 AM
I also wonder if the lopsided nature of the Big Ten title game almost makes the committee recall just how poorly the league performed in September -- and maybe just say, nobody outside of Ohio State is any good up there, so we're not rewarding the Buckeyes for a 50-point win over a bad team. I don't think that's a good way to look at it, but ...
In our chat just now, had @DanMurphyESPN , @LombardiESPN & @mitchsherman give a top 4 if FSU wins. None were the same. Good luck, committee!by Brett Edgerton via twitter 12/7/2014 3:41:30 AM
