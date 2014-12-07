NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
Georgia Tech total rushes: 49
Georgia Tech total passes: 3
28-28 in ACC Title Game midway through 3Q
#FSUvsGT http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4OOZcOIQAA_8Dc.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 3:24:09 AM
Seems like a long time ago that GT needed a TD with :30 left to beat Georgia Southernby Chris Fallica via twitter 12/7/2014 3:25:07 AM
Thing is, the committee did this to itself. No one would have argued if it kept Florida State at No. 1 all of November, despite the close wins. Then there would be no debate about the Noles tonight. But this next hour is setting up to put the committee in a bad spot. I love it. And I'd love to see what those 12 people are doing right now as they watch. I assume they're all watching together. What a scene it must be.
I agree. RT @skippyboy5555 : @CFBHeather Oh st and Fsu could make this so easy for the committeeby Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 3:26:41 AM
That's true, Rick. But human nature is to use a measuring stick. That's what they say, but if you look at the way teams have moved up and down this year it would be hard to argue that the committee hasn't used previous rankings in their deliberation a little bit.
Rick, in theory, that's true. But if the committee judges the body of work, 90-percent plus of the season changes very little at this point. So while technically, they're starting with a clean slate, the slate, in fact, is more set every week as a higher percentage of the season is complete.
RT @heathradio : There was more pressure on people doing Dr Pepper halftime toss than Tech has gotten on Jameis tonightby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 3:27:18 AM
Of what all's happened today what I didn't see coming was Ohio St. Or the firework smoke that took 2 hrs to clear here in CLT.by Ryan McGee via twitter 12/7/2014 3:29:10 AM
I find it amazing that the biggest debate seems to be between two Big 12 schools, usually the debate would be about 2 or 3 or 4 SEC teams....truth be told I still think Ole Miss, Miss St, and even Auburn are probably still better teams than TCU,OSU,FSU,and Baylor...just victims of brutal conference
Staring at this again. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4OQDJqCYAA0fcT.jpgby Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 3:31:22 AM
Matt, while the playoff may be more subjective than the old system, I think that misses the point. Allowing 4 teams instead of 2 gives that subjectivity bigger margin for error. Of course, allowing 6 or 8 would make the cushion even greater. I don't think the problem is with subjectivity. It's rooted in limited available CFB Playoff spots.
FSU may be on the outside looking in. They have performed the worst of the top 6 schools down the stretch by squeaking out wins against inferior opponents. Also, last season is last season. Shouldn't matter whether a team went 0-12 or 14-0 last season as it doesn't have any bearing on the current top 4 teams.
