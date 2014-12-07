Thing is, the committee did this to itself. No one would have argued if it kept Florida State at No. 1 all of November, despite the close wins. Then there would be no debate about the Noles tonight. But this next hour is setting up to put the committee in a bad spot. I love it. And I'd love to see what those 12 people are doing right now as they watch. I assume they're all watching together. What a scene it must be.