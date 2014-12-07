The biggest GT fans are sitting in a hotel room in Grapevine, Texas right now Chris.
Georgia Tech at 291 rushing yards after that drive
Yes, Bryson. I think that's gotta be a factor.
Bryson -- I think that's a real issue. Baylor will have played just 9 P5 opponents in 15 weeks. And not just is it one fewer game, it means an extra off week during the season, too. That helps teams a lot.
Yes, Bryson, that certainly has the potential to hurt the Big 12.
OK, folks, with that last zing at the Big 12, I'm out
Thanks for the Qs! Tomorrow should be interesting.
TrojanMike, entering the day, the old BCS had Bama 1, FSU 2 and Oregon 3. Can you imagine if the Ducks had been left out?
You're right, Sam. Cardale Jones' first half also probably knock his teammate J.T. Barrett out of the conversation.
Looks like we escaped the BCS in the knick of time, Brett. Avoided total catastrophe -- though looks like there's still a way to go.
Hello and good night. Couldn't ask for a better last hour of pre-bowl college football. I wonder what we're talking about tonight.
Haha Mitch, there's been just a LITTLE bit of playoff debate in here tonight. (And by little bit, I mean every single comment)
We're breaking out the blender in a couple minutes to show Oregon makes its protein shakes, Mitch. Not much else to talk about.
Unbelievable debate to have here. I can't believe what's happening in Indy. Must say, I did not see that comnig.
Saw some Heisman discussion a few posts down, and I could not agree more -- just mail the trophy to Mariota. Votes are due Monday. He could not have had a better weekend all around.
You're right, Sammie. Say what you want about how fair the system is, but you can't tell me it's not a lot of fun.
On FSU, Nick, I think if the committee sticks to the standard it has created for the past month and a half, yes, FSU should fall to No 5. But no way do I believe it will happen.
I don't think so, Nick. I just can't see the only undefeated team on the outside looking in. Especially the defending national champion.
This creates such an awkward situation for the committee with FSU if it wins close. Imagine if there's a bad call at the end of this ACC game, and it's a controversial finish with the Noles winning....