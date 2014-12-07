It's the eye test, Kungufumaster. But I agree that you can't leave FSU out if they win. the Bama-FSU championship is still a distinct possibility.
I actually think FSU might be the fifth or sixth best team, Mingus. But no, you can't do that.
If only it were that simple, John. Whatever ends up happening tomorrow, there's no clear cut answer.
Alan, surely you can't believe Ohio State's schedule is somehow far and away better than TCU's.
What a bad spot in Charlotte.
Mike - Big difference there. FSU has played 12 Power 5 teams. Marshall played none.
That's true, Mike. But Florida State's schedule has been much more impressive than Marshall's.
They started painting the floor in October by releasing weekly rankings, BC.
Not necessarily, Mark. Would still be a TCU/Baylor debate.
I have confirmed that they will in fact play the second half here in Indianapolis. Some sort of rule, it appears.
The NCAA strikes again! It's bagels and cream cheese all over again,
Justin Thomas is electric. Biggest key to GT's huge turnaround this year.
Just running Buckeyes. Running free for TDs.
I mean, it's an impossible problem to answer... but it's also great that college football has six really good teams. Should mean a fun January.
Hey everyone, good evening from San Francisco. I got my new TV installed yesterday afternoon -- just in time for all the action this weekend.
Tech chews up 7 minutes of clock and ties the game.
You're right, Jeff. If were still in BCS mode you'd have three teams with an argument (FSU, Bama and Oregon) Which is worse leaving out one deserving team or leaving out two? I still think playoff is the better system.