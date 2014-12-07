NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
-
At this rate, Marcus Mariota might get every No. 1 Heisman voteby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 2:53:49 AM
-
Ohio State now up 38-0. Second half beginning here. Baylor would be wise to drop 60+ by any means necessary tonight.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 2:54:01 AM
-
-
Oh. My. Goodness. After a Gordon fumble and an OSU recovery for a TD, the Buckeyes lead 38-0.
Can you really leave OSU out of the playoff?by Josh Moyer via twitter 12/7/2014 2:54:22 AM
-
As always, everybody sucks and nobody has played anybody. RT @BobbyStrother : @MattRHinton @Andy_Staples vs a team that lost to Northwesternby Matt Hinton via twitter 12/7/2014 2:54:24 AM
-
Some guy stole my login earlier this week and picked Wisconsin to win.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:54:35 AM
-
I'm sure things are getting tense in the meeting room. I'm hearing these scores are not helping.by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 2:54:45 AM
-
Ohio State is freaking dominant. I don't see how you leave out any undefeated team. Seriously committee, I do not envy you. Tough decisions.by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/7/2014 2:55:00 AM
-
I’d like to apologize to @BobbyRosinski for sabotaging his picks this week. Was that me that said Wisconsin would win?by David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 2:55:08 AM
-
-
-
-
Video: Bedlam in Oklahoma State locker room as Mike Gundy shows off his moves es.pn/12PL39Nby ESPN Big 12 via twitter 12/7/2014 2:56:38 AM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
See, this is when bias gets weird. MT @DanMurphyESPN Does Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez recuse himself from Ohio State vote?by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 2:57:46 AM
-
Dalvin Cook is 1 yard away from his 4th 100-yard game of the year. As great as Chris Thompson was, he had just 6. Devonta Freeman had 7.by David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 2:57:47 AM
-
-
-
Saban: "I don't know that I've ever been so anxious to want
to win a game for a group of guys that did a
phenomenal job all day long."by Ivan Maisel via twitter 12/7/2014 2:58:20 AM
-
-
I love when Saban lets his guard down and let's us see he's human. @AlabamaFTBLby Ivan Maisel via twitter 12/7/2014 2:59:00 AM
-
-
-
Does the B1G have a mercy rule? This is not fair.by Paul Finebaum via twitter 12/7/2014 2:59:13 AM
-
-
HALFTIME: Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 0. I'd say 3rd quarter is time for the Buckeyes to put in the backups. Or the 3rd-stringers. Oh wait ...by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:59:22 AM
-
Saban: "I've backed them when I needed to back them, and I booted them in the butt when we needed to boot them in the butt."by Ivan Maisel via twitter 12/7/2014 2:59:39 AM
-
-
-
Halftime of Big Ten title: #5 Ohio State is dominating #13 Wisconsin, 38-0
Cardale Jones 211 Pass Yds 2 TD #WISvsOSU http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4OI8ktCQAAC91U.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 3:00:21 AM
-
-
That was the best half of football I've seen Ohio State play under Meyer. Which is saying something.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 3:00:48 AM
-
Really? When was this? RT @ManOfSteele572 #Baylor already beat #TCU in their play-in game.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 3:00:52 AM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Question is if the committee sends Big 12 a message. Because that would mean change. ALL the title game favorites can/are helping themselvesby Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 3:02:24 AM