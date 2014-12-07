NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
As expected, it’s all gonna come down to whether committee believes Cardale Jones would’ve beaten Virginia Tech.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 2:44:26 AM
Big win for the Marshall herdfb in the Conf USA championship game. And there goes the goal post.by joey galloway via twitter 12/7/2014 2:44:29 AM
When I grow up I want to be a third string quarterback.by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/7/2014 2:47:03 AM
HALFTIME: 28-21 FSUby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 2:47:19 AM
Best part of week for Michigan fans: Coach firing, hoops losing to NJIT, RichRod winning P-12 COY or Ohio State's 3rd QB winning B1G title?by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:47:49 AM
LEAVE DIACO OUT OF THIS RT @MattBrownCFB : @Matt_Fortuna Worse week: UConn or Michigan?by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:48:34 AM
Cameron Johnston is a more entertaining Australian than Paul Hogan.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:49:11 AM
No. 84 for Ohio State turned his shoulder and made a clean block. His only other option was to jump out of the way and not block him at all.by Matt Hinton via twitter 12/7/2014 2:50:10 AM
Man I am just nailing it tonight. Sorry, Dalvin Cook. #2errorsandcountingby Ivan Maisel via twitter 12/7/2014 2:50:25 AM
That literally might be the best punt I've ever seen. Cameron Johnston boots it 58 yards, with a beautiful spin to land at the Wisconsin 5.by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:50:32 AM
I think it makes a difference, too RT@CecilHurt Alabama, FSU, Oregon and Ohio State played 13. Big XII played 12. That should matter, too.by Ivan Maisel via twitter 12/7/2014 2:51:14 AM
From bad to Bosaby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:51:28 AM
With 36 seconds before half & Wisconsin trying to run out the clock, Melvin freaking Gordon fumbles, Joey Bosa scoops and scores. 38-0 OSU.by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:52:04 AM
Gotta like the symmetry of the Big Ten's offensive defensive player of the year scoring off the offensive player of the year's fumble.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:52:06 AM
THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY!!!!!!!!!!!!!by David Pollack via twitter 12/7/2014 2:52:10 AM
I think Baylor and OSU fans are going to be very disappointed tomorrow. FSU, if they win, will not be left out of the playoff, no matter how ugly the win, the committee will not leave out a power 5 team that goes undefeated. Bama & Oregon destroyed ranked teams, they are not going anywhere. The committee will be hard pressed to drop TCU based on their win today. The only hope the Buckeyes and Bears have is a Georgia Tech win.
Oh. My. Goodness. After a Stave fumble and an OSU recovery for a TD, the Buckeyes lead 38-0.
Can you really leave OSU out of the playoff?by Josh Moyer via twitter 12/7/2014 2:53:03 AM
Geez I'd tell Urban to feel free to put his backup QB in at this point but ... well...by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 2:53:18 AM
Eagerly awaiting the @BrianHamiltonSI "There's blood everywhere" tweet. At least Notre Dame-Alabama was close in comparison to this.by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:53:36 AM