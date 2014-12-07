NCAA Conference Championship Live Blog
Please don't tell me Ohio State doesn't deserve to be in the top 4. What a show by the Buckeyes!by Paul Finebaum via twitter 12/7/2014 2:34:22 AM
Halftime here in Waco: No. 6 Baylor 24, No. 9 Kansas State 14. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4ODCa3CAAA73LW.jpgby Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 2:34:35 AM
Darwin Cook doing a lot of north-south running. Jameis looking like Jameis. You can hear the @FSU_Football engine purring. #FSUvsGTby Ivan Maisel via twitter 12/7/2014 2:35:26 AM
And with all that, Noles take their first lead and will be up 28-21 at halfby Mark Schlabach via twitter 12/7/2014 2:35:48 AM
TCU’s rise already paying off in recruiting: Frogs landed a top-100 recruit today in 2016 ATH Christian Wallaceby Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 2:36:01 AM
R.I.P Melvin Gordon's Heisman campaign. He'll have to settle for the Doak Walkerby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:36:48 AM
Last 2 games, Winston is 13-of-17 for 253 yards, 5 TD & no picks targeting Greene & O’Leary; 11-24-93-0-4 to everyone else.by David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 2:36:50 AM
. @MadisonSocial erupts as FSU takes it's first lead. Noles lead 28-21 just before halftime http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4ODnGWCAAAaCi1.jpgby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 2:37:03 AM
With :30 left in 2Q, FSU takes lead for the first time all game. Winston hits Rashad Greene for six. 28-21 es.pn/1vAFJ57 #FSUvsGTby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 2:37:28 AM
Can we have a running clock in the second half? Geez ...by Josh Moyer via twitter 12/7/2014 2:38:13 AM
So... is too late to have a six-team playoff? Just checkingby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 2:38:23 AM
.@CFBPlayoff committee frantically scanning by-laws to see if it can have 6-team playoff this yearby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 2:39:56 AM
Right before the half, Winston finds Greene for the 2nd time to give the Seminoles a 28-21 lead. #FSUvsGT es.pn/12ybyj2by College GameDay via twitter 12/7/2014 2:40:01 AM
Heather Cox rocking the Wicked Witch of the West look. I like it.by Matt Hinton via twitter 12/7/2014 2:40:54 AM
Others have said this, but seriously: Ohio State COULD return a 2x B1G MVP, a fringe Heisman candidate & a national champion at QB in 2015.by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 2:41:10 AM
So at least one and maybe two good teams aren't getting in this thing, huh? This is certainly not resolving itself neatly for CFP.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 2:41:36 AM
Finally found something other than Santa ... There is CFB here http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4OEsHRCMAA9LWa.jpgby Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 2:41:44 AM
TrojanMike -- I don't necessarily disagree with you, though I think you need to consider more than just who had the worse loss. Plus the fact that TCU plays just 12 games (and three get to be against Iowa State, Tx Tech and Kansas) should be considered too.
Jameis Winston has 3 first half TDs & #3 Florida State is leading #16 Georgia Tech, 28-21 #ACCChampionship #FSUvsGT http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4OE-TUCUAEeSN0.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 2:42:59 AM
Does Ohio State have anyone to replace Cardale Jones in garbage time?by Matt Hinton via twitter 12/7/2014 2:43:10 AM
