Something to note on the Michigan timeline: There are two windows for coaching hires. The first is about to close, along with the start of the recruiting dead period. So Michigan is fine to wait until the second, which will more closely coincide with Harbaugh's timeline -- if he is the guy. But then there's still the matter of Harbaugh setting up a staff, so it would make for a tight squeeze with Signing Day. I'm told, though, that isn't an issue with UM if it can get him.