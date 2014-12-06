Also, can Ohio State stop Wisconsin's running game and Melvin Gordon? Buckeyes have given up a ton of rushing yards over the last few games, and the great unknown for Ohio State is how Jones fares at QB.
I know everybody handed Mariota the Heisman last night, and he's a super player. But if Gordon rushes for 200 yards tonight and the Badgers win the Big Ten, he's got to be right there in the conversation.
Hey everybody. I can't believe it's already the final week of the season. It's flown by. I'm half hoping that all the top teams lose just to see what the committee does. Now let's get to some questions.
One thing that I keep thinking about with how compelling this season has been is how the argument against a playoff was that it would water down the importance of the regular season. Yeah ... right.
Jeff, I would say the committee will agree with you.
Jeff: That's probably true, but wouldn't Oregon rather have that No. 2 spot and play the first game in Pasadena?
My understanding is that the top seed is placed geographically at the site that is closest, so Ducks would go to Rose Bowl as top seed.
Canada: I think this, at least some of it, was expected. And people are talking about the playoff; that's what CFP wanted. I've got to feel like Hancock is happy with how this has gone.
I've said all along that the SEC/Pac-12 missing the playoff is the quickest route to an 8-team playoff. As long as Bama does what it's supposed to do today, that won't happen in the first year.
Good call, Chris. Still, we don't yet know who will be No. 3 and No. 4 yet, so the No. 1 seed doesn't really mean much other than bragging rights. The Ducks sure looked good last night, though.
Jason: I did the OSU game last week, and I was surprised how aggressively the Michigan people said Harbaugh would be pursued. Maybe I shouldn't have been. They really believe he's the guy who can turn things around. I've heard alums are pushing him. They're still going to have to wait until after the NFL season for that to happen, so that's tough when you're down to 7 commits.
Bill: I think Ohio State has to not only win but look good doing it. If the third-string QB struggles today and the Buckeyes barely win, they could be on the outside looking in tomorrow.
Travis: It worked OK for Alabama when they landed Saban back in 2007. I'm just not sure Harbaugh would take a college job over an NFL job with a different team. I guess we'll see.
OK ... let me follow up on that one Travis: even if you wait till January, don't you think kids would want to play for Harbaugh? He's kind of one of the few you could wait on, no?
Something to note on the Michigan timeline: There are two windows for coaching hires. The first is about to close, along with the start of the recruiting dead period. So Michigan is fine to wait until the second, which will more closely coincide with Harbaugh's timeline -- if he is the guy. But then there's still the matter of Harbaugh setting up a staff, so it would make for a tight squeeze with Signing Day. I'm told, though, that isn't an issue with UM if it can get him.
Honestly, I still doubt Harbaugh goes. Those in the NFL are seemingly sure that he will not. Why? Because he doesn't have a ring. And brother John has one. And Pete Carroll has one. #ego
Travis knows better than me, but what about Dan Mullen? He has to realize that sustaining success at Mississippi State is not going to be easy. Maybe this is his opportunity to move up and take a job at one of college football's more prestigious programs. He's from Pennsylvania.
Jason: It's a good question. I'd written Jones all along as second-tier option; he's resuscitating Tennessee very much the same way Michigan needs. I still wouldn't count out Miles until there's some definitive statement. Who else? Schiano is getting some traction, but I've wondered about that fit all along. There could still be a stealthy Power 5 coach out there we aren't considering.
Yeah Greg, I think Mullen is in that short list. He's joked (I think) that he doesn't want to shovel snow anymore. But he fits a lot of things Michigan would want.
Bren: Kiffin is a Broyles finalist! (But point taken.)
If FSU wins, it's in. GT, by the rankings, is probably the best win on FSU's schedule. That's said, but if you are a Power 5 team that wins all its games, you belong in the playoff.
Unlike ND 2012, at least there's a semifinal round if FSU 2014 proves to be a fraud. So we wouldn't be stuck with a dud national title game.
Del: Yeah I'm with Travis. There's no way the committee leaves Florida State out if the Noles beat Georgia Tech. It hasn't always been impressive, but they keep winning.
I'm personally hopeful of Oregon-FSU; Bama-TCU in the semis. I actually think Baylor loses today. NO ONE is talking about K-State. Overlook Bill Snyder at your own peril. His team is one of very few in the country that can slow a game down with Baylor.
It would be interesting to see what would happen if the BCS was still around. I think they would have Florida State against either Alabama or Oregon.
Cory: I think the best news for Butch/Tennessee is the fact that the SEC East is there for the taking. Florida is in another coaching cycle. South Carolina might soon be, as well. Georgia perennially underachieves. Tennessee's just got to find a QB. Dobbs showed some promise toward the end of the season, but I still wonder whether he's the guy.
Cory: Yeah I think the Vols will be in the mix as early as next season. The problem this year was up front, on the offensive line. That group is all coming back and will be better next year. I like a lot of their skill players and Derek Barnett is a beast on the DL.
Seriously, has anyone given K-State a chance in this game? The discussion has been about Baylor v TCU in CFP. Everyone is saying "when" Baylor beats K-State, not "if." Baylor is a banged-up team, too. Lost No. 2 RB. OL dinged. Petty coming back from concussion, going to get hit today.
Cody: Well Florida State, TCU, Ohio State and Baylor all have to lose, and then Kansas State has to hope it moves ahead of Michigan State. That's a pretty tall task.
Cody: It'd take some disasters at the top. We already know Oregon's in, so that leaves just 3 spots. You wonder where K-State would be in this if it had just beaten Auburn. The Big 12 thinks it has a mess now? That would be unreal.
All right, before you guys take off, you calling for any upsets today?