There's an important distinction to make here, Joseph. While Missouri can throw the ball well, it's not the same offense as Auburn in that it doesn't necessarily run to open up the pass. That's what makes Auburn so effective against Alabama. It's not the tempo or the passing game, it's that you have to play straight up because their power running game can hurt you. Missouri, with a pair of sub 200-pound tailbacks, doesn't run the same way. Going sideline to sideline just doesn't work against Alabama. You have to go north-south like Auburn, and I don't know if Missouri can do that. Plus, when you look at their receivers vs. Auburn's it's really no contest.