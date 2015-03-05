Jury arrives for #Tsarnaev trial. Surprising number of empty seats in courtroom 9 for day 2. #wcvb
He served in Iraq in 2003. Prosecutor asking about overseas service. Defense objects.
Chiola was working on Boylston and Exeter to monitor the crowd on Marathon Monday 2013. same duty he performed for the 8,9 years previously
it's normally a good day, a good day for families. a great day overall, Chiola testifies
At 245 he remembers a loud explosion, lots of white smoke. sounded like a cannon went off. people running, screaming.
he ran toward it then heard a second explosion. he saw people on the ground, blood everywhere. shock. you couldn't tell who was alive or dead.
Exhibit 5 will be shown now. it's a video we saw yesterday
Officer Chiola now circling himself on a wide view video of the Finish Line that jury viewed yesterday. It's a view of each bomb exploding down Boylston Street.
He was running toward the first explosion. once the smoked cleared, he could see the bodies.
Chiola: I was a little confused at first. tried to get my composure. it took a moment to realize where I was
Chiola tries to refer to his Iraqi service, but defense objects and judge agrees
Chiola sees a young lady in all blue in her mid 20s. later found out her name was Krystle. He performed CPR. she had a friend calling out her name. as I applied chest compressions, smoke was coming out of her mouth
Exhibit 8 is now on the screen. it's a photo taken from above Marathon Sports. Chiola can see himself in the image
He stayed 20-30 seconds with Krystle and then moved on to other victims who needed help. tourniquets, helped people get to ambulances. cleared the crowds
Chiola says Krystle was suffering, she was in pain, in shock. From the waist down, it's tough to describe. "it was like mutilation." that's as far i can say
He then went to the first aid tent. (medical tent) He found out Krystle was there. "i stayed with her."
Prosecutors call Jeff Bauman to the stand at #Tsarnaev trial. #wcvb
He walks in with two prostethics on his legs.
He speaks in a loud, clear voice. Tells the jury he grew up in Chelmsford, Massachusetts
He seems very comfortable and self-assured. Talks about hard work at his uncle's paving company.
He looked online for a good job with no college degree. Went to Costco. "i was great with people."
by april 2013 he had been at Costco for 2 plus years
April 15, 2013 he tells the jury he lost his legs. He's wearing shorts today b/c pants trip up his mechanical knees. they rely on swing and momentum. pants get in the way
Bauman: I was watching my girlfriend run the race. .it was my first marathon I've been to. Tells jury Erin is now his wife. "she said yes." as courtroom laughs. prosecutor says lucky for you.
Erin worked at Brigham and Women and was running as part of Team Stork
Jeff was with Erin's best friend and both her roommates. we were very excited for her
They made signs for Erin and then headed to Newton. mile 17 where the fire house is
That was my first time experiencing the marathon. it was an awesome time
We saw her run past us and we screamed. she gave us a hug. Then they hopped in a cab to Storrow drive and walked to the Finish Line.
Bauman was just before the Finish Line watching for Erin for 25-30 minutes. It was a beautiful day. she was supposed to finish around the 4 hour mark.
We were in the crowd, this guy about my age. He came up and was trying to make his way through the crowd. I looked at him and he looks very suspicious. he was alone. he wasn't watching the race. he didn't look like he was having any fun. i just thought it was odd
Bauman looked back. i saw a bag unattended. i thought it was very weird.
It looked like a regular school backpack. it was black
Bauman, I just thought it was weird. You're at the marathon. probably just someone forgot it.
He thought about leaving. maybe erin finished. friend said 5 more minutes. 2 seconds later, i saw a flash
Jeff thought wow that was a big firework. it smelled like the 4th of July
Bauman: people screaming. my ears were ringing. everything was muffled. he saw his friend Michelle and saw bone in her leg