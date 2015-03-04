Sydney says she was in so much pain b/c they were putting so much pressure on her thigh.
Sydney went into surgery. woke up intubated. her father was in the room. she asked for paper and pen to ask if her mom was alive. he started to cry. she's ok, she's alive, he told her.
But she doesn't have her legs anymore, Sydney's father told her about her mother Celeste
The nurse then wheeled Celeste into Sydney's room. nurse told her her mother didn't have both legs anymore. i said I don't care, I just want my mom, Sydney testifies. We held hands and we were crying. we both were appreciating that we were still alive
Sydney has had 7 or 8 surgeries. has a scar on the bottom/top of her foot from hole blown through her foot.
Scars on thighs from shrapnel. scars from where they fixed artery. scar on other side to fix artery. Sydney used to have a BB in her thigh. has been removed.
Prosecution is done with Sydney. No defense questions
Celeste Corcoran leaves the courtroom too. Blows kisses at other survivors. some red faced and teary in their seats
Karen Rand McWatters arrives. she is also an amputee
She worked for 8 years with Chef Jasper White at Summer Shack restaurant. Was friends with Krystle Campbell
Karen and Krystle loved going to sporting events together. 2013 was their first Boston Marathon together
Karen's future husband was running the marathon.
They got a good spot to watch Karen's then boyfriend run
Karen and Krystle took a picture that morning together at the Public Garden. They were playing tourists
That picture is now on the screen. The two women look so happy. Huge smiles as they stand on the iconic bridge over the Public Garden lagoon
The picture was taken around 2 pm
The two women then made their way to an area across from the Public Library near Marathon Sports
Karen was looking at her phone and suddenly it was chaos, confusion, smoke.
People were screaming get down. And then there was another explosion and more chaos. more yelling. I tried to sit up and looked at my foot and leg and realized something terrible had happened to us, Karen testifies
i could see the front of my leg and my foot was over sideways. i tried to move closer to Krystle.
I got closer to her head and we tried to talk to each other. i didn't look at how severe her injuries were. she very slowly said her legs hurt. "we held hands and very shortly after that her hand went limp in mine. she never spoke after that. "
It seemed really bad, Karen testifies as she looked toward her friend Krystle. I never saw Krystle after that
Exhibit 17 is a photo that shows a horrific scene as the two women's heads are indeed next to each other. Blood is everywhere. smoke.
Krystle's body is twisted in a very unnatural way. A first responder is attending to the two friends. One would die, the other would lose a leg.
Karen's voice cracks as she testifies she couldn't remember her sons' numbers to call at the hospital. the next thing she remembered was waking up and her sons and fiance were there
The hospital was trying to save her leg. people were hopeful it could be saved. two days later they realized the leg would have to be amputated. she was in excruciating pain. They took my leg that day, Karen testifies. Below the knee
Karen had Krystle's phone. The Campbell family was told their daughter was in the hospital. Karen's family couldn't find her.
Krystle's parents were sent in to the hospital and realized it wasn't their daughter. Krystle's boyfriend knew it was Karen.
Prosecutors are done. no defense questions. we are done after a tough, tough day in courtroom 9
Good morning. Expecting more emotional testimony here in courtroom 9. Survivors and families are in the room sitting in the rows to the left. The center left rows have police including the Watertown chief. Media sit center right. Defense and public sit on the left side. there are 10 seats avail first come, first serve for the public each day
Tsarnaev walks into court with a spring in his step. warmly greets his atty David Bruck
The public seats are largely empty today
Bill and Denise Richard are in the courtroom. So are Carlos and Melida Arredondo
Defense atty David Bruck telling judge he is concerned about testimony from survivors of the Bombing which is more like victim impact statements vs. factual descriptions of what happened.
Defense has filed a sealed motion to put limitations on survivors' testimony. Bruck says he's not trying to take away victims' right to have their day in court. He's arguing admissibility of certain testimony at certain phases of this trial.
Prosecutor Mellin arguing they are not asking survivors about impact on their lives. he says they are focusing on what they saw, heard, nature of injuries.
Judge O'Toole says he does not think the testimony went out of bounds yesterday
Bruck now arguing the judge should turn off the camera that's pointing toward the defense team and beamed out to the overflow room. he calls it unique access to the defense table not afforded to spectators here in courtroom 9. he refers to it as a fishbowl
Jury arrives for #Tsarnaev trial. Surprising number of empty seats in courtroom 9 for day 2. #wcvb
Officer Frank Chiola of Boston Police arrives as first witness on day two. he's assigned to D-4 South End