She walks in with a prosthetic on her lower left leg
She is from Texas is was there to watch her future mother in law Mona run. she and colton kilgore are in laws
Noah is her son who was 5 at the time
"Blood was everywhere," Gregory says, recalling the pool of BBs, shrapnel and body parts. "At that point, I felt that was the day I would die."
When I lifted up my arm, my bone and all my flesh was sticking out of me, Rebekah testifies. she wanted to reach out to her son but felt completely helpless as a mother.
A family member placed Noah beside his mom. he was taken to BMC. Mom was taken to BIDMC
Mommy, mommy, mommy, was all she could hear over and over again as her son called out to her
Rebekah's voice quavers as she describes looking to her right and seeing Krystal Campbell. "and she was dead."
First responders rushed Gregory to the hospital. "I could see them mouthing, we have an amputee," she recalls. "I knew at that point, if I didn't die, my legs would be gone."
Rebekah is crying now and grabs for a tissue. On the way to the hospital, they tied a tourniquet on her leg. she heard crews say we have an amputee. she knew if she didn't die, her legs would be gone
Rebekah's injures are the ones we just saw horrifically close up on Colton's video. She spent 39 days at Beth Israel before flying to TX for more surgeries. She's had 17 surgeries on her leg before amputation. her right leg had fractures. left hand shattered. her teeth literally moved in her mouth. lost two teeth. son has bald spot from shrapnel, GI bleeding. Rebekah still has shrapnel in her body
Nov 2014 she had her left leg amputated. Just got prothesthis in Janurary
Bill Richard is leaning over in his seat listening intently to this moving testimony with his head perched in his hands
Rebekah tweeted earlier today "I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength"
Exhibit 12 is on the screen. A very bloody picture of the scene after bomb number one explodes. Rebekah is circling all her family members caught in this hellish place
Exhibit 16 is a picture right after the blast. You can see a lot of smoke and blood. flags from the marathon route waving. people sprawled on the ground
Prosecutor is done. defense has no questions
Sydney Corcoran is next. She enters courtroom with her mom Celeste. They were both seriously injured at the marathon. Sydney is now 19 and nearly bled out on Boylston Street. Her mom is listening in the front row. A court officer passed her a hearing aid
Sydney is calm and composed on the stand. She watched marathon with her mom and dad.
Sydney is describing a nice day in Boston before heading to finish line to watch her aunt come in
They ended up near Marathon Sports
I remember having my mom to the right of me. she was so happy for my aunt. she was trying to get any view, peek over heads of people. my dad was behind us
the next thing i know we were immersed in smoke. our ears, it was like leaving a concert. all you see is smoke
i lost my family even though they were feet away from me. i was in shock. i didn't know i was injured. i felt like half of my right foot was gone. i tried to put pressure on it. i actually started to limp. she limped to a rail. i passed out for a minute. next thing i know i'm lying on the ground and men are putting massive amounts of pressure on my thigh. they're trying to figure out where i'm bleeding from
a man put his forehead to mine and telling me i was going to be ok. i just needed to hold on. another man told me to squeeze his shirt as hard as I could. he told people he could see i was going white. my eyes were going white. i could feel my body going tingly. i was growing increasingly cold. i knew i was dying. i remember having moments of panic
i had no idea what had happened. i just knew it was bad, Sydney Corcoran testifies
How can this be real? everything was so happy two seconds ago? Sydney testifies
Sydney was taken to the medical tent. they kept saying she has a femoral artery break. she's not going to make it. we have to get her out of here. i didn't know what that meant, she testifies
a femoral artery break meant it was severed. i was bleeding out. i had minutes, Sydney testifies
I can't help thinking these jurors must be stunned by all this emotional testimony on day 1 of a 3-4 month trial.
Sydney now showing the jury on a photograph where she was on Boylston Street.
Hearing damage is common among bombing survivors. Both Bill Richard and Celeste Corcoran are wearing court listening aid devices as Sydney Corcoran testifies.
Another video near Marathon Sports is on screen now. Sydney Corcoran is on the ground. Prosecutor: you said you felt cold, do you know why? Sydney: I was dying.
Ron Brassard is in the video. he, his wife and daughter are the Corcorans friends.
A policeman walks up to Sydney in video. Trying to get her on a gurney. I can remember him being panicked and frightened. I can remember everyone in the medical tent being so scared. they ripped off my clothes b/c they knew how severe i was.
Is it safe to be here? a voice asks on the video. probably not, someone responds. then you hear screaming. Get out!
Sydney views a photo of her lying on the ground, surrounded by people. "I was dying," she explains. "The blood was leaving my body. I was bleeding out."
there's now a photo of Sydney on a gurney with an oxygen mask. i remember thinking this is it. i'm gonna die. i'm not gonna make it. it just felt so cold. i almost felt peaceful because i felt i was going to sleep. i was fading fast.
The ambulance got cut off. I can remember blood pooling out of my leg, Sydney testifies.
They asked for a number to call when Sydney got to the hospital. She replied: My parents were both there too, they could be dead. i don't know.
I can remember thinking Oh my God, my parents are gone. I'm going to have to live with my brother. We're going to have to live with my aunt.
"At that moment, I thought I was an orphan," Sydney says. "I thought my parents had been violently ripped from this world and I was all alone."