Grilk explaining makeup of the field in the Boston Marathon each day.
Grilk explaining to jurors the economic impact of the race. He's talked about why so many runners aspire to participate b/c it's a qualifying race. Others participate on behalf of charities.
The 117th Boston Marathon abruptly stopped at 2:50 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2013, after both bombs exploded. The B.A.A. later invited the 5,633 runners who were unable to cross the finish line on Boylston Street to enter the 2014 race automatically using a special code.
Grilk is explaining Marathon weekend events.
Grilk is talking about how the Red Sox play on the morning of the Marathon. He explains many people attend the game and then walk to watch the marathon.
1000 media credentials issued to 80 organizations each year.
Grilk explaining all the logistics about making the Boston Marathon work each year.
Grilk describing first aid and hydration stations along the Marathon route
Grilk says the BAA partners with public safety officials to coordinate race security
prosecutor asking about 2013 marathon. began like other marathons, grilk explains. it was a good weather day.
For the 2013 Boston Marathon:
* 26,839 runners started the race
* 17,600 finished (75.4%)
The B.A.A. expanded the field for the 2014 race:
* 32,458 started
* 31,925 finished (98.4%)
Grilk was at the Finish Line for the 2013 Boston Marathon
Exhibits 1-4 photos, exhibit 5 is a video from the photo bridge at the finish line. 774, 789, 791 are diagrams of Finish Line area. prosecutor wants to enter as evidence. Defense has questions about diagrams.
"You're going to see a lot of chaos and a lot of people on the ground," says Kilgore as he introduces his video.
We are now looking at Kilgore's 5 year old nephew Noah. Noah had a shrapnel wound in his leg. he was terrified, Kilgore says.
Kilgore's video camera shows a lot of blood and metal pieces on the ground
smoke is visible on the video. some piece of burning material, Kilgore says
Kilgore shot video of his sister-in-law Gina's leg bleeding profusely from a severed artery
Kilgore said he then got out of the way as first responders moved in
Kilgore says he believes video shows Karen Rand, seriously injured in the blast. We can now see his sister in law Gina who is in obvious shock
Kilgore's belt was used as a tourniquet for his sister in law
You can hear a first responder tell someone, "you're ok"
There is a lot of blood in this video. People are screaming. Looks like hell on earth
There are pools of bright red blood everywhere. Difficult video to watch --- and even worse to hear.
a first responder bellows, she's mobile get her out of here. i'm worried about secondaries.
there's so much screaming and chaos. blood everywhere. these are very close up shots. I can see a man with his clothes blown off at the legs.
there's a shot of his a seriously injured leg. it's charred with burns. the foot is nearly blown off at the ankle. this is truly horrifying video
Colton, his wife screams, stay with Gina (his seriously injured sister in law)
We just saw a very tight shot of a shredded limb --- foot? Leg? Kilgore says he remembers thinking, "There is no way she's going to keep that foot."
"It was so severely damaged," Kilgore says. "Bones were sticking out of it."
You can see a first responder putting a tourniquet on Gina. Lots of people lying on the ground in shock. others providing comfort
She's bleeding really bad, someone says
A juror sitting closest to me, an older woman, looks visibly upset
Above the sirens, you can hear first responders trying to reassure shocked victims, telling them they've been in an explosion.
Kilgore's jeans were blown apart from the knee down.
He tried to rip them to use as a tourniquet
to see these images so close up has definitely disturbed many in the courtroom
Kilgore's sister in law was taken to MGH
Kilgore can see himself in an aerial photo of the carnage outside Marathon Sports.
"I was definitely knocked off my feet," Kilgore recalls. "Probably a couple of feet from where I was standing, the bomb went off."
defense has no questions for kilgore. he is done