Boston Bombing Penalty Phase Live Blog
A Boston jury has found Dzhkohar Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 counts related to the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, meaning Tsarnaev could face the death penalty. Follow ABC News station WCVB's live blog for the latest news.
Weinreb wrapping up. Explaining how the govt will present its case. Says he will start with marathon bombing scene and evidence. what the defendant did after bombing. April 18th how FBI published photos then manhunt. murder of collier. evidence collected in Watertown. evidence from Dzhokhar Cambridge apt and dorm room. Weinreb says Dzhokhar's computer is key. a window in to his life.
Weinreb now puts a picture of MIT officer Sean Collier on screen for jurors. Followed by Krystal Cambell. he is describing the horrific way each died. Lu Lingzi was cut, battered and bruised. holes in her legs. Martin Richard was only 4'5" tall. 70 pounds. bomb damaged his entire body. it blew his arm off. burned his skin. he lost so much blood there was virtually none left in his body.
Weinreb tells jurors that 8-year-old victim Martin Richard was only 4 feet, 5 inches tall --- and because of his size, "the bomb damaged his entire body."
Weinreb adds, "Martin lost so much blood, he had virtually none left in his body" when he arrived at the morgue.
We will not sidestep Dzhokhar's responsibility for his actions. Clarke says the reasons why are where she differs from prosecutors. what took Dzhokhar Tsarnaev from this (holds a youthful picture on a poster board) to this (a large photo of him on surveillance at bombing scene)?
Judy Clarke is pictured above.
She is a familiar face at death penalty trials.
She previously represented Arizona shooter Jared Loughner, Ted Kaczynski the Unabomber, Atlanta Olympics bomber Eric Rudolph, and South Carolina mom and murderer Susan Smith.
In each case, the defendants were found guilty but escaped the death penalty.
Clarke graduated from Furman University and received her law degree from the University of South Carolina.
Clarke says Tamerlan became increasingly radical. traveled to Russian. Obsessed w/ talking about Islam. His radical views even disrupted services at the Mosque in boston , Clarke says. It was Tamerlan Tsarnaev who radicalized, it was Dzhokhar who followed. Tamerlan did the internet research and he bought the bombs.
Tamerlan spent much of his time on the Internet looking at images of carnage in the Middle East. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev had materials the prosecutor told you about, Clarke tells jury. No evidence he downloaded them. earliest sign of them comes back to a thumb drive that has never been found.
They committed acts in April 2013 and they are inexcusable. For which Dzhokhar must be held responsible, Clarke says. but it was a path born of his brother, created by his brother. Dzhokhar was brought into his brother's passion and plan and that lead him to Boylston Street.
Clarke now talking about the boat note. says it was words Dzhokhar had read and heard. She promises testimony about where those words came from. We think you will have evidence you need on 30 counts. there will be questions we cannot answer now that will carry over to the second phase.
I saw Liz Norden in the hallway at the break. She is here with a daughter, neither of her sons JP or Paul wanted to come to the trial. They each lost a leg in the bombing. She is watching from overflow and said she can hear and see just fine.
Tom Grilk is the first witness to take the stand in U.S. v. Tsarnaev.
In 2011, Grilk became the executive director of the Boston Athletic Association, which hosts the Boston Marathon. He has been a member of the organization since 1987.
According to his bio, Grilk has been the marathon's finish line announcer since 1979 and is a former competitor, having run a personal best marathon time of 2:49:03 in 1978 and a Boston Marathon personal best of 2:54 that same year.
