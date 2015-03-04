Boston Bombing Penalty Phase Live Blog
A Boston jury has found Dzhkohar Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 counts related to the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, meaning Tsarnaev could face the death penalty. Follow ABC News station WCVB's live blog for the latest news.
Tsarnaev stood 4 minutes behind row of children. gave brother time to get in place. 10 sec later tamerlan detonated. then dzhokhar walked away and detonated his bomb by remote control. the explosions by the two bombs was terrifying, Weinreb tells the jury
The defendant's bomb exploded into a crowd of people. Many of them had legs or feet blown off their bodies. One person murdered that day was Martin Richard. Martin was 8 years old. He was at the marathon with his mom, dad, sister jane & brother. .the bomb tore large chunks of flesh from Martin's body
William Weinreb is an assistant U.S. Attorney and the deputy unit chief for anti-terrorism and national security.
He just told jurors that on Marathon Monday, Tsarnaev "pretended to be a spectator, but he had murder in his heart."
Tsarnaev faces 30 federal charges --- including 17 that carry the death penalty.
Massachusetts abolished the death penalty more than 30 years ago, but since Tsarnaev faces federal charges, prosecutors in this case can seek it --- and announced on January 30, 2014, that they would.
In the notice filed with the court, prosecutors alleged Tsarnaev "intentionally and specifically engaged in acts of violence, knowing that the acts created a grave risk of death" and that "participation in the acts constituted a reckless disregard for human life."
Weinreb says 20 min after bomb set off, Dzhokhar was caught on video at Whole Foods in Central Square. shopping for milk. later he exchanges the milk. while victims were in the hospital, Dzhokhar went to umass dartmouth and partied. went to the gym and played video games. posted on Twitter,
"i'm a stress-free kind of guy."
the defendant carried out an attack on boston marathon b/c he believes it would cause America to stop targeting terrorists overseas. he read books, listened to songs and watched videos created by other terrorists. his conversion took over a year or two. 2011 started, ramped up 2012. in 2013 he created an online ID to spread radical ideas, weinreb says.
police collected surveillance photos from buildings and pics from spectators. Forum had surveillance camera. pointed where def placed bomb. shows Tsarnaev dropping backpack right behind martin richard and other children. he looks at them. then makes phone call. a few seconds later everyone in forum looks toward first bomb. defendant walks rapidly in the other direction. that video revealed the defendant was one of the bombers, Weinreb says.
Tsarnaev was arrested four days after the marathon bombings. He had been hiding inside a covered boat stored in a Watertown backyard.
In an affidavit, FBI Special Agent Daniel Genck wrote, "he had visible injuries, including apparent gunshot wounds to the head, neck, legs, and hand."
The defense has asked Judge O'Toole to allow jurors to examine the entire boat in person --- either at the courthouse or in a warehouse.
Weinreb talking about how Tsarnaev brothers went out Thursday night looking for a gun. Encountered MIT officer Sean Collier. Far away surveillance video shows the murder but not close enough to see players. It shows 2 men go around Colliers car and open the door. A few seconds later a man rides a bike by the car. a MIT grad student who will testify he saw a man lean into the police car. He looked right at MIT student.
Weinreb tells jurors that Tsarnaev and his brother Tamerlan executed MIT police officer Sean Collier with two shots to the side of his head and one shot between the eyes.
Collier also was shot three times in the hand.
Weinreb says surveillance video does not show which brother shot Collier or if they both did.
Weinreb says it doesn't matter. "They both murdered him," he says.
police interviewed Ming and started tracking Mercedes in real time. Brothers now in Watertown again. GPS tracking revealed they were going south on Dexter avenue in Watertown. Joe Reynolds, a Watertown PD officer, hears about carjacking and spots Mercedes. Reynolds doesn't know it's the alleged Boston Bombers.
Dzhokhar is in honda civic. Tamerlan in Mercedes. They get out of the car. they start firing at Reynolds who backs up and starts firing back. Sgt arrives seconds later. Tsarnaev brothers start firing at him. Sgt. lets his car roll toward defendants and hops out. The defendant and his brother did everything they could to try to kill those two officers, Weinreb says.
Tamerlan runs out of ammo. Walks towards Reynolds. Pugliese tackles Tamerlan, weinreb says. Dzhokhar hops into Mercedes and drives towards 3 officers at top speed to mow them down. two officers jump off. Pugliese grabbed tamerlan and tried to drag him away. last second he rolls off, defendant ran right over brother and dragged body 50 feet. (Dzhokhar looking straight ahead in court. I cannot see his face)
