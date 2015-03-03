Boston Bombing Penalty Phase Live Blog
A Boston jury has found Dzhkohar Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 counts related to the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, meaning Tsarnaev could face the death penalty. Follow ABC News station WCVB's live blog for the latest news.
Bus brings Bombing survivors and families to Boston's federal court for opening statements. #wcvb http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B_QOoyoXAAE7Rrs.jpgby Kelley Tuthill via twitter 3/4/2015 12:34:26 PM
No cameras allowed in federal court. Follow major developments in Boston Bombing trial here. Play-by-play at on.wcvb.com/1x2osEc #wcvbby Kelley Tuthill via twitter 3/4/2015 12:48:37 PM
Two dramatically different portraits of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are expected to emerge when prosecutors and Tsarnaev's lawyers give their opening statements at his federal death penalty trial.
Was he a submissive, adoring younger brother who only followed directions given by his older, radicalized brother? Or was he a willing, active participant in the attacks?
One protestor outside federal court for Boston Bombing trial. #wcvb http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B_QazBUVEAILTbY.jpgby Kelley Tuthill via twitter 3/4/2015 1:27:45 PM
Huge media presence outside federal court. Long line at security inside. #wcvb http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B_QbD12WkAAW9RZ.jpgby Kelley Tuthill via twitter 3/4/2015 1:28:59 PM
Two busloads of people hurt in the bombings arrived at the federal courthouse at 7:30 a.m. They entered through a side entrance, away from reporters and photographers gathered at the main entrance.
Marc Fucarile who lost a leg in the attack, went in the front entrance, but did not comment to reporters.
Sidebar is over.by Sera Congi via twitter 3/4/2015 2:24:58 PM
Judge agrees with prosecutors that defense arguments that Dzhokhar was under Tamerlan Tsarnaev's control must wait until any potential second or penalty trial phase. Guilt phase is just that and judge says it's meant to determine whether or not Dzhokhar committed the crime.
some of the jurors surveyed the room as they walked in. all listening intently to judge o'toole now. 10 women, 8 men. The majority appear to be middle aged or older. a few young people too. all appear to be white. One young man described his Iranian heritage during jury selection.
Judge George O'Toole, Jr., is explaining the case to the jurors right now and giving them instructions.
Here's some quick biographical background:
Judge O'Toole was born in Worcester in 1947. He received his bachelor's from Boston College in 1969 and his law degree from Harvard in 1972.
In April 1995, President Clinton nominated him to the bench.
Legal analysts say he runs his courtroom efficiently, and has reputation for being calm and succinct.
Judge O'Toole also presided in the trial against Tarek Mehanna, a Sudbury man convicted in 2011 of helping Al Qaeda, plotting to kill Americans, and lying to the FBI.
O'Toole sentenced Mehanna to 17.5 years in prison. Last year, the First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the conviction.
Judge concludes instructions and opening statements begin.by Sera Congi via twitter 3/4/2015 2:50:43 PM
The defendant wasn't there to watch the race. He had a backpack over his shoulder. Inside it was a bomb. A sealed pressure cooker. It was filled with explosive powder and small pieces of shrapnel. The goal is to shred flesh, shatter bones and set people on fire. The goal was to kill and maim as many people as possible.
