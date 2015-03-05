Boston Bombing Penalty Phase Live Blog
A Boston jury has found Dzhkohar Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 counts related to the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, meaning Tsarnaev could face the death penalty. Follow ABC News station WCVB's live blog for the latest news.
I went home knowing that it was probably my only opportunity to go home given the gravity of what happened. i couldn't get the smell off my body and it was making me nausea. i went home to collect some things. clothes for denise and henry. I took a shower.
Emotional testimony from Bill Richard plus the heroism of 3 @bostonpolice officers.
A first look inside the Resiliency Center. An oasis for Boston Bombing Survivors.
Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes were newlyweds when they went to the finish line for the 2013 Boston Marathon to watch the runners cross. They both suffered severe injuries and lost their left legs.
At last year's marathon, the couple rode side by side in the hand cycle race, completing the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston, in about 2 hours and 14 minutes. Both smiled as they rolled across the finish line, holding hands.
A spokesman for Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital said the couple "wanted to make sure they finished together."
Patrick Downes is in courtroom 9 waiting for his wife to take the stand. Each lost their left legs below the knee. Due to excruciating pain, Jessica talked to the Boston Globe earlier this year about the decision to have some of her right leg amputated.
