Boston Bombing Penalty Phase Live Blog
A Boston jury has found Dzhkohar Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 counts related to the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, meaning Tsarnaev could face the death penalty. Follow ABC News station WCVB's live blog for the latest news.
They took Jane and they put her on the ground and they started treating her. I said I need to go back and check on my wife and son. Henry was clinging to me. I walked back and I could hear Denise yelling my name. i was still covering Henry's eyes
I saw Denise and other people hovering over and trying to help Martin. I needed to get back to help Jane. When I saw Martin's condition I knew that he wasn't gonna make it. I knew Denise was OK though I didn't know the extent of her injuries. I told her I was going to the ambulance with jane and henry. Denise was crying and given what I saw, I basically saw my son barely alive for the last time.
Richard: I saw a little boy who had his body severely damaged by an explosion. I just knew from what I saw there was no chance. the color of his skin and so on. I knew in my head that I needed to act quickly or we might not only lose Martin, we might lose Jane too
Heartbreaking testimony just now from a father describing his final moments with his son after the Boston Marathon bombing.
"I saw a little boy who had his body severely damaged by an explosion," Bill Richard tells jurors. "I just knew from what I saw there was no chance. The color of his skin and so on. I knew in my head that I needed to act quickly or else we might not only lose Martin, we might lose Jane too."
