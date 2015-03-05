Richard thought it was a sewer explosion
We really couldn't see anything. Time slowed down. I just recall thinking we should probably go. or maybe we should stay calm. i wasn't sure.
At that point I heard somebody yell get in the street. it registered to me that whatever happened happened on the sidewalk. i thought let's get over this railing and start walking up Boylston street
Exhibit 21-2 is next. The first bomb had exploded and everybody is looking to see what happened down the street
It looks like a still photo from the Forum surveillance camera.
when the first bomb exploded some people reconfigured. i do remember trying to move closer to Denise to say we're gonna go
I thought i was going to get myself over the barricade and lift the kids over. denise could get herself over and we would walk calmly up boylston. the last thing I remember is the beginning of hoisting myself over the fence.
the next thing I can remember hearing an ear piercing sound that was very more high pitched than the first. I was blown into the street
I was blown into the street and I remember getting up, orientating myself and walking back where I came from.
Exhibit 34 is next. it's a photo from Boylston street from above and across the street toward Forum. Bill Richard can see himself lifting the barricade
"This one was an ear-piercing sound that was very more high-pitched than the first," Richard recalls about the second explosion in front of the Forum. "I was blown into the street." He adds, "I remember getting up, orientating myself and immediately walking back to where I came from."
Bill circles Jane in picture, Henry and Denise. Martin is on the ground where Denise is reaching.
In a closeup zoom, you can see Bill trying to get the barrier that has fallen on his children
Bill Richard can see Henry and Martin but not Jane. Henry said is this really happening? i said yes. you need to help me find your sister. he pointed out jane to me
I didn't know the extent of her injuries. i knew she was scared
"Henry walked toward me and we embraced," Richard testifies. "He said, is this really happening? And I said yes."
Exhibit 32 is next. it's a photo showing Bill Richard walking toward his son Henry. Bill's pant leg was torn apart. my sneakers were torn apart. i suffered shrapnel and severe burning to my legs. I couldn't hear much of anything. it was deafening. it was muted chaos.
It smelled like gunpowder, sulphur, burned hair. it smelled vile.
Bill testifies he saw Denise kneeling over Martin but did not realize the extent of his injuries
I wanted to get Henry off the sidewalk and into the street. Henry said there's Jane and she was by the mailbox.
I recall walking toward Jane and she tried to get up and she fell. it was then I noticed her leg. i picked her up in one arm and took henry in the other trying to shield both of their eyes. She didn't have it (her leg). it was blown off at the site.
I was trying to find medical attention for her. I walked into the street until someone approached to help.
