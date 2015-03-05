Richard says his kids often do the kids relay ahead of the Marathon
Henry, Martin and Jane all participated in the youth relay days before the Marathon
Richard says the family jumped on the red line and got off at park street. walked up comm ave over to newbury
Tsarnaev looking straight ahead not at Richard to his right
Family usually went to Hereford street to watch the race
after having kids they tried to find a less hectic place to watch. they liked Hereford
Kids liked being near ice cream shop
2013 the family was there to watch coaches of the kids
The Richard family probably knew 1/2 dozen people running that day
Prosecutor showing Bill Richard a picture of his family watching runners from behind a barricade. exhibit 37
That's Henry, Bill testifies as he circles his oldest son in the picture. That's Jane, with two legs. That's Denise. And that's Martin.
If you found a spot on the railing, you kind of just held it and grabbed it, Richard says
We left this location b/c it was time for ice cream, Bill Richard explains
They went to Ben & Jerry's on Newbury Street
He says he can remember what each of them ordered, but I'll keep that to myself
We decided to do something we usually don't do and find a place closer to the finish line, Richard says
The family walked up the street and ended up close to the finish line. They found a spot a little thinner.
It was very random, there was just an opening so we took it. It was in front of the Forum restaurant.
Exhibit 29, another photo, is on the screen. It's a shot across the street toward Forum. That's me, he circles his head. That's Jane with two legs. And that's Martin
Prosecutor: Did you ever see this man in the white hat? Richard: until today in person? no
Richard: We were all simply looking up Boylston and we heard a thunderous explosion down toward the Finish Line. Everybody just kind of looked down toward the Finish line and really didn't know what to make of us.
Richard thought it was a sewer explosion