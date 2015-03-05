Boston Bombing Penalty Phase Live Blog
A Boston jury has found Dzhkohar Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 counts related to the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, meaning Tsarnaev could face the death penalty. Follow ABC News station WCVB's live blog for the latest news.
Barrett grabs the child and pulls him toward the street. I could see there was blood coming down the right side of his head. I carried him like a football. i knew medical tent was boylston and dartmouth. i can carry him there. get him the hell out of there
Barrett tended to 20-30 people who were injured. it was brutal, a lot of blood on the ground mixed with charring. a person's leg on Boylston street that I stepped on. people were missing legs. legs were ripped off. a lot of people had clothes that were shredded
Bill Richard is testifying right now. His family is pictured above. The second bomb exploded within feet of where they were standing to watch the race on April 15, 2013.
The force of the blast killed 8-year-old Martin Richard. His seven-year-old sister Jane lost her left leg and his mother Denise suffered a serious eye injury. She is now blind in her right eye.
Bill took shrapnel from the bomb in the legs and has some hearing loss. Henry, the oldest of the three children, did not suffer physical injuries from the blast, but lives with the memories of what he saw.
