Boston Bombing Penalty Phase Live Blog
A Boston jury has found Dzhkohar Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 counts related to the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, meaning Tsarnaev could face the death penalty. Follow ABC News station WCVB's live blog for the latest news.
Roseann: it registered immediately that she lost her leg. I looked down and fortunately my leg was tucked under me so i never saw what happened to it. blood was running from where my knee should have been. there was a foot in front of me with a sock on it. she thought about what she had worn that day and knew it wasn't hers.
it was almost like I was starring in a horror movie. when it initially happened someone came running over to me and told me i had to get out of there. i told them i didn't have a leg. she immediately started thinking "i don't want to live as an amputee."
I think it took a minute for the pain to register. The pain started to kick in when someone moved her to the street. My shoe was kind of dangling from my foot. i thought I wore strappy sandals but then realized it was my foot dangling. told the person to put her down b/c she felt sick.
Boston fire dept came next. friends came over and got hysterical. Roseann told her to calm down. I remember them straightening my right leg out and it was the most excruciating pain. I asked them how soon i could get morphine. they transported her in a police transport b/c no ambulances
Sdoia is highlighted on the right side of the photo.
"I saw two flashes of light exploding at my feet," Sdoia tells the court. "In my head, it registered that I probably lost my leg."
"All I could see was that blood was pouring out sort of where my knee should have been," she says. "I knew I was bleeding out."
In front of her, she says she saw a detached foot with a sock on it. She realized, "it was someone else's foot."
Here's a photo of bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia with the man who saved her life --- Northeastern University student Shores Salter of Reading.
For days after the bombing, Sdoia did not know his identity.
Then NewsCenter 5 decided to post a photo on its social media sites that showed Salter using a belt as a tourniquet around Sdoia's injured leg. Within minutes, Salter said he began receiving text messages from his high school friends.
Salter told NewsCenter 5 that he was walking toward the Boston Marathon finish line after attending a party with friends when he heard the first of the bombs go off. It was only after the second explosion that he realized what had happened.
He was standing across the street from Sdoia and looked at what he described as a "war zone." Something, he said, drew him to her among all of the people who needed help.
Two other rescuers also rushed to help and Salter said somehow they got the belt around her. He applied pressure to her wounds to help stem the bleeding. Sdoia was then rushed to a waiting ambulance.
Defense attorney Bruck addressing the judge before the jury comes in. He's concerned about testimony that appears more like victim impact testimony. and he's wondering why the police officer Woods was allowed to talk about a cousin killed in Iraq and a service she attended with Lingzi Lu's family. he says this is increasing the prejudice.
We now have a better sense of why the defense started today asking the judge if a camera facing their way can be moved. Some observers watching in overflow saw defense attorney Judy Clarke fist bump Dzhokhar Tsarnaev before he was lead out at the end of the day yesterday.
