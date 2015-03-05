Woods stayed on scene and shortly thereafter they thought there might be a 3rd device on the street. I was ordered to leave her, woods said. Capt Ivens ordered her. Woods protested that she should bring Lingzi too. Captain said no. I thought of her family and her face was intact. if she was injured further they wouldn't get to see her again. I have personal experience with that b/c my cousin was killed in Iraq and I never got to see him again.