Boston Bombing Penalty Phase Live Blog
A Boston jury has found Dzhkohar Tsarnaev guilty on all 30 counts related to the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, meaning Tsarnaev could face the death penalty. Follow ABC News station WCVB's live blog for the latest news.
Woods left Microsoft store and got on the radio and started running against the grain. asked dispatch what was going on. they said possible fire. As I approached outside, I heard a loud bomb. I said I don't see a fire. shot spotter was going off (meant to pick up bullet sounds). woods saw smoke and ran towards what i thought was some type of explosion.
Woods saw people running away from the noise and smoke. Woods stopped upset people and checked on them. Woods kept running further down Boylston street. Saw female screaming there was a bomb. she said there's a bomb. she said she was ok. Woods tried to get her off the street
Lu Lingzi's family released this statement following her death:
"We are grieving and at a loss for words to describe the pain and sadness we are experiencing following the sudden passing of our dear daughter, Lingzi. She was the joy of our lives. She was a bright and wonderful child. We were thrilled to watch her grow into an intelligent and beautiful young woman. She was a positive role model for many others.
It has always been her dream to come to America to study. While she was here, she fell in love with Boston and its people. She loved her new friends and her professors at Boston University. She wanted to play a role in international business, specializing in applied mathematics. She has been studying very hard toward her goal. Sadly, it was not to be.
While her dream has not been realized, we want to encourage others who have Lingzi’s ambition and dreams, and want to make the world a better place, to continue moving forward."
Woods said Lu Lingzi's eyes were shaking. i kept talking to her. Another citizen gave me her bag. i saw a Boston University card with her name on it. I kept saying Lingzi stay with us, stay strong. you can do this. her eyes kept rolling back and forth.
Woods helped get Lingzi toward an ambulance but was told it was needed for people they could save. They put a white sheet over Lingzi and asked someone to stay with the body until further notice. I volunteered with another officer. They stood with her in front of Crate & Barrel. "she was part of the crime scene now."
Woods stayed on scene and shortly thereafter they thought there might be a 3rd device on the street. I was ordered to leave her, woods said. Capt Ivens ordered her. Woods protested that she should bring Lingzi too. Captain said no. I thought of her family and her face was intact. if she was injured further they wouldn't get to see her again. I have personal experience with that b/c my cousin was killed in Iraq and I never got to see him again.
