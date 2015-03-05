Prosecutors now entering exhibits 1152-05 GPS tracking
Prosecutors now entering exhibits 1152-05 GPS tracking
Prosecutors are done. jury did not see the exhibits Tyra mentioned
Next up is Alan Hern. He is from California and works as a teacher/varsity coach
Hern was at the Boston Marathon b/c his wife qualified to run.
Hern came with his pregnant wife and 2 children
Hern was near Lens Crafters and Marathon Sports. Bought kids candy at Candy Heaven.
Then moved to Forum Restaurant area
Hern was with his friend, their sons. and Hern's daughter.
Hern was worried about his pregnant wife. she was 3 months along at that point
Wife later told Hern she had turned the corner Hereford and Boylston. She was thinking she felt grateful the baby was good and she felt good. that's when the bombs went off.
Exhibit 29 is on the screen. it's a picture of the scene outside forum. Hern can see himself and the Richard Family in the image
His son Aaron is on the fence line
hern was 6 to 8 feet away at this point
Hern: the first explosion everyone turned and faced down the street. I could see a cloud of smoke come off the building. hern thought a transformer had blown.
And then the second bomb blew up right in front of us. i knew that was not normal, Hern testifies
Hern: there was a cloud of smoke that enveloped all the people to my left. smelled gunpowder. i turned and saw my daughter. I grabbed her and thought at least I have one of my kids
hern tried to get his daughter to safety at Abe & Louies. Abigail was not injured but was crying.
His friend was in the restaurant so he left Abigail there and looked for son Aaron.
Hern said the smoke had cleared and he searched for his son. Aaron had black soot over his face but I knew him right away
I knelt down by his head and talked to him. Someone put a belt around his leg. i tried to comfort him and tell him I loved him. He said it really hurts Dad
hern: on his outer left thigh was a crater as big as my hand. it looked like something you'd see in a war movie. like he got hit with a hand grenade
Hern: i was angry. Aaron plays football and had been hurt previously. I was thinking, he's not even 12 years old and I can't believe this has happened twice
Exhibit 27 is up next. it's a photo. Hern sees his son Aaron in the chaos
Aaron is behind a fence. he appears to be screaming. the scene around him is horrifying. bloody, injured people
Exhibit 28 is another photo of Aaron, people trying to help. Herd can see himself there too
We can see a soot covered Hern leaning over his son as many people try to assist Aaron on the ground.
Hern struggles to describe letting others perform first aid while he focused on talking to his son. i wasn't sure what was going to happen to him so I wanted to tell him I loved him. Then they scooped him up over the barricades toward and ambulance
Hern looked to his left and saw a large piece of jagged metal the size of a Kleenex boy next to his son's head
Denise Richard has her head bowed down avoiding looking at the gruesome scene she survived. hern says he could see her 8 year old son Martin who did not look alive
hern went back to find his daughter as Aaron was taken away by ambulance. it would take hours to find out which hospital is son was taken to
Hern said Boston Police came to interview him 2 hours after the blast. that's when they found out Aaron was taken to Children's hospital. His pregnant wife who just finished running the marathon wanted to walk to Children's. They hailed a town car instead
Hern finally saw his son. He was beat up pretty good. he had a black eye. his eyebrows were singed off. he had a breathing tube in. he was unconscious. They kept the wound open until further surgery.
because he had shorts on, Aaron's shins were tattooed by debris
he had 62 staples in his legs. Aaron spent 9 days in the hospital
Hern said they stapled his son's leg wound together. he had zipper like scars down each leg
Roseann Sdoia, a survivor and amputee, is in courtroom 9 today