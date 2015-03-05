Hospital took out breathing tubes. Bauman worked with various police to help describe what he saw. I wrote: 6'3" or 6'2" black hat. aviator shades. white with 5 o'clock shadow. black hoodie. Jeff worked with artist to do a sketch
Hospital took out breathing tubes. Bauman worked with various police to help describe what he saw. I wrote: 6'3" or 6'2" black hat. aviator shades. white with 5 o'clock shadow. black hoodie. Jeff worked with artist to do a sketch
Bauman was shown photographs in the hospital. none of them were right guy
Bauman was shown photographs in the hospital. none of them were right guy
First time he saw the right guy was when the pictures of suspect 1 and 2 were shown on the news
First time he saw the right guy was when the pictures of suspect 1 and 2 were shown on the news
"that's the kid I saw. that's him," Bauman told his brother when the surveillance pics were shown on the news
"that's the kid I saw. that's him," Bauman told his brother when the surveillance pics were shown on the news
Bauman said he had no doubt that was the suspect he saw
Bauman said he had no doubt that was the suspect he saw
Bauman lost both legs above the knee. chunk of tricep muscle gone. burns on back
Bauman lost both legs above the knee. chunk of tricep muscle gone. burns on back
bauman testifies the burns were painful. left the hospital May 16. he just two months ago stopped rehab at Spaulding
bauman testifies the burns were painful. left the hospital May 16. he just two months ago stopped rehab at Spaulding
I can only see the back of Tsarnaev's head but he is looking straight ahead. I do not see him looking toward Bauman
I can only see the back of Tsarnaev's head but he is looking straight ahead. I do not see him looking toward Bauman
Exhibit 1473 is on the screen. it's a picture taken outside Marathon Sports area. Bauman is circling himself. now around Tamerlan Tsarnaev They are very close to each other
Exhibit 1473 is on the screen. it's a picture taken outside Marathon Sports area. Bauman is circling himself. now around Tamerlan Tsarnaev They are very close to each other
Exhibit 17 is up now. it's a photo so grisly the US attorney's office did not release it publicly yesterday. Bauman is just behind Krystle Campbell.
Exhibit 17 is up now. it's a photo so grisly the US attorney's office did not release it publicly yesterday. Bauman is just behind Krystle Campbell.
No defense questions. Jury members all watch closely as Jeff Bauman leaves courtroom 9
No defense questions. Jury members all watch closely as Jeff Bauman leaves courtroom 9
FBI agent Richard Claflin takes the stand
FBI agent Richard Claflin takes the stand
he works in Boston office's Intelligence Squad
he works in Boston office's Intelligence Squad
Tsarnaev is leaning to the left in his seat. mostly looks straight head and not toward witness
Tsarnaev is leaning to the left in his seat. mostly looks straight head and not toward witness
Claflin went to California Pizza kitchen restaurant first. police set up a command post there
Claflin went to California Pizza kitchen restaurant first. police set up a command post there
At the Westin they set up an intake area. both computer analysis and evidence response team were set up at that hotel
At the Westin they set up an intake area. both computer analysis and evidence response team were set up at that hotel
Evidence was then taken to Black Fin pier
Evidence was then taken to Black Fin pier
FBI was processing cameras, thumb drives, computer hard drives. tons of video coming in.
FBI was processing cameras, thumb drives, computer hard drives. tons of video coming in.
Monday night they decided to start getting video and photos over to Black Fan pier or FBI office
Monday night they decided to start getting video and photos over to Black Fan pier or FBI office
They had a big warehouse at Black Fan pier where they could gather evidence
They had a big warehouse at Black Fan pier where they could gather evidence
Claflin then started working out of the second floor of the Lenox hotel to gather more video from Boylston street businesses
Claflin then started working out of the second floor of the Lenox hotel to gather more video from Boylston street businesses
City of Boston helped with a list of businesses. Officers/agents went door to door
City of Boston helped with a list of businesses. Officers/agents went door to door
They started at Boylston Street street but expanded toward Storrow Drive/Mass Ave. Looking toward exit routes for suspects