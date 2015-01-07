Judge: Don't read or watch reports about the case in the media. Turn the page, change the channel, close the screen...do not watch or read anything related to the case
Judge do not google this case or participants. You must not communicate about the case by text, email, skype twitter or facebook
Security boats continue to patrol the harbor behind federal court. A Boston Police special ops vehicle is also now in place in front of the courthouse
The judge is now wrapping up his 5th session with potential jurors.
Just overheard a court officer announce that anyone here for jury duty can start forming two lines in front of a table outside the large assembly area.
The lines are significantly shorter now. About 200 prospective jurors are now settling into their seats to wait for the final session to start.
Court officers just escorted us to our media seats outside jury assembly hall. A large glass wall separates us from the approximately 200 people inside.
There's a section of about 20 seats next to us reserved for the public. Only four are taken.
U.S. attorney Carmen Ortiz just walked over to our seating area, and greeted three people sitting in the front row of the public seating section.
Some of the jurors are looking over at Ortiz. Not clear if they know who she is.
The man sitting in a public seat is wearing a blue & yellow rubber bracelet on his right wrist that says RUN NOW Boston Marathon 4-15-13
Judge's clerk just announced that the final session will be starting in a couple of minutes.
Defense and prosecution teams have arrived. Tsarnaev is here.
Judge O'Toole is now here.
Judge reminds jury pool that the burden is on the government to prove a defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt --- and the defendant is always presumed to be not guilty.
Tsarnaev is looking at the judge or the table, not at the jury pool.
The three people sitting in the front row of the public section with US atty Carmen Ortiz are watching & listening quietly without emotion.
Judge is now explaining the questionnaire process. The answers will not become part of the public record.
Judge is introducing the participants. The three people sitting in the front row with US atty Ortiz straightened in their seats to get a better look as Tsarnaev rises.
Session has ended. The judge and a team of lawyers will now go through 1200 completed questionnaires.