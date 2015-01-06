Dzhokhar Tsarnaev: Boston Marathon Bombing Trial Live Blog
Jury selection is under way in the case of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Today is only the 4th day the public has seen Tsarnaev in federal court.
He first appeared on July 30, 2013, to plead not guilty to 30 federal charges. Tsarnaev didn't return again until December 18th for his final pre-trial status hearing.
Yesterday, Tsarnaev sat with his attorneys for the first day of the jury selection process.
This is obviously the potential jurors first impression of Tsarnaev. Impossible to know what they are thinking. I can tell from talking to other reporters, that different people interpret his body language differently. Some find Tsarnaev awkward and youthful. Others see smugness.
Massachusetts abolished the death penalty more than 30 years ago, but since Tsarnaev faces federal charges, prosecutors in this case can seek it --- and announced on January 30, 2014, that they would.
In the notice filed with the court, prosecutors alleged Tsarnaev "intentionally and specifically engaged in acts of violence, knowing that the acts created a grave risk of death" and that "participation in the acts constituted a reckless disregard for human life."
In death penalty cases, jurors -- not the judge -- decide punishment after a conviction.
Boston Police and Coast Guard boats continue to patrol the harbor outside federal court in South Boston while we wait for the third group of prospective jurors to complete their questionnaires --- and the fourth group of 200-250 to arrive.
Judge George O'Toole explained prosecutors and the defense team will review their answers. Then next week, prospective jurors will call a number to find out whether they must return to court, call again at a later date, or have been removed from the pool.
Judge O'Toole has told each group so far that they can expect the trial to start around January 26th and last 3-4 months.
The trial will run Monday thru Thursday from 9am to 4pm with a mid-morning break plus a one-hour recess for lunch. Court will only be in session on Fridays during weeks when court is closed Monday for a public holiday. The judge also expects the trial to continue through school vacation weeks.
Judge Woodlock has agreed to postpone the sentencing of Tsarnaev's friend Robel Phillipos to February 9th. It was originally scheduled for January 29th.
A jury found Phillipos guilty last October on two counts of lying to federal investigators about his whereabouts and what he witnessed on April 18, 2013, when he and two friends visited Tsarnaev's dorm room at UMass-Dartmouth. The jury also agreed that the false statements involved terrorism, which carries a more severe penalty.
Phillipos faces a maximum of 16 years in prison. He is a native of Cambridge.
O'Toole is now explaining the questionnaire to jurors. "There are no right or wrong answers. All we ask is that you answer truthfully and to the best of your ability." He adds that the court staff has been instructed not to assist anyone with their answers.
The prosecutors and defense team have arrived. Tsarnaev is now sitting between his attorneys. Public defender Miriam Conrad is on his right and death penalty expert Judy Clarke is on his left. He is dressed casually again this morning with a sweater and olive green pants.
