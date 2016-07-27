Today on the Trail: DNC Day 3

ABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE:





Yesterday brought that historic roll cal and a female nominee for the first time in history. Bill Clinton gave a personal speech detailing many of the moment of their relationships. He attempted to bring it home at the end, saying to the audience, "I hope you will elect her. "





Tonight is the biggest night we've seen so far. Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama will both speak. Tim Kaine will introduce himself to an audience of millions that mostly do not know him. It's the biggest speech of his life, and the pressure is most certainly on. Can he help the ticket with those unfavorable and trustworthiness numbers? It's hard to have that much of an impact as the number two, but today he will start.





Other notable speakers and endorsers tonight include Michael Bloomberg, as well as Gabby Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly.





We saw Hillary Clinton last night, but we don't know if we will see her tonight, and traditionally we do not usually see the nominee this evening, as it is the VP's night.





On the other side of the aisle, Donald Trump has a packed campaign trail day with four events. This morning, Trump is in Doral, Florida for a rally before heading to Scranton, Pa. for another rally, this time joined by Mike Pence. Tonight, he's in Toledo, Ohio, while Pence has a solo event in Waukesha, Wis.



