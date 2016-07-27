Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
Meryl Streep on stage now. (Hillary Clinton has always said she would want Streep to play her in a movie about her life.)by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/27/2016 2:59:53 AM
Meryl Streep on DNC podium: "what does it take for women to be first in anything? It takes grit" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVwAfwXgAQq-KJ.jpgby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/27/2016 3:02:09 AM
Bill Clinton spoke for about 45 minutes and didn't mention Donald Trump by name a single time. #DemConventionby Adam Kelsey via twitter 7/27/2016 3:02:54 AM
Meryl Streep: "@HillaryClinton will be our first woman president." #DemsInPhillyby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/27/2016 3:03:29 AM
This is that Fight Song video that played before Meryl Streep: youtube.com/watch?v=YttscN… #DemsInPhillyby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/27/2016 3:11:15 AM
.@HillaryClinton via remote surprises the delegates in the hall. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVyqOPWcAA8EZ3.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/27/2016 3:14:04 AM
Hillary Clinton acknowledging little girls watching out there-past their bedtimes!! -says she may be 1st woman president but they're nextby Karen Travers via twitter 7/27/2016 3:15:45 AM
Crowd reacting to @HillaryClinton joining the #DemConvention live from her Chappaqua homeby Christopher Donato via twitter 7/27/2016 3:16:35 AM
Hillary Clinton breaking the glass ceiling (remotely):by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/27/2016 3:17:21 AM
Stars Come Out for Hillary Clinton at DNC in PhiladelphiaABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN: A trove of celebrities stumped for Hillary Clinton and slammed Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, including Oscar-winner Meryl Streep and "Girls" star Lena Dunham.Actress Meryl Streep speaks during the DNC Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)Actress Elizabeth Banks, actor Tony Goldwyn, singer Andra Day, actress Erika Alexander, actress Debra Messing, R&B singer Alicia Keys and actress America Ferrera were among the other stars who threw their weight behind Clinton on the second night of the convention, following an emotional roll call vote in which she officially made history to become the first female nominee of any major party.
Streep, donning an American flag dress, followed Bill Clinton's speech with an enthusiastic scream. She spoke about what it took to be the first woman to make history as a major party nominee, referencing Clinton's drive to become the first female president. http://abcn.ws/2aJ4hD4
ANALYSIS: Hillary Clinton Seeks Fresh Start, With Boosts from Bill, Bernie and HistoryABC's RICK KLEIN: Hillary Clinton is trying to start over -- at a lower temperature, but with grander historical sweep. On night two of the Democratic National Convention, the now-official nominee sought a fresh slate. Her campaign did it by tapping into powerful historical forces, with the kind of direct appeals based on her gender that she famously avoided in her first run for the presidency.Clinton sought it by putting her primary feud behind her, finally if not fully, by brokering enough peace with Bernie Sanders to get him to unite the convention. And she accepted a big hand from her husband, in a dual role as former president and candidate’s spouse. He delivered a homespun, soft-spoken speech that leaned heavily on less-familiar parts of her biography –- and yes, it stayed focused on her.More here: http://abcn.ws/2avCgT9
ABC's ADAM KELSEY: Democratic speakers said Trump’s name just 38 timesTrump Mentions Down on Day 2
Tuesday, down from 138 on Monday.Bill Clinton didn’t say Trump’s name a single time during his speech.
After Monday, the Democrats were on pace to say “Donald Trump” more than Republicans said “Hillary Clinton” during the RNC.
Further evidence that today was about Hillary.
Day 2 of the DNC Done
Tonight we saw former President Bill Clinton speak and even a brief appearance from Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Come back for live updates at 7 a.m. tomorrow for day three of the convention.
In the meantime, head to the ABC News Election page from more news and analysis of the Democratic National Convention.And here's a better look at @donnabrazile dancing off the stage #DemsInPhilly https://t.co/fibWUUeluu8:14 PM - 26 Jul 2016
Donald Trump Goes on Twitter Rant on DNC Day 3Crooked Hillary Clinton wants to flood our country with Syrian immigrants that we know little or nothing about. The danger is massive. NO!6:08 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Hopefully the violent and vicious killing by ISIS of a beloved French priest is causing people to start thinking rationally. Get tough!6:01 AM - 27 Jul 2016
The Democratic Convention has paid ZERO respect to the great police and law enforcement professionals of our country. No recognition - SAD!5:50 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Funny how the failing @nytimes is pushing Dems narrative that Russia is working for me because Putin said "Trump is a genius." America 1st!5:43 AM - 27 Jul 2016
As I have been saying, Crooked Hillary will approve the job killing TPP after the election, despite her statements to the contrary: top adv.5:33 AM - 27 Jul 2016
In Leaked Recordings, DNC Shown Controlling Donor Access
ABC's BRIAN ROSS, MATTHEW MOSK, RHONDA SCHWARTZ and MEGAN CHRISTIE:
The release of a trove of “embarrassing” hacked internal emails and private voicemail recordings reveal not only the unseemly deal-making involved in recruiting high-dollar donations for political campaigns, but the role fundraising officials play in approving and denying access to President Obama and other top officials.
At least two former U.S. ambassadors called the DNC to speak about personal meetings with the president, according to audio recordings of the calls included in the leaks. One is heard on a recording from May for then-DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz seeking to confirm plans to attend a “small dinner” with President Obama. Another has a staffer call DNC fundraising officials for tickets to a St. Patrick’s Day event with the president.
“We’ve received an invitation to the vice president’s breakfast, but not the White House reception,” the staffer says in a February recording. Later the staffer calls back to confirm that the invitation has been received.
Fact Check: Hillary Clinton Voted For Some FTAs, Against OthersABC's CHRISTOPHER GOOD:
Claim: Hillary Clinton voted for some trade deals, against others
Rating: True. Clinton voted for some and against others. But she also pushed for trade deals as secretary of state, in at least one case after opposing it as a senator and a candidate.
Bill Clinton said, of Hillary Clinton’s time in the Senate, “She voted for and against some proposed trade deals.”
Background: Trade has become a major point of contention in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and while this claim is true, Clinton has also touted support for trade agreements in the past.
Notably, Clinton voted against the Dominican Republic-Central American Free Trade Agreement, also
known as DR-CAFTA, on June 30, 2005. While running for president as a senator, she voiced opposition to a free-trade agreement with Colombia, which had sparked major opposition from unions over the murder of labor organizers on
that country.
Clinton voted for other trade deals before those, and later backed a deal with Peru in 2007. In explaining her vote against CAFTA, Clinton noted she had voted for all other trade deals to come before the Senate until then.
As secretary of state, however, Clinton pushed for the Colombia deal she had opposed years earlier. Appearing with Colombia’s foreign minister in 2011, Clinton said the deal would “open new markets and create jobs and opportunities for both of our peoples.” Also as secretary of state, she pushed for Congress to pass free-trade deals with Panama and South Korea.
Vice President Joe Biden: 'Moral' Sanders Supporters 'Cant Vote for Trump'ABC's SUZAN CLARKE:
To so-called “Bernie-or-Bust” supporters who are adamant that they won’t vote for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, vice president Joe Biden said he’d offer the following message: “If you’re as moral and centered as you say you are, I know you can’t vote for Trump. I know.”
Biden's comments came yesterday during an interview with ABC News’George Stephanopoulos at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Clinton made history later that day as the first female major party nominee in the nation’s history when Bernie Sanders, her rival, threw his support behind her even as some of his supporters expressed their displeasure over the outcome of the highly competitive –- and at times acrimonious -- process leading up to the convention.
Asked what more needed to be done to unify the party, Biden replied: “I don't think anything more has to be done, George. Look -- think about it: They went out and busted their neck for the better part of a year. They came close.”
Read more from ABC's SUZAN CLARKE here.On @GMA, @VP Joe Biden says he knows "moral" Sanders supporters "can't vote for Trump." https://t.co/TPpxEF1PP8 https://t.co/Wb8H8CfqVF7:15 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Fact Check: Hillary Clinton Launched a State Department Program to Counter Terrorists OnlineABC's JOHN KRUZEL:Claim: Hillary Clinton launched a State Department program to counter terrorists online.
Status: True, but an independent review of the program reportedly found “scant evidence” it had diminished terrorism recruiting, and Hillary Clinton and the Obama Administration have acknowledged the effort’s shortcomings.
Bill Clinton said: “She launched a team -- this is really important today -- she launched a team to fight back against terrorists online and built a new global counterterrorism effort. We've got to win this battle in the mind field.”
Background: As Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton created a program to discredit violent jihadist messages online and offer a counter-narrative aimed at dissuading would-be terrorist recruits.
But an independent review conducted last year by a panel comprising Google and Twitter veterans, as well as marketing experts and data scientists, reportedly found “scant evidence” the program had succeeded in its mission.
Another core finding was that counter-messaging originating from the United States lacked credibility, which Josh Earnest acknowledged in a White House press briefing in December. That recognition has led the Obama Administration to shift the focus away from U.S. government-produced content, toward partnering with allied governments who may be viewed as more credible messengers.
It’s perhaps not surprising the State Department has been outmatched by the likes of ISIS, whose followers produce an estimated 90,000 messages on social media per day. Hillary Clinton herself acknowledged as much on the campaign trail in December, saying: “Those efforts have not kept pace
with the threat.”
-
Joe Biden on Why Some in Working Class Support Trump: "He Has Been Successful on Playing on Their Fears"WATCH: "He has been succesful on playing on their fears." - @VP on why some in working class have supported Trump https://t.co/DLCAsfRbh47:13 AM - 27 Jul 2016
WATCH: "These guys don't know what they're talking about." - @VP on Trump/Pence's comments on no ISIS mention at DNC https://t.co/9bqV1acAIp7:14 AM - 27 Jul 2016
DNC Mentions Trump Much Less on Day 2ABC's ADAM KELSEY:Democratic speakers said Donald Trump's name just 38 times Tuesday, down from 138 times Monday.Bill Clinton did not mention Trump a single time during his speech.After Monday, the Democrats were on pace to say "Donald Trump" more than Republicans said "Hillary Clinton" during the RNC.This is evidence that day two of the Democratic National Convention was focused on Hillary.
-
'Good Morning America' Live from DNC Floor.@GMA is live on the floor of the #DemsInPhilly convention this morning https://t.co/vGIu8KS91k7:35 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Balloons at the ready at #DemsInPhilly https://t.co/qXLAwqArpB7:33 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Fact Check: Trump Received $150,000 in 9/11 Recovery FundingABC's NOAH FITZGEREL:
Claim: Trump received $150,000 in funding intended for small businesses recovering from the September 11 attacks.
Rating: True. A firm owned by Trump called “40 Wall Street, LLC” received $150,000 in aid money from a September 11 aid package,according to reports.
Background: Rep. Joseph Crowley said of Trump: “He cashed in. Collecting $150,000 in federal funds intended to help small businesses recover — even though days after the attack Trump said his properties were not affected.”
In 2006, the New York Daily News reported that one of Trump’s holdings, 40 Wall Street, LLC., received $150,000 in funding intended to help small businesses that were impacted by the September 11 attacks.
Politicians and reports debate various points about whether Trump’s holding qualified for the funding on the basis of differing definitions of a “small business.” The New York Times reported a back-and-forth between Rep. Jerrold Nadler and Donald Trump. Nadler had written an open letter, writing that Trump’s firm did not deserve the funds, which he said had $26.8 million in annual revenues: “Despite the federal definition of a small business as having less than $6 million in revenue, you accepted a
$150,000 payout.”
Trump responded, according to the Times, “The company received this small amount of money afterDespite debates on whether or not Trump’s company should have taken the money, it is true that his
qualifying, given the limited number of employees working at the property.”
holding received money from these recovery funds.
-
Slideshow: The 2016 Democratic National ConventionPhotos from the Wells Fargo Center in PhiladelphiaHillary Clinton makes a video appearance at the end of day two of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
Fact Check: U.S. Approval Rating 20 Points Higher When Clinton LeftABC's CHRISTOPHER GOOD:
Claim: Global favorability ratings of the U.S. rose 20 points during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State.
Rating: Unclear. Global opinions of the U.S. bottomed out during the Bush years and rose after Obama’s election—not necessarily on Clinton’s diplomacy. Numbers were presented differently in ’08 and ‘13, so an even comparison is difficult, but on a case by case basis, in many countries the U.S. rating rose by far less than 20 points.
Bill Clinton said: “[T]he approval of the United states was 20 points higher when she left the secretary of State's office than when she took it.”
Background: The authorities on global opinions of the U.S. are the Pew Research Center, which publishes data on how the U.S. is viewed around the world, and Gallup.
In 2013, the year Hillary Clinton left the State Department, the global favorability rating of the U.S. was recorded as 63 percent.
In 2008, the last year before Clinton became secretary of State, Pew did not appear to render a global favorability rating, instead breaking out ratings by countries, so an apples to apples comparison does not appear to be possible.
Examining countries on a case-by-case basis, U.S. favorability changes from 2008 to 2013 present a mixed bag.
In Britain, it remained relatively constant, 53 percent in 2008 and 58 percent in 2013. In France, it rose from 2 percent to 64 percent. In Germany, it rose from 31 percent to 53 percent. In Russia, it rose from 46 percent to 51 percent. In South Korea, it rose from 70 percent to 78 percent. In Egypt, it fell from 22 percent to 18 percent.
Gallup similarly presents its data on a country-by-country basis, making it difficult to say how the overall U.S. approval rating changed.
-
Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Satellite Appearance at DNC: 'This Is Really Your Victory'ABC's LIZ KREUTZ:
Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance via satellite at theDemocratic National Convention on Tuesday evening.
"What an incredible honor that you have given me," the Democratic presidential nominee told the crowd at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. "And I can't believe we just put the biggest crack in that glass ceiling yet."
She added, "This is really your victory, this is really your night."Delegates watch as Hillary Clinton makes a satellite appearance on day two of the Democratic National Convention. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
Bernie Sanders Supporters Staged Walkout at DNCBernie Sanders supporters stage #DemConvention walkout after Clinton clinches nomination. https://t.co/4Ej3YlNMFK https://t.co/ONGZLB7LXR8:39 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Bill Clinton Tells DNC Hillary is the 'Best Darn Change-Maker'ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY and MATTHEW CLAIBORNE:
Former President Bill Clinton offered up a spirited endorsement of his wife at the Democratic National Convention, calling her "the best darn change maker I ever met in my entire life" and saying that she was never satisfied with the status quo.
In the speech, the two-term president recounted the beginnings of his relationship with the former Secretary of State, detailed her decades of advocacy work and extolled her drive in public service.
"In the spring of 1971 I met a girl," the 42nd president told the crowd in Philadelphia.
"She had thick blond hair, big glasses, wore no makeup and she exuded this sense of strength and self-possession that I found magnetic," he said.
Read more from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY and MATTHEW CLAIBORNE here.Former President Bill Clinton delivers remarks on the second day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
-
Donald Trump Had Most Re-Tweeted Tweet on Day 2 of DNCmost retweeted tweet of last night per Twitter https://t.co/vQknJVsp6B8:46 AM - 27 Jul 2016
No matter what Bill Clinton says and no matter how well he says it, the phony media will exclaim it to be incredible. Highly overrated!10:02 PM - 26 Jul 2016
George Stephanopoulos: What You Need to Know About DNC Day 3ABC's MORGAN WINSOR:
The Democratic National Convention has quickly swerved from turmoil to unity. Hillary Clinton made history last night when she became the first woman to secure the presidential nomination of a major U.S. party Tuesday night.
Several prominent speakers will address the DNC tonight, including President Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos previews the big night ahead.
Read more from ABC's GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS and MORGAN WINSOR here.Delegates hold up signs and cheer on the second day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
-
Donald Trump Calls Lack of American Flags at DNC 'Pathetic'Not one American flag on the massive stage at the Democratic National Convention until people started complaining-then a small one. Pathetic9:01 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Our not very bright Vice President, Joe Biden, just stated that I wanted to "carpet bomb" the enemy. Sorry Joe, that was Ted Cruz!8:57 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Today on the Trail: DNC Day 3ABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE:Yesterday brought that historic roll cal and a female nominee for the first time in history. Bill Clinton gave a personal speech detailing many of the moment of their relationships. He attempted to bring it home at the end, saying to the audience, "I hope you will elect her."Tonight is the biggest night we've seen so far. Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama will both speak. Tim Kaine will introduce himself to an audience of millions that mostly do not know him. It's the biggest speech of his life, and the pressure is most certainly on. Can he help the ticket with those unfavorable and trustworthiness numbers? It's hard to have that much of an impact as the number two, but today he will start.Clinton advance staff doesn't want press anywhere near Kaine. This feels very familiar.9:08 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Other notable speakers and endorsers tonight include Michael Bloomberg, as well as Gabby Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly.We saw Hillary Clinton last night, but we don't know if we will see her tonight, and traditionally we do not usually see the nominee this evening, as it is the VP's night.On the other side of the aisle, Donald Trump has a packed campaign trail day with four events. This morning, Trump is in Doral, Florida for a rally before heading to Scranton, Pa. for another rally, this time joined by Mike Pence. Tonight, he's in Toledo, Ohio, while Pence has a solo event in Waukesha, Wis.Trump seemed to understand yesterday that the possible Russia involvement in the DNC leaks and Democrats pointing their finger at how Trump could be involved may be growing. He went on a Twitter spree about how he does not have Russian investments. He also, unsurprisingly, slammed the DNC, calling it boring and saying he "hated" saying it, but he liked the RNC sets more.
4 Arrested So Far at DNCABC's JACK DATE:The Secret Service Arrested four people at the 2016 Democratic National Convention last night for jumping a fence into a secure area.As of this morning, the total number of citations and code violations issued by Philadelphia Police stands at 59. Those citations are not arrests.The four arrested for jumping the fence face possible federal charges as well.NEW: Four arrests were made and five citations issued last night around #DemsinPhilly, bringing total citation number to 59.9:49 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Howard Dean Reprises Famed Scream at DNCABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL:
He's back...yaaaaaahhh!!!!
Former Vermont governor and 2004 Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean reprised his infamous "Dean Scream" Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.
"This race is going to be won on the ground, and it's going to be won in Colorado and in Iowa and North Carolina and Michigan and Florida and Pennsylvania and then we go to the White House!" Dean screamed in a self-depreciating manner.
Dean was widely ridiculed more than a decade ago for his yell in a speech to supporters after a third-place finish in the Iowa caucuses behind then Sens. John Edward of North Carolina and John Kerry of Massachusetts.Watch the video here.Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
-
Hillary Clinton 'Alarmed' By Possible Russia Involvement in DNC LeakHRC policy adviser says at morning briefing Clinton has been briefed about possible Russia involvement in #DNCleak and is "alarmed" by it10:04 AM - 27 Jul 2016
FBI Director Says Decision to Forgo Charges Against Hillary Clinton 'Wasn't That Hard' to MakeABC's MIKE LEVINE:
In a message to his workforce today, FBI Director James Comey further defended his decision not to recommend pressing charges againstHillary Clinton over her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.
“I hope you see clearly what I see, that this investigation was done honestly, independently and competently,” Comey said in a video message to FBI personnel, according to one government employee who recounted the message to ABC News. “For investigators and their supervisors, all the way up to me, the decision was not only the right one, it actually wasn’t that hard a decision, given the facts and the law.”
In fact, he said, “What I don’t have patience for is people suggesting that the FBI did it in some way that was anything other than apolitical and independent, because that’s just not true, and anybody who knows the FBI should know better.”
Comey has spent recent weeks defending his decision before lawmakers, reporters and the public.
Read more from ABC's MIKE LEVINE here.Credit: Yuri Gripas/Getty Images
-
Revolution Taco Made a Hillary Clinton-Inspired Ice Cream Sandwich.@charli James is LIVE at Revolution Taco trying @HillaryClinton-inspired ice cream sandwich https://t.co/fmD9Vdllxc https://t.co/xGuHQd47Je10:11 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Tim Kaine Says Donald Trump Peddling 'Politics of Division'ABC's JESSICA HOPPER and MATTHEW CLAIBORNE:An emotional Sen. Tim Kaine hopped to three delegate breakfasts this morning, paying visits to the Iowa, Florida and Virginia delegations. He saved the longest and most emotional remarks for his home state delegation.Kaine got emotional while discussing his wife as well as the recent loss of a Senate staffer who was found dead this week.He framed the 2016 election as a "civil rights election" and a historical choice for voters. It seemed he was testing out a stump speech and perhaps a way the Clinton campaign intends to use him: a man who can hammer home the importance of electing American's first woman president."When she's elected, something happens. Something happens immediately," Kaine said of Clinton if she wins. "She creates a category of successors that no other president will have ever created."He added."She is going to open up who we are as a nation and who the leadership of this nation, and people are going to be able to see themselves in an office they'd never seen themselves in before."When discussing how he views this as a civil rights election, the former civil rights attorney said, "Is is too much to ask that it be a woman rather than someone who offends women every time he opens his mouth?"Kaine hammered Trump repeatedly for his remarks about women, immigrants, the Latino community and hi smocking of someone with a disability. He described Trump as peddling a "politics of division."
-
Stars Come Out for Hillary Clinton at DNC in PhiladelphiaABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN:
A trove of celebrities stumped for Hillary Clinton and slammed Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, including Oscar-winner Meryl Streep and "Girls" star Lena Dunham.
Actress Elizabeth Banks, actor Tony Goldwyn, singer Andra Day, actress Erika Alexander, actress Debra Messing, R&B singer Alicia Keys and actress America Ferrera were among the other stars who threw their weight behind Clinton on the second night of the convention, followingan emotional roll call vote in which she officially made history to become the first female nominee of any major party.
Read more from ABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN here.Actress Meryl Streep addresses the crowd on day two of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
-
Hash Tag #DNCWalkout Accounted for 83,000 Tweets on DNC Day 2ABC's EVAN MCMURRY:#DNCWalkout, the preferred hash tag for those who showed their displeasure with the DNC by walking out after Hillary Clinton won the nomination, accounted for 83,000 tweets last night, with a peak of 14,500 tweets between 10 and 11 p.m.These are decent numbers, but hardly the vitality a movement like that would hope for.Lower-tier hash tags like #demexit, #bernieorbust, and the Jill Stein-inspired #JillnotHill each received a few thousand tweets.By contrast, #DemsinPhilly generated 1.5 million in traffic.
-
Speakers for DNC Day 3Among the speakers for the third session of the 2016 Democratic National Convention are New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Actress Star Jones, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, Director Lee Daniels, Actress Angela Bassett, Gabby Giffords, Vice President Joe Biden, introduced by second lady Dr. Jill Biden, Michael Bloomberg and President Barack Obama.Lenny Kravitz will perform after Bloomberg's remarks.
-
'Pitch Perfect,' 'Modern Family' and Other Stars Sing a Cappella for Hillary ClintonABC's LESLEY MESSER:
Several members of the "Pitch Perfect" cast are "with her."
Elizabeth Banks, John Michael Higgins and Hana Mae Lee are just a few of the celebrities singing Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" a cappella in a new video released by Banks on Tuesday night.
Platten also appears in the video, as do Jane Fonda, Connie Britton, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Moore, Sia, and "Modern Family" stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others.
Read more by ABC's LESLEY MESSER here.
I got together with some friends for the Democratic National Convention. We believe in Hillary Clinton. We love the sound of the first woman president!
Click to view Facebook VideoElizabeth Banksvia Facebook at 11:00 PM yesterday
-
Bernie Sanders Told Delegates: 'Our Campaign Ended'ABC's MARYALICE PARKS:Bernie Sanders told members of the New England delegation this morning: "As of yesterday, I guess, officially, our campaign ended. But what we are doing now is transitioning our movement in another direction, and that direction is to revitalize American democracy, is to make certain all over this country we have younger people getting involved.""We are going to lead this country in progressive politics," Sanders said.A member of the Maine delegation, dressed in a red kilt and Bernie T-shirt, helped send the Vermont senator off by playing the bagpipes as he got in his car and drove away.Sanders told the group how touched he was by their support, saying it 'sustained' him on the road. He argued plainly that they needed to back Hillary Clinton in order to defeat Donald Trump."It goes without saying that in the next three months, all of us are going to have to do everything we can to defeat Donald Trump and elect Hillary Clinton to president of the United States," he said.Sanders said briefly that President Obama called him last night, likely right after the roll call.WH: @POTUS called Sen. Sanders last night to congratulate him on his campaign & express appreciation for how he’s worked to unite Democrats.11:10 AM - 27 Jul 2016
NEW: @POTUS called @BernieSanders after last night's roll call vote, expressed appreciation for efforts toward party unity this week.11:15 AM - 27 Jul 2016
'Mothers of the Movement' Make Emotional Pleas to Voters at DNCABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:
An emotional moment during the Democratic National Conventioncame when the mothers of African-Americans who were the victims ofgun violence or police-involved deaths made a plea to voters to chooseHillary Clinton in November because she "isn't afraid to say black lives matter."
The women, called “The Mothers of the Movement,” took turns speaking of their anguish of losing their children.
“I lived in fear my son would die like this,” said Lucia McBath, the mother of 17-year-old Jordan Davis, who was fatally shot by man who was upset about the volume of the music in the car her son was in. The man who shot Davis, Michael Dunn, was sentenced to life in prison in 2014.
Read more from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY here.Sandra Bland's mother, Geneva Reed-Veal, second from right, speaks as part of the Mothers of Movement group during day two of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
-
What the Clintons Mean to to ArkansasSo what do the Clinton's mean to Arkansas? Chatted with AR delegates before @billclinton speech: https://t.co/zVugx10nWo11:24 AM - 27 Jul 2016
