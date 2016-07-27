Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
-
-
September 11 Survivor Describes Hillary Clinton's Help After Attack(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)ABC's ALANA ABRAMSON: Lauren Manning, a September 11 survivor who was burned on over 82 percent of her body on during the attacks, described how Hillary Clinton cared for her in the months after that dayManning described how Clinton “walked into [her] hospital room and took [her] bandaged hand in her own.""Our connection wasn’t between a senator and her constituent," said Manning. "Our connection was person to person.”Manning concluded her brief remarks by saying how, just as Clinton was there for NYC after 9/11, she is now ready and willing to be there for the United States as president."I trusted her when my life was on the line, and she came through. Not for the cameras, not because anyone was watching, but because that’s who she is," said Manning. "Kind. Caring. Loyal. This is the Hillary Clinton I want you to know.”
-
Howard Dean Reprises ‘Dean Scream’ in Support of Clinton
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: The former Vermont Governor and former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean hit both Donald Trump for his proposed healthcare policy and his VP Mike Pence’s record on healthcare.
"Donald Trump has a plan, too. He would rip up Obamacare and throw 20 million people off their health insurance,” Dean said.
“And what is he going to replace this with?” Dean asked.
Dean made the case for Clinton: “And we need a president who will never stop fighting to ensure that universal health care is a basic human right. And if that is the president we want, if that is the America that we believe in, then do not wait until November to make your voice heard.”
The former Vermont Governor, who ran for president in 2004, brought back his “Dean
Scream.”
“It's going to be won in Colorado and in Iowa and North Carolina and Michigan and Florida and Pennsylvania and then we go to the White House,” Dean said with gusto tonight.
-
Blast from the past with Howard Dean "Yahhh!"by Matthew Claiborne via twitter 7/27/2016 1:42:35 AM
-
Hillary Clinton will make a satellite appearance from Chappaqua at the DNC tonight, according to a Dem source.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/27/2016 1:42:40 AM
-
-
-
Signs of unity at the #dnc http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVekQAW8AAX77J.jpgby EmilyABC via twitter 7/27/2016 1:54:33 AM
-
Madeleine Albright gets big cheers as she takes the stage, speaks about how she was a refugee http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVhPWpWYAAGGck.jpgby Ben Gittleson via twitter 7/27/2016 1:57:37 AM
-
Albright says Donald Trump "has already done damage, just by running for president" by weakening our standing in the world. #DemConventionby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/27/2016 2:01:53 AM
-
ABC's JENNIFER HANSLER: Amy Klobuchar lauded Clinton as “a leader who knows we are
all more secure when women have the opportunity to lead with their heads high
and their strides strong.”
The Minnesota senator linked the despicable crimes of “forced labor and sexual servitude” to the fight for security and human rights and that the problem is not only present abroad, but also in the United States. Klobuchar noted that Clinton undertook the fight to end sex trafficking domestically as Secretary of State “because she knows that if we are going to be a beacon for the world, then we have to get our own house in order.” She said the fight human rights and dignity is one that Clinton would continue as President.
"Elevating women across the world so they're treated with dignity and respect — that's what Hillary Clinton will do,” Klobuchar said. “And if that means playing the woman card, Donald Trump, let me tell you: there are hundreds of millions of women in this world who are ready to play that card. And in the United States of America, it's called the voting card.”
Klobuchar then introduced Ima Matul Maisaroh, who at 17 years old was trafficked and abused for three years in a village in Indonesia.
“I have hope, especially now that Hillary Clinton is running for president!” she said.
-
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Speaks at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state, gave a full-throated endorsement of the woman married to the president whose administration she served, Bill Clinton.Albright described travelling with Hillary Clinton and the newly-minted Democratic nominee's willingness to speak out, even as First Lady."We went to the Beijing Women’s Conference," said Albright. "She courageously stood up and spoke out on behalf of human rights and women’s rights, inspiring millions to fight for a better future."The 79-year-old Albright discussed what she has in common with Clinton, listed some of the qualifications that Clinton possesses, and dissed Donald Trump's reality show."We [both] know what it’s like to step off that plane with the words “United States of America” on it," said Albright. "She knows that safeguarding freedom and security is not like hosting a TV reality show."The former secretary of state closed by noting the danger of electing the candidate preferred by Russian leader Vladimir Putin."A Trump victory in November would be a gift to Vladimir Putin, and given what we have learned about Russia’s recent actions, Putin is eager for Trump to win," said Albright. "And that should worry every American."
-
Trump weighs in just before former president Bill Clinton takes the stage at the DNC.No matter what Bill Clinton says and no matter how well he says it, the phony media will exclaim it to be incredible. Highly overrated!10:02 PM - 26 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
.@billclinton takes the stage next at #DNCinPHLby Matthew Claiborne via twitter 7/27/2016 2:06:22 AM
-
-
"AMERICA" signs passed out ahead of Bill Clinton's remarks http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVjvcYWAAEZRPY.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/27/2016 2:08:24 AM
-
-
-
Bill Clinton Introduces His Wife with Anecdote of How They Met
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Bill Clinton started off his remarks: “In the spring of 1971 I met a girl.”
“She had thick blond hair, big glasses, wore no make-up and she exuded this sense of strength and self possession that I found magnetic,” Clinton said of his now-wife and Democratic nominee.
The two met in Yale Law School library and Bill Clinton said meeting her left him “speechless.”
-
Bill Clinton takes the stage in Philadelphia at the DNCby Josh Haskell via twitter 7/27/2016 2:13:11 AM
-
“Believe it or not, momentarily I was speechless” @billclinton jokes of when he met @HillaryClinton.by Matthew Claiborne via twitter 7/27/2016 2:14:55 AM
-
This is Bill Clinton's tenth convention speech. This one's a little different, to say the least. First time as spouse of the nominee.by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/27/2016 2:15:46 AM
-
Here's what Bill and Hillary looked like back then during the days he's describing: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVkxE9WEAAtWnZ.jpgby Adam Kelsey via twitter 7/27/2016 2:16:03 AM
-
Personal anecdote about their spouse - something that was missing Melania's speech last week #DNCConventionby Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/27/2016 2:16:37 AM
-
Tim Kaine and wife, Anne, watching Bill Clinton's remarks here in the arena http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVl0sqXEAAtt5q.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/27/2016 2:18:11 AM
-
Lots of laughter on #DemsInPhilly floor as @billclinton speaks. No boo'ing that I've heard so far from the very vocal California delegation.by Ben Gittleson via twitter 7/27/2016 2:18:23 AM
-
Bill Clinton the Storyteller is in full effect tonight as he talks about his wife Hillary Clinton #DemsinPhillyby Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/27/2016 2:23:18 AM
-
.@billclinton says @HillaryClinton "never made fun of people with disabilities," instead tried to empower. #DemConventionby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/27/2016 2:24:18 AM
-
-
Bill on HRC marriage: "I really hope her choosing me and rejecting my advice to choose her own career was a decision she'd never regret"by Alana Abramson via twitter 7/27/2016 2:28:20 AM
-
Staffers now handing out "change maker" signs which, they say, are for ppl to hold up when Bill Clinton talks abt HRC being a change makerby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/27/2016 2:29:57 AM
-
.@billclinton says @HillaryClinton is the “Best darn change maker I ever met”. And the crowd holds up signs that say "change maker".by Matthew Claiborne via twitter 7/27/2016 2:35:36 AM
-
Bill Clinton: Hillary Clinton is a ‘Change Maker’
“People say, well, we need change. She's been around a long time. She sure has. And she's sure been worth every single year she's put into making people's lives better," Bill Clinton said of Hilary.
Clinton pointed to his wife’s work while she was First Lady and her help on the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
“She always wants to move the ball forward. That is just who she is,” Clinton said.
-
Bill Clinton just went from 1997 to 2000. Moving right along...by Karen Travers via twitter 7/27/2016 2:42:19 AM
-
-
Fun interactive showing how the Clintons have transformed over the past two decades.
abcnews.go.com/WN/fullpage/cl… #DemsInPhillyby BenjaminBell via twitter 7/27/2016 2:44:32 AM
-
Just a reminder, until Trump's speech last week, Bill Clinton had the longest convention acceptance speech since 1972. #DNCinPhillyby Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/27/2016 2:45:50 AM
-
.@billclinton says "Today, you nominated the real one." The crowd went wild.by Matthew Claiborne via twitter 7/27/2016 2:50:19 AM
-
BClinton: "i have lived a long full blessed life. It really took off when I met and fell in love with that girl in the spring of 1971."by Karen Travers via twitter 7/27/2016 2:50:33 AM
-
-
.@billclinton: "I hope you will do it. I hope you will elect her." #DemsInPhillyby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/27/2016 2:54:01 AM
-
Bill Clinton tells #DemConvention Hillary Clinton is 'best darn change-maker' he ever met. abcn.ws/2avQJLD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVuKYqWcAAnkob.jpgby ABC News via twitter 7/27/2016 2:54:13 AM
-
Not done yet, folks. Hillary Clinton is expected to remote in via satellite.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/27/2016 2:54:20 AM
-
Bill Clinton: ‘The Real’ Hillary Clinton
Bill Clinton sought to paint a difference between the portrait of Hillary Clinton that Republicans presented at the Republican National Convention last week and the "real" Hillary Clinton.
"How does this square with the things that you heard at the Republican convention?" Bill Clinton asked. “How do you square it? You can't. One is real, the other is made up." Clinton argued his wife was "trustworthy" and a "real change maker."
The former president continued: “The real one, if you saw her friend vote for Illinois tonight has friends from childhood through Arkansas where she has not lived in more than 20 years. The real one calls you when you're sick, when your kid's in trouble or when there's a death in the family.”
More from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY and MATTHEW CLAIBORNE: http://abcn.ws/2athT9p
-
Ladies enjoying a little "Fight Song"by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/27/2016 2:59:21 AM