September 11 Survivor Describes Hillary Clinton's Help After Attack

( Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)





ABC's ALANA ABRAMSON: Lauren Manning, a September 11 survivor who was burned on over 82 percent of her body on during the attacks, described how Hillary Clinton cared for her in the months after that day





Manning described how Clinton “walked into [her] hospital room and took [her] bandaged hand in her own."





"Our connection wasn’t between a senator and her constituent," said Manning. "Our connection was person to person. ”





Manning concluded her brief remarks by saying how, just as Clinton was there for NYC after 9/11, she is now ready and willing to be there for the United States as president.





"I trusted her when my life was on the line, and she came through. Not for the cameras, not because anyone was watching, but because that’s who she is," said Manning. " Kind. Caring. Loyal. This is the Hillary Clinton I want you to know. ”



