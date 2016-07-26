Unity? Not So Fast. . .

ABC's LIZ KREUTZ : Despite many of the powerful images of people crying and

cheering as Clinton clinches, there's still many defiant Sanders supporters on

the floor.





As Clinton became the nominee, the arena burst into cheers, but Sanders supporters from Washington and Oregon remained totally silent as they held up their Bernie signs.





Then, a large group of "Bernie or Bust" voters walked out.





"Walk out, walk out, walk out," they chanted through the halls as they exited the arena.





Included in this walk out were delegates from Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Maine, among others.





One of the delegates was Felicia Teter, a 25-year-old delegate from New Hampshire.





She said she walked out "because the people are not getting what people asked for. The people said we wanted Bernie. "





"We have been stopped by DNC all the way. We have been purposefully shut down and purposefully shut out so they could get their coronation," she said.





