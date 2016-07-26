Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
-
With @BernieSanders -- his son, son in law wife and old friends http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoU29EuXEAEi9P8.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 7/26/2016 10:53:36 PM
-
-
-
Hillary Clinton Makes History as Democratic NomineeABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN: Hillary Clinton clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Tuesday evening after securing enough delegates during the roll call vote on the floor of the convention, making history as the first female nominee of any major party.Prior to clinching the historic vote, speeches for both candidates, including calls for unity, were met with rollicking applause from the audience.The roll call comes as party leaders fight for unity in the aftermath of a bruising primary campaign between Clinton and Sanders.
-
VT delegates wiping away tears as @BernieSanders speaks to convention http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoU58DzWEAESfKi.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 7/26/2016 11:08:27 PM
-
Terry McAuliffe reflects on historic nature of 1st female nominee, tells audience they'll always remember where they were when this happenedby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/26/2016 11:08:54 PM
-
Lots of images like this right now - Here's Oregon delegate Brittany MacPherson crying as Clinton becomes nomineeby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/26/2016 11:11:52 PM
-
Nancy Pelosi onstage surrounded by female members of Congress: "when women succeed America succeeds" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoU6frdWgAAo0v8.jpgby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/26/2016 11:16:42 PM
-
Seems like there is unity now on the floor. People dancing in the aisles and hugging. #DNCinPHL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoU36qXWIAI4zC0.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/26/2016 11:17:55 PM
-
Unity? Not So Fast...ABC's LIZ KREUTZ: Despite many of the powerful images of people crying and
cheering as Clinton clinches, there's still many defiant Sanders supporters on
the floor.As Clinton became the nominee, the arena burst into cheers, but Sanders supporters from Washington and Oregon remained totally silent as they held up their Bernie signs.Then, a large group of "Bernie or Bust" voters walked out."Walk out, walk out, walk out," they chanted through the halls as they exited the arena.Included in this walk out were delegates from Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Maine, among others.One of the delegates was Felicia Teter, a 25-year-old delegate from New Hampshire.She said she walked out "because the people are not getting what people asked for. The people said we wanted Bernie.""We have been stopped by DNC all the way. We have been purposefully shut down and purposefully shut out so they could get their coronation," she said.
-
-
Jimmy Carter: Election Will Define Country 'for a Generation'
ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL and VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: The former president, in a recorded video message, praised Clinton
and Sanders for focusing their campaign on issues, while criticizing Donald
Trump for "violating" moral and ethical principles of the
country."Rose and I wish we could be there with you tonight to prepare for what would be an extremely important election, one that will define for a generation who we are as a nation and as a people," Carter said.
"We can and must do better. Unfortunately, the Democratic nominee will soon be choosing over the stark contrast in both substance and style, and also competence and experience to what the Republicans have chosen."
-
"This election is about two different visions of America, and Donald Trump can only see an angry America..." Sen. Schumerby Veronica Strac via twitter 7/26/2016 11:36:59 PM
-
-
Secret Service on Alert for Convention Cyber Attacks
ABC's PIERRE THOMAS, JACK CLOHERTY and JACK DATE: The alleged hack into Democratic National Committee e-mails has heightened vigilance against cyber-attacks at the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia, according to the Secret Service.
“We are trying to be proactive in addressing the cyber threat,” Agent Kyo Dolan of the Secret Service told ABC News.The Secret Service is leading a multi-layered effort to block potential hackers and other potential threats to the convention. The most visible part of the agency’s job, of course, is the physical protection of the candidates and the convention venue. There are the usual guards, gates and guns protecting the convention and its estimated 30,000 participants. But that’s hardly where the security ends.Secret Service agents took ABC News behind the scenes in Philadelphia to show us some of the multi-layered, technological fortress that is in place to protect the convention’s critical systems, and computer networks.http://abcn.ws/2afBcRn
-
Oh my lord. Donna!!!! @donnabrazile dances onto the stage. #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/26/2016 11:54:23 PM
-
Interim DNC Chair Tells Delegates She'll Make Them Proud of Democratic Party
ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL: Interim DNC chair Donna Brazile spoke eloquently and emotionally about her decades-long relationship with Hillary Clinton, while also promising Democrats she'll make them proud of their party after a divisive week.
"From the first day when I met Hillary Clinton, I’ve known that she is someone who cares just as much and fights just as hard for children everywhere," she said. "Poor kids -- you got a champion. Kids who live in poverty -- you got a champion. Kids who need hope -- you got a champion. As long as she’s in charge, we’re never going back. And that’s why I’m with her!"
Brazile also contrasted Clinton's work at the Children's Defense Fund in the 1970's with Trump's record as a landlord slapped with a housing discrimination lawsuit.
"During that same time, Donald Trump was facing a federal discrimination lawsuit for refusing to rent to minority families, Hillary Clinton, Hillary Clinton risked her own safety to seek out the truth and comfort the afflicted, and to make a home for justice where there was none," she said.
As the interim leader of the DNC, Brazile also promised skeptical Democrats "We will have a party that you can be proud of."
"We will elect Democrats up and down the ballot. And we will celebrate together the inauguration of Hillary Clinton in January 2017!"
Brazile, who is clearly in high spirits, danced on and off stage
-
-
Trump Campaign texts supporters about @HillaryClinton winning the nomination: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVHFBmWcAEKcI5.jpgby Candace Smith via twitter 7/27/2016 12:05:13 AM
-
One of the signs of people standing inside media tent. Philly PD have shut the doors, per state police http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVHoA_UsAA9qzl.jpgby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/27/2016 12:06:28 AM
-
Former Attorney General Eric Holder: "Donald, did you hear me? Already great nation." #DemsInPhillyby Jessica Hopper via twitter 7/27/2016 12:07:03 AM
-
-
Hillary Clinton's Historic Nomination Sparks Raft of ReactionsABC's ADAM KELSEY and JENNIFER HANSLER: Hillary Clinton made history Tuesday night as the first female nominee of a major party in the United States.The moment came when Sen. Bernie Sanders took the mic at the Democratic National Convention to "move that Hillary Clinton be selected as the Democratic nominee for president of the United States," nixing a roll call vote that was in progress.Reaction in the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and around the internet was immediate.
-
How Many Times Has Bill Clinton Spoken at the DNC?ABC's MATTHEW CLAIBORNE and SHUSHANNAH WALSHE: According to the DNC and according to the Clinton Presidential Library, tonight is President Clinton’s 10th consecutive time speaking at the DNC, making him one of the most prolific speakers in convention history.There is some speculation about his role in the 1976 convention in Denver. He did attend that convention with Hillary Clinton, but did not speak. He and Hillary both talk about their attendance at the 1976 Denver convention in both My Life and Hard Choices.
-
-
Chant of Black Lives Matter as mothers who lost children to gun violence or alleged excessive force by police appear on stage #DemsInPhillyby Karen Travers via twitter 7/27/2016 12:24:47 AM
-
Standing ovation for #MothersoftheMovement at #DemsInPhilly. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVL8VfWcAAUNPi.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/27/2016 12:25:14 AM
-
"What a joy to be standing here...so that Sandy can still speak through her mother," says the mom of Sandra Bland" #DemsInPhillyby Jessica Hopper via twitter 7/27/2016 12:28:14 AM
-
Very emotional speech from Sandra Gland's mother, who is on stage now.by Matthew Claiborne via twitter 7/27/2016 12:28:20 AM
-
Chants of Black Lives Matter as Mothers of the Movement leave the DNC Stageby Jessica Hopper via twitter 7/27/2016 12:34:52 AM
-
Mothers of the Movement Share Powerful Message
ABC's JENNIFER HANSLER: Taking and leaving the stage to a standing ovation and chants of “Black Lives Matter,” the “Mothers of the Movement” delivered a powerful message in support of Hillary Clinton.
“I'm here with Hillary Clinton because she is a leader and a mother who will say our children's names,” Geneva Reed-Veal, mother of Sandra Bland, said. Each of the women on stage had lost a child to gun violence or excessive force by the police. The three women who spoke -Reed-Veal, Lucia McBath (the mother of Jordan Davis), and Sybrina Fulton (the mother of Trayvon Martin)--shared emotional testimonies about their losses that left many audience members in tears.
Each shared their support of Clinton, calling her an ally for the cause.
“Hillary Clinton isn't afraid to say black lives matter,” McBath said.
They also voiced their belief that Clinton could help cause change.
“She has the courage to lead the fight for common-sense gun legislation,” Fulton said. “And she has a plan to repair the divide that so often exists between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”
-
Planned Parenthood President Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Ardent Hillary Clinton supporter Cecile Richards, the President of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, discussed the importance of women's rights and access to healthcare. She also defended her organization against criticism."When Donald Trump and Mike Pence say they’ll defund Planned Parenthood, they’re talking about cutting women [with cancer] off from lifesaving care."Richards, the daughter of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, went on to further attack Trump for his comments about women and their appearance."Donald Trump has called women 'fat pigs' and 'dogs,' said Richards. "He wants to punish women for having abortion, and he says pregnancy is an 'inconvenience' for a woman’s employer."
-
Dozens of Bernie Delegates Hold Sit-In at DNC Media TentABC's ALANA ABRAMSON and BEN GITTLESON in Philadelphia: According to the Philadelphia Police Department, approximately 50 to100 delegates came out of the convention hall and into the media tent. Philly police were given orders to bar entry and exit from the tent.Media tent at #DNCinPHL closed and has been that way for over a half hour. I was told I'm not allowed in8:15 PM - 26 Jul 2016
They said this went on for about a half hour. About twenty minutes ago, they started letting the demonstrators out of the media tent. Some protesters are still here and a bunch of media as well.
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Several of the protesters were wearing tape over their mouths, and others were holding signs saying things like #DemExit, #rigged, and TPP with a strike through it.
Several protesters told us it wasn't exactly a planned action but many people had wanted to do something and when some people started walking out that's when many other delegates followed. People started walking out as Hillary Clinton was getting the votes to secure her nomination.
At one point a delegate from Indiana who said she was part of a group called "coalition 57" tried to get the demonstrators to come inside for "mothers of the movement." In one exchange, she started crying and telling another delegate demonstrating something along the lines of "this wasn't part of the plan."Some @BernieSanders delegates walked out when @HillaryClinton clinched the nom. They're holding a sit-in outside. https://t.co/6UL0WUBeYX8:08 PM - 26 Jul 2016
One of the delegates outside. Someone (w/Bernie pin) tries to get her to go in mothers of the movement. She won't. https://t.co/htapjWu0SF8:02 PM - 26 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
.@AmericaFerrera at #DNCConvention: “I’m America Ferrera and according to Donald Trump, I’m probably a rapist." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVRh0KXEAQcHBT.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/27/2016 12:48:57 AM
-
Disagreement Emerges Over How Clinton Crossed the Finish LineABC's RICK KLEIN and RYAN STRUYK: With cheers erupting over the yelling voices of Bernie Sanders and Marcia Fudge, some disagreement and confusion has bubbled up over exactly how Hillary Clinton crossed the finish line during the Democratic convention.Rachel Maddow, on Twitter, seemed to be one of the first to notice: "Bernie Sanders never said the words 'by acclamation.'" "No move to nom 'by acclamation' like Clinton moved in '08," she tweeted.And indeed, he didn't. Here's the quote:"Madam Chair, I move that the convention suspend the procedural rules. I move that all votes, all votes cast by delegates be reflected in the official record, and I move that Hillary Clinton be selected as the nominee of the Democratic Party for President of the United States."A convention official explained to ABC News that it will go down as a vote by acclamation, but that Sanders wanted an official record of the tally in the books."Clinton was nominated upon going over in delegates, but Senator Sanders moved to suspend the rules and elect her by acclamation with the votes already cast recorded in the record," the official said.
-
Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera: 'Deal Us In'Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera attacked Doanld Trump as a candidate that would be detrimental for women rights and compared Trump to Clinton."I'm Lena Dunham, and according to Donald Trump my body is probably like a two. And I'm America Ferrera and according to Donald Trump I'm probably a rapist," the two actresses said in introducing themselves."Donald's not making America great again," Ferrera said. "He's making America hate again.""His rhetoric about women takes us back to a time when we were meant to be beautiful and silent,"Dunham said, adding "Clinton declared that women's rights are human rights."
-
.@Locs_n_Laughs and @Nawazistan talk with @RevJJackson after Clinton wins Democratic nomination. #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVTVzHUkAAmlwz.jpgby Evan McMurry via twitter 7/27/2016 12:59:16 AM
-
Per an aide, Tim Kaine has arrived at the DNC.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/27/2016 1:08:31 AM
-
Sen. Barbara Boxer Contrasts Clinton with Trump
ABC's JENNIFER HANSLER: Senator Barbara Boxer of California drew contrasts between
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on a variety of issues.
“We need a president who knows it's just plain wrong that women make 79 cents for every dollar paid to a man,” Boxer said. “And yet her opponent refuses to support equal pay because "the marketplace is going to make sure of it."
On access to women’s healthcare and abortion, Boxer said that Clinton would “protect our right to choose,” and added a scathing message for the Republican nominees.
“We are not going back to the dark days when women died in back alleys! We are never ever ever going back!”
Boxer also applauded Clinton’s “toughness” throughout the presidential campaign.
“The right wing has thrown everything at her – not only the kitchen sink, but the stove, the refrigerator, and the toaster, too. And guess what? She's still standing!” Boxer said.
-
This was was the scene outside the #DemsInPhilly hall, where some @BernieSanders delegates staged a walkout. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVW_r0UAAE7QDH.jpgby Ben Gittleson via twitter 7/27/2016 1:14:16 AM
-
Video: Elizabeth Banks Parodies Trump's RNC EntranceABC NewsShe walked out to Queen's "We Are the Champions."
-
Rep. Joe Crowley Addresses DNC About Clinton and September 11ABC's ADAM KELSEY: New York Congressman Joe Crowley, who lost a cousin in the attacks of September 11, 2001, described where he was on that morning."I tried calling my two cousins, both members of the New York City Fire Department," said Crowley. "They were supposed to be off duty. But, then the call came in. Both brothers responded. Only one came home."Crowley explained how Hillary Clinton, then a New York senator, understood "the pain" that many in the community felt after the attacks and how she fought to ensure first responders were taken care of in the aftermath"[Clinton] brought families and first responders to Washington," said Crowley. "She took them door to door, never letting her colleagues forget the consequences of that terrible day."Then, Crowley took aim Republican nominee Donald Trump on the businessman's attempt to seek "another chance to make a quick buck" in the aftermath of the tragedy."[Trump collected] $150,000 in federal funds intended to help small businesses recover, even though days after the attack Trump said his properties were not affected," said Crowley
-
Fact Check: 1 in 3 African-American Men Will Go to PrisonABC's CHRIS GOOD:Claim: One in three African-American men will be incarcerated at some point in their lives.Former Attorney General Eric Holder said: “When one in three black men will be incarcerated in their lifetimes, and when black defendants in the federal system receive sentences 20% longer than their white peers, we need a president who will end this policy of over incarceration.”
Rating: Questionable. The statistic is reliably sourced, but it comes from 2003. There do not appear to be more recent data to validate or contradict, but the African-American prison population has declined since 2000.
-
Spotted on a hat at the #DemConvention: “Trumpbusters" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoVZgSPWIAEtwc6.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/27/2016 1:24:29 AM