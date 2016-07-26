Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
AK delegate says "we cast 6 votes for the next president of the United States, Hillary Clinton. And 14...for Bernie Sanders." #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/26/2016 9:30:39 PM
102-year-old delegate from Arizona casts votes for @HillaryClinton. She would have been 6 when women gained the right to vote. #DemsInPhillyby jmhansler via twitter 7/26/2016 9:32:46 PM
Roll CallArkansas - 27 votes for Clinton, 10 for SandersCalifornia - 330 votes for Clinton, 221 for SandersClinton camp loved the symbolism of Gov. Jerry Brown calling out CA delegate vote #DNCinPHL5:34 PM - 26 Jul 2016
Colorado - 36 for Clinton, 41 votes for Sanders
Spotted in the New Jersey section: @CoryBooker Snapchattingby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/26/2016 9:37:02 PM
No disruptions so far on #DemConvention floor. Can't hear any booing from Sanders backers. Huge cheers when Clinton's votes are announced.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/26/2016 9:38:25 PM
Bernie's big brother, Larry, is a delegate for @DemsAbroad #DemsInPhilly He just cast the final vote!by jmhansler via twitter 7/26/2016 9:39:27 PM
What Happened When Alabama Announced Their 59 votes -- But Had 60 Votes to Cast?(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)ABC's RYAN STRUYK: When the Alabama delegation announced that they were casting 50 delegates for Hillary Clinton and nine for Bernie Sanders, things got a little awkward.After a brief pause, convention Secretary Stephanie Rawlings-Blake asked: "Don't ya'll have one more?" she said to laughs. She had just announced that Alabama had 60 votes to cast."I’ll count it as an abstention," she said, with the delegation chair's approval.American Samoa also got in on the joke later, casting "eight, and if you gave us more we’d cast those too for for the next president of the United States, Hillary Clinton."
Idaho - 7 votes for Clinton, 20 for SandersRoll CallIllinois - 98 votes for Clinton, 74 for SandersIndiana - 48 votes for Clinton, 43 for SandersHillary Clinton's childhood friend Betsy Ebeling announces IL roll call vote for her, says it is in honor of HRC's parents, tears up5:51 PM - 26 Jul 2016
Illinois delegate and Clinton friend emotionally casts 98 of state's votes: "This one's for you, Hil" #DemsinPhilly snpy.tv/2ajBGGYby This Week via twitter 7/26/2016 9:57:26 PM
-
Kentucky delegation: "We gave the world Muhamad Ali, the greatest of all time." #DemsInPhillyby Evan McMurry via twitter 7/26/2016 10:02:00 PM
MA delegation brags about being first in universal health care - but no shout out for Mitt Romney #DNCinPhillyby Rick Klein via twitter 7/26/2016 10:04:54 PM
.@timkaine gets another shoutout, this one from Missouri where he went to college. #rollcall #DemsInPhillyby Jessica Hopper via twitter 7/26/2016 10:09:28 PM
Maryland - 84 votes for Clinton, 36 for SandersRoll CallMassachusetts - 68 votes for Clinton, 46 for SandersMichigan - 81 votes for Clinton, 66 for SandersMinnesota - 42 votes for Clinton, 47 for SandersMississippi - 33 votes for Clinton, 7 for SandersMissouri - 49 votes for Clinton, 35 for Sanders
#DemConvention ok (for now) w/ us here -waiting to see if @BernieSanders comes to floor - tons of his staff here http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoUsnF4WcAAGJPg.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 7/26/2016 10:14:36 PM
-
Nebraska announces its votes for the "honest" Hillary Clinton and there is virtually no cheering. #DemConventionby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/26/2016 10:17:48 PM
New Mexico - 27 votes for Clinton, 16 for SandersRoll CallNew York - 181 votes for Clinton, 108 for SandersNorth Carolina - 70 votes for Clinton, 48 for SandersNorth Dakota - 7 votes for Clinton, 14 for SandersHuge cheers for Clinton when NY announces their delegate allocation https://t.co/AlCtppPUzI6:23 PM - 26 Jul 2016
Hillary Clinton is now over 2000 delegate votes. #DNCinPHL #DNCConventionby Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/26/2016 10:28:43 PM
Jim Obergefell, plaintiff in landmark same-sex marriage case, speaks as part of Ohio delegation: "Love trumps hate" https://t.co/3erujqk00p6:29 PM - 26 Jul 2016
Roll CallNorthern Mariana Islands - 9 votes for Clinton, 2 for SandersOhio - 98 votes for Clinton, 62 for SandersOklahoma - 20 votes for Clinton, 22 for SandersOregon - 34 votes for Clinton, 38 votes for SandersPennsylvania - 126 votes for Clinton, 82 votes for Sanders
Hillary Clinton Crosses Delegate ThresholdABC's ADAM KELSEY: Hillary Clinton, the former First Lady of the United States, New York senator and secretary of state, has won enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee for president, based on ABC's analysis of the delegate count.Upon her acceptance of the nomination, Clinton will be the first female nominee for president from a major party in the country's history.
And it's official: Hillary Clinton officially has secured the nomination for President #RollCallVote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoUz_cgVYAEevH1.jpgby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/26/2016 10:43:23 PM
.@bernieSanders headed to VT delegation I'm toldby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 7/26/2016 10:45:29 PM
Roll CallPuerto Rico - 4 votes for Clinton, 23 for SandersRhode Island - 19 votes for Clinton, 13 for SandersSouth Carolina - 46 votes for Clinton, 13 for SandersSouth Dakota - 15 votes for Clinton, 10 for SandersTennessee - 50 votes for Clinton, 23 for SandersTexas - 179 votes for Clinton, 72 for Sanders
Hillary Clinton tweets as she reaches enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination.History. https://t.co/1ayWTx8SPH6:43 PM - 26 Jul 2016
Roll CallUtah - 8 votes for Clinton, 29 votes for SandersVermont PassesVirgin Island - 12 votes for ClintonVirginia - 75 votes for Clinton, 33 for SandersWashington - 42 votes for Clinton, 74 for SandersWest Virginia - 19 votes for Clinton, 18 for SandersWisconsin - 47 votes for Clinton, 49 for SandersWyoming - 11 votes for Clinton, 7 votes for Sanders
Bernie Sanders takes the mic #DNCinPhilly #DNCConventionby Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/26/2016 10:53:06 PM
With @BernieSanders -- his son, son in law wife and old friends http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoU29EuXEAEi9P8.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 7/26/2016 10:53:36 PM