What Happened When Alabama Announced Their 59 votes -- But Had 60 Votes to Cast?

( Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)





When the Alabama delegation announced that they were casting 50 delegates for Hillary Clinton and nine for Bernie Sanders, things got a little awkward.





After a brief pause, convention Secretary Stephanie Rawlings-Blake asked: "Don't ya'll have one more?" she said to laughs. She had just announced that Alabama had 60 votes to cast.





"I’ll count it as an abstention," she said, with the delegation chair's approval.



