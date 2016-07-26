Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

What Will President Obama Focus on for Tomorrow's DNC Speech?

ABC's SERENA MARSHALL:





President Obama has been working for weeks on his speech for day three of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Eric Shultz said at today's White House briefing.





Wednesday marks 12 years since Obama was introduced on the national stage in Boston, which he will reflect on in his spech, Shultz said.





"I think he will talk about what the country has accomplished together since then. What the grit, ingenuity and determination of the American people have achieved over the last eight years," he said. "Whether that's coming back from the brink of economic collapse to the longest stretch of private sector job growth in the nation's history, or whether that's changing the way the world views the United States for the better. "



