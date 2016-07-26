Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
Follow @ABCPolitics on Snapchat for Full Coverage of the 2016 Democratic National Convention
Everything You Need to Know About Today's Roll Call VoteABC's RYAN STRUYK, RICK KLEIN and MARYALICE PARKS:Hillary Clinton will officially become the Democratic presidential nominee when her delegate total reaches 2,382.Both Clinton and Bernie Sanders will be placed in nomination. One supporter will move their nomination, and at least one other supporter will second the nomination.Immediately after the nominating speeches, the convention secretary will begin a roll call vote of the states in alphabetical order, according to party rules.It's not clear yer whether super delegates will be casting their votes with their states or as a separate unit/entity in the roll cal vote.Once Clinton goes "over the top" and hits the magic number of 2,382 delegates, she will be the nominee.
What Will President Obama Focus on for Tomorrow's DNC Speech?ABC's SERENA MARSHALL:President Obama has been working for weeks on his speech for day three of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Eric Shultz said at today's White House briefing.Wednesday marks 12 years since Obama was introduced on the national stage in Boston, which he will reflect on in his spech, Shultz said."I think he will talk about what the country has accomplished together since then. What the grit, ingenuity and determination of the American people have achieved over the last eight years," he said. "Whether that's coming back from the brink of economic collapse to the longest stretch of private sector job growth in the nation's history, or whether that's changing the way the world views the United States for the better."Shutlz said he think's tomorrow's speech will focus on how Hillary Clinton has the judgement, toughness and intellect to succeed in the Oval Office. Obama will also provide a stark difference between the two candidates.
Sanders Supporters May Walk Out on Hillary Clinton's DNC Acceptance SpeechAn ABC News video posted to Facebook shows an interview between Jon Karl and four young Democrats inside Jim's Steaks in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon."I'm going to focus on down ballet races," one Bernie Sanders supporter said. "I will not be voting for Hillary Clinton. I have no love for Trump, but I also have no love for Hillary."The video has been viewed almost 550,000 times.
Vermont Delegation to Go Last in DNC Roll CallABC's MARYALICE PARKS:The Vermont delegation will go last in the roll call and move to nominate Hillary Clinton by acclamation, but Bernie Sanders himself will likely not be the one to say it, according to sources within the Sanders campaign.As a Vermont senator, Sanders is a super delegate. Clinton did not win one pledged delegate in the Vermont primary.
Ahead of DNC Speech Tonight, a Look at Bill Clinton's Past Run-Ins with HecklersABC's MATTHEW CLAIBORNE and MORGAN WINSOR:
It’s Bill Clinton’s big night. The former president will take the stage as the highlighted speaker at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia tonight, following a tense first day marked by heckling and protests.
Bill Clinton cheered on his fellow Democrats from the private suites and the skybox during some of the prime-time speeches Monday night. But the mere mention of his wife and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, riled up clusters of Bernie Sanders supporters who relentlessly booed.
The speakers have largely ignored the heckling while on stage, and Bill Clinton may face the same protesters during his speech tonight. But the former president is no stranger to those who disagree with him or badmouth his spouse. In fact, rather than ignore them, he often engages demonstrators, sometimes asking them questions about what they are protesting or even downright arguing with them.
Read more from ABC's MATTHEW CLAIBORNE and MORGAN WINSOR here.Former president Bill Clinton listen during Michelle Obama's speak on the first day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Peter Foley/EPA
Clinton Campaign Official Doesn't Close Door on More Email LeaksABC's ALANA ABRAMSON:
When WikiLeaks released nearly 20,000 emails from top Democratic National Committee officials last week, it led to the ouster of DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and stirred unrest within the party days before the Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday in Philadelphia.
Clinton Communications director Jennifer Palmieri told ABC News that even more emails could become public.
“The WikiLeaks [release] was obviously designed to hurt our convention,” Palmieri said.
Read more from ABC's ALANA ABRAMSON here.Former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Shutlz speaks during a campaign event in Miami for Hillary Clinton. Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP Photo
Hillary Clinton's daughter Chelsea tweets "thank you" to Sen. Bernie Sanders for his speech to the convention last night. Chelsea Clinton will address the convention on Thursday to introduce her mother.
Why Vice President Joe Biden Believes Bernie Sanders Supporters Won't Vote for Donald TrumpABC's SERENA MARSHALL:
If Vice President Joe Biden were a betting man, he’d guarantee no Bernie Sanders supporters would go into the voting booth and cast a ballot for Trump, he told a group of reporters at theDemocratic National Convention in Philadelphia today.
“I wish we could put something on every Sanders delegate waling into a booth. If we were able to find out I’d betchya everything I have that hardly anyone is going to pull a lever for Trump. Come on, man. You kidding me?” he said.
Biden, responding to questions following the DNC email leak about questions of party unity, said he doesn’t believe there is any faction in the party and that Sanders supporters helped change the party for the better.
"They did more to change the attitude in the party than anything has happened in a long, long time and it's all for the better," he said.
Video: Delegates React to Sen. Bernie Sanders' Speech at the DNCABC NewsABC News' Josh Haskell reports from the floor of the Democratic National Convention and gets reaction to Sen. Bernie Sanders' speech.
-
Maryland Sen. Barbara Mikulski, Georgia Rep. John Lewis, and Na'ilah Amaru will nominate Hillary Clinton to be the first woman presidential nominee of a major party.Mikulski was the first Democratic woman to win an election to the Senate in 1986 and became the longest serving woman in the Senate when she was sworn into office on Jan. 5, 2011.Rep. Lewis, who represents the 5th district of Georgia, is a civil rights icon. Lewis helped lead the March on Washington in 1963.Amaru won the Hillary for America contest to nominate Clinton at the convention. Amaru is an adjunct professor and an advocacy and policy strategist. She is also a veteran, an immigrant, and an adopted daughter of two women.
ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY: One of the most emotional issues that Hillary Clinton has made a part of her campaign is the fight to end gun violence -- a clarion call that will be on full display tonight at the Democratic National Convention.Gun Violence and Control to Take Center Stage at DNCA group of mothers, dubbed by the campaign as “Mothers of the Movement,” will take the stage tonight at the Wells Fargo Center and likely discuss the impact of having their children killed as a result of either guns or police-involved actions.The mothers' names may not be as familiar as their children: Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner,Sandra Bland, Michael Brown and Hadiya Pendleton’s mothers are some of the group that will speak tonight.http://abcn.ws/2ataxTr
Singing the National Anthem tonight is Tim Kelly. Kelly has sung before Philadelphia Eagles games and has been called "Philadelphia’s little good luck charm," according to local papers.
Yesterday "Filled With Activity" Says Philadelphia Police CommissionerABC's CORINNE CATHCART and ADAM KELSEY: Richard Ross Jr., the commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, provided statistics today on arrests and demonstrations on day one of the convention.On Monday, approximately 5,000 protesters attended 15 demonstrations, most of which were uneventful and permitted.Fifty-four individuals have received citations, mostly for attempting to gain access to a restricted area near the Wells Fargo Center.Only one police officer was injured - a minor ankle injury after stepping in a manhole, and two more were treated for heat exhaustion.Ross stressed that there were no arrests, just the citations which come with a $50 fine. He praised police officers for doing "a lot of great work."
-
-
Chanting Continues on Floor of DNC on Day TwoABC's RYAN STRUYK and MARYALICE PARKS: As the convention chair Rep. Marcia Fudge announced that both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton would be placed in nomination today, warring delegates chanted "Bernie!" and "Hillary!" over top of each other.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took the stage to deliver a nominating speech for Sen. Bernie Sanders for president."People have asked me how a somewhat frumpy and maybe even sometimes grump 70-year-old guy could become the voice for millions," Gabbard said.The Hawaii representative continued: "Connecting seamlessly with laborers from the rust belt and environmentalists from the west, the answer lies in his aloha, in his deep love for others and our mother Earth."
-
-
Sanders Placed in Nomination to Roaring Cheers From Delegates
ABC's RYAN STRUYK: In front of a roaring crowd of his supportive delegates, Bernie Sanders has had his name placed in nomination.
This is just a technicality that allows speeches to be made on Sanders' behalf before the vote. Hillary Clinton's nominating speeches are up next.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the DNC vice chair who public bucked the party establishment by endorsing Bernie Sanders for President, has placed Sanders into nomination.A few boos could be heard during the speeches.
The move demonstrates support for him among delegates. Sanders personally gave his written support to putting his name into nomination.
"But all of those things are nothing more than words on paper, unless we decide like Bernie asked us to last night, to join together and support Hillary Clinton in November for president of the United States," said Bernie campaign staffer Paul Feeney, seconding his nomination.
-
Hillary Clinton Officially Nominated for PresidentABC's ADAM KELSEY: Maryland Senator Barbara Mikulski, submitted the officially nomination for Hillary Clinton to become the Democratic party's presidential candidate."It is with a full heart that I am here today as we nominate Hillary Clinton to be the first woman president," said Mikulski.Mikulski, who is the longest-serving woman in the senate's history, noted her own path in government as well."I broke a barrier when I became the first Democratic woman elected in the Senate in her own right, and first woman to chair the powerful Senate Committee on Appropriations," said Mikulski.
-
-
Meet Timmy Kelly
Meet Timmy Kelly

ABC's JENNIFER HANSLER: Timmy Kelly, who sang the National Anthem on day 2 of the Democratic National Convention, has had quite an impressive career. In addition to singing at Hillary Clinton's campaign launch, the 23-year-old Philadelphia native has performed for the likes of Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. Kelly has cerebral palsy and was born blind, but this didn't deter the young singer, who Beyonce once called "inspirational." Kelly is a senior voice major at Temple University's Boyer College of Music.
-
John Lewis Seconds Clinton's Nomination
ABC's JENNIFER HANSLER: Rep. John Lewis of Georgia seconded Hillary Clinton's nomination, calling her "one of the most qualified candidates to ever run for president.""We've come too far. We've made too much progress and we're not going back, we're going forward," he said in his nominating speech. "That's why we all must go to the polls in November and vote like we never, ever voted before."Lewis had a driving role in that progress. Lewis was on the frontlines of the Civil Rights Movement, serving as chairman of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and one of the original Freedom Riders.
-
ABC's JENNIFER HANSLER: Speaking earlier at the convention, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes gave a more personal glimpse at the Democratic candidate.Noted: Clinton 'Loves HGTV and Devours Chicken Wings'“The Hillary I know loves HGTV and devours buffalo wings,” Grimes said. She noted that Clinton wears a bracelet with the names of her grandchildren at all times. Grimes said Clinton “was the first to call when each of [her] grandmothers passed.”
-
Winner of the Hillary for America contest Na’ilah Amaru nominates Clinton for president."I believe in America's promise where a child born into poverty can stand to nominate the woman she admired as a little girl as the next president of the United States and my Commander-in-Chief."Amaru's speech concludes the nominations for president. Now on to the roll call.
