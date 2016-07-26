Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

Bernie Sanders Does Not Plan to Help Fundraising Efforts for Hillary Clinton

ABC's MARYALICE PARKS:





During a sit-down interview with reporters at a breakfast sponsored by Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders would not say who he thinks should lead the Democratic National Convention, but he hoped the pick would work on expanding the party, making it more accessible and tackling issues of fundraising corporate sponsorships.





Sanders also could not really answer whether he thinks it is important for his fans to get involved, specifically in the Democratic party or politics in general.





"We are trying to get people to run for office, and I suspect most of them will as Democrat," Sanders said in response to a question from ABC News. "Some may run as independents, depending on the state and the community. "





"So, I think it depends on the community that you're looking in," Sanders continued. "You want to run as an independent, and you're strong and it's the right place. I don't have a problem with that. "





Sanders said he does not plan to use his mega-email list to help with fundraising efforts for Clinton -- joking that she did not need his help on that front.



