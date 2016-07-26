Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
That's a Wrap of Day One of the Democratic National Convention

From the cheers to the jeers and everything in between, thanks for joining us for a fun night watching and analyzing the opening of the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

There will be more live updates right here from 07:00 a.m. E.D.T. when ABC News' Julia Jacobo takes over, but for now we're going to take a break.

In the meantime, you can find the latest news and analysis at ABCNews.com.

-Adam Kelsey, Noah Fitzgerel, and Paul Blake, ABCNews.com
Sanders Supporters May Walk Out on Hillary Clinton's DNC Acceptance SpeechSanders delegate tells @jonkarl he and other Sanders supporters may walk out on @HillaryClinton's acceptance speech. https://t.co/HVbcFkLBgQ1:51 PM - 26 Jul 2016
DNC Hack Prompts Questions About Trump's Ties to RussiaABC's BRIAN ROSS, MATTHEW MOSK, RHONDA SCHWARTZ and MEGAN CHRISTIE:
The massive email hack on the Democratic National Committee, purportedly by Russian government agents, has drawn new and unwanted attention to longstanding ties between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Russian business interests.
“The hack at least seems to have come from Russian government entities, specifically from some of their military intelligence communities,” John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, told ABC News Monday. “So that’s very worrisome. Whether they’re actively trying to interfere in the U.S. election, that’s
something that I guess we’ll need to see.”
Clinton presidential campaign manager Robby Mook went further on ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday, saying that “experts” told his team that “this was done by the Russians for the purpose of helping Donald Trump.”DNC Hack Prompts Questions About Trump's Ties to Russia - ABC News https://t.co/UnBaTkldeZ7:28 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Sanders' Name Placed into Nomination for PresidentABC's RICK KLEIN:Both Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have had their names placed into nomination for president at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, according to a Democratic party official. The roll call will take place late this afternoon.Both candidates met the close of business deadline yesterday, and their paperwork, which all appears to be in order, is being reviewed this morning.This is largely a technicality, since bound delegates will vote for their candidates even if a name isn't in nomination. But, it's a symbolic gesture for Sanders' supporters, and per party rules, it means more time for him on the convention floor today.Each presidential candidate is allowed a total of 20 minutes for the presentation of his or her nomination.JUST IN: Sanders backers will get 20 minutes of floor speeches tonight after meeting threshold to be placed in nomination, via @rickklein.Retweeted by rickklein7:22 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Bernie Sanders' name has been placed into nomination #DNCinPHL in advance of today's roll call, per a Dem source. Oh, and Hillary too.7:18 AM - 26 Jul 2016
That move entitles Sanders to 20 minutes #DNCinPHL floor time today for nominating and seconding speeches, per party rules7:19 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Clinton Campaign Manager: Prospect of More DNC Emails Being Released Was 'Concerning'ABC News:Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, said on "GMA" this morning that he was concerned that an "aggressive regime" like Vladimir Putin's could be trying to "infiltrate the system of the Democratic Party" and also "influence the outcome of the election." Mook was responding to a question regarding the email hack from WikiLeaks that showed that several DNC staff members were biased against Sen. Bernie Sanders during the campaign primary.
-
Bill Clinton to Take the DNC Stage on Day 2This will be Bill Clinton's 10th (!!!) Dem convention speech, per @matthewjdowd @GMA7:40 AM - 26 Jul 2016
On @GMA "this is Bill Clinton's 10th consecutive convention speech. A record. He is the cal Ripken of politics. Unbelievable streak".7:52 AM - 26 Jul 2016
5 Things to Watch for Day 2 of DNCABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:
Democrats brought the drama to Pennsylvania and we’re only a day in.
Big name political stars -— including Hillary Clinton’s former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen.Elizabeth Warren and First Lady Michelle Obama -— took the stage Monday, but it was the action on the floor that created the most fireworks.
1. Reeling from the Fallout
2. Roll Call Could Get Raucous
3. Maternal Movement
4. Protests in Philadelphia
5. Bill Clinton Takes the Stage
Read more from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY here.Bernie Sanders supporters cheer for him on the first day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
-
Donald Trump Goes on Twitter Crusade Attacking Almost Every Day 1 DNC SpeakerABC's BRIAN MCBRIDE:
Donald Trump went on a twitter crusade against several headline speakers at the Democratic National Convention Monday evening.
The Republican Presidential nominee didn't hold back against Democratic figures and prominent critics.
Earlier in the night, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity, "I think Bernie is giving up. The sad thing is if he didn't give up, he would have left a legacy. He did all of that work for nothing."
Read more from ABC's BRIAN MCBRIDE here.Bernie Sanders totally sold out to Crooked Hillary Clinton. All of that work, energy and money, and nothing to show for it! Waste of time.11:19 PM - 25 Jul 2016
Democratic National Convention 2016: Fact-Checking the SpeakersABC's CHRIS GOOD, JOHN KRUZEL and NOAH FITZGEREL:
Fact Check: Donald Trump Wants to Deport 11 Million Undocumented Immigrants
Claim: Donald Trump wants to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants
Rating: True. Trump has promised to deport undocumented immigrants, although he later said he would not describe his deportation policy as including “mass deportations.”
Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois described Trump as “someone who promises to round up and deport families, millions of families and then put up a wall between them and us.”
Background: This claim is difficult to evaluate since Trump has offered statements that seem to conflict.
On multiple occasions, Trump has made it clear that he intends to deport undocumented immigrants.“We’re going to keep the families together, but they have to go,” he told "Meet the Press" in August 2015.“You’re going to have a deportation force and you’re going to do it humanely,” Trump told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in November.“They’re going to be [deported], and they’re going to come back, and they’re going to come back legally,” Trump said at a televised forum in April.
Trump later said he does not support “mass deportations,” in an interview with Bloomberg: “No, I would not call it mass deportations,” Trump said, when pressed on whether he would issue “mass deportations,” Bloomberg reported.
While it does not matter what Trump calls his policy, it is worth pointing out that after promising to deport undocumented immigrants, Trump later said explicitly that his immigration policydoes not include “mass deportations.”
Read more ABC News fact checks from day one of the DNC here.Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
-
Michelle Obama at the DNC: 'Don't Let Anyone Ever Tell You This Country Isn't Great'ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL:In a rousing call for Democratic unity behind Hillary Clinton, First Lady Michelle Obamadescribed the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee as a "true public servant" with the ability and experience to lead, while criticizing Donald Trump without mentioning him by name."Hillary Clinton has never quit on anything in her life," Obama said. "I want someone with proven strength ... someone who understands that the issues a president faces are not black and white and cannot be boiled down to 140 characters."Read more from ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL here.
Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention brought raucous cheers in Philadelphia - and also from a special admirer in Washington, DC.
http://abcn.ws/2a7FjRXABC News 7/26/2016 12:35:00 PM8:35 AM.@matthewjdowd: @FLOTUS had "the best speech of the last two weeks." https://t.co/vPZYsGpxwE https://t.co/kaJVk5us1f8:03 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Top 3 Moments from DNC Day 1.@BernieSanders was the biggest speaker of last night on @Twitter, but @FLOTUS had the top three moments. https://t.co/KeV0jpJvT48:06 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Democrats' Mentions of Trump Exceed RNC References to ClintonABC's ADAM KELSEY:
After watching Republicans invoke Hillary Clinton’s name almost 300 times in just four days last week at their convention, Democrats returned the favor on day one of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
The terms “Donald,” “Trump” or “Donald Trump” appeared in an ABC News transcript of the DNC 138 times unique times on Monday, including references to the Republican nominee as well as buildings, the university named for Trump and even the businessman’s line of steaks.
Among notable speakers during the evening session of the convention, Trump was extremely popular. Major speakers such as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker -- who used Trump’s name nine times -- and Minnesota Sen. Al Franken -- 13 -- repeatedly referred to the rival candidate as they compared his campaign to that of Hillary Clinton. Franken humorously noted he was a student of Trump University.Sen. Elizabeth Warren greets Joseph P. Kennedy, III during day one of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
Celebrities Out in full Force at the DNCDemi Lovato, Eva Longoria and Boyz II Men kicked off the DNC, and appearances by stars like Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are still to come.Sen. Cory Booker greets Eva Longoria after she introduced him at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
-
An Astonishing Number of Social Media Shares on Day 1 of DNC10 million people generated almost 40 million posts and engagements on day one of #DemsInPhilly, per @facebook.8:31 AM - 26 Jul 2016
'Mothers of the Movement' Speak Out on Democratic National Convention SpeechABC's KATIE KINDELAN:
Seven mothers united in grief over losing their children to gun violence and police brutality will put their message in the spotlight tonight when they deliver a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
The group of mothers known as the "Mothers of the Movement" include Sybrina Fulton, the mother ofTrayvon Martin, who was shot while walking in his neighborhood in 2012, and Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, whose death in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 at the hands of a police officer set off nationwide protests.
The women previously met privately with Hillary Clinton and have endorsed her for president. The group said Clinton calls them and writes letters when they are not on the campaign trail with her. In tonight's speech, they hope to deliver a powerful message.
-
Donald Trump Complains About DNC Day 1Pocahontas bombed last night! Sad to watch.8:42 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Why aren't the Democrats speaking about ISIS, bad trade deals, broken borders, police and law and order. The Republican Convention was great8:38 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Funny, if you listen to @FoxNews, the Democrats did not have a good day. If you listen to the other two, they are fawning. What a difference8:34 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Full Text: Michelle Obama's 2016 Democratic National Convention Speech
Below is the full text of Michelle Obama's speech to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 25, 2016.
MRS. OBAMA: Thank you all. (Applause.) Thank you so much. You know, it’s hard to believe that it has been eight years since I first came to this convention to talk with you about why I thought my husband should be President. (Applause.) Remember how I told you about his character and conviction, his decency and his grace -– the traits that we’ve seen every day that he’s served our country in the White House.
Read the full text of Michelle Obama's speech here.First lady Michelle Obama speaks during day one of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
-
Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump for Exploiting 'Rigged' System at Democratic ConventionABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, facing down a number of supporters who were upset that she decided to support Hillary Clinton, railed against a "rigged" system and said that Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has been exploiting that system his entire life.
Warren, a 67-year-old first-term senator, who emerged as a hero among progressives for her passionate focus on economic issues like inequality and Wall Street reform, was charged tonight with the difficult task of uniting a party that is currently facing divisions, due to an email leak that appeared to show attempts by Democratic party leaders to impede the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, and a wave of protests inside and outside of the convention hall in Philadelphia that reflected anger towards the Democratic nominee.
"Bernie reminds us what Democrats fight for every day," she started in what would be one of several attempts to unite a fractured party. "Thank you, Bernie."Chants of "we trusted you!" broke out during @elizabethforma #DemsinPhilly remarks: https://t.co/PdrXjZp7jo https://t.co/Py0TOkKG1h9:02 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Chaos at the Texas Delegation Breakfast on Day 2 of DNCABC's TOM ABRAHAMS:A group of Bernie Sanders supporters took the stage during the Texas delegation breakfast on day tow of the 2016 Democratic National Convention to talk about their thoughts on the presidential race and the party moving forward.The man at the podium, Russel Lytle of Denton County, Texas, told the delegation they were not giving up and "condemned" the presumptive nominee, which triggered yelling and screaming on both sides.Then, some Sanders supporters approached Lytle and called him a jerk because they didn't know he was going to say what he said. They told him he did not represent their viewpoints.
-
What if my Undocumented Mom and Dad Are 'Forced to Leave'? Young Speaker Asks DNCABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL:
Democrats gave undocumented immigrants and their concerns a featured role on the first day of the Democratic National Convention on Monday in Philadelphia, drawing sharp contrasts with Donald Trump and his hardline proposals on immigration.
Karla Ortiz, an 11-year-old daughter of undocumented immigrants whose tearful embrace with Clinton at a Nevada event became a campaign ad, spoke on stage with her mother Francisca about the fear and insecurity surrounding her parents’ circumstances.
“I’m scared that at any moment, my mom and my dad will be forced to leave,” she said. “I wonder, what if I come home and find it empty?”
Read more from ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL here.Karla Ortiz arrives on stage with her mother, Francisca Ortiz, during the first day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
-
Sarah Silverman Skewers 'Bernie-or-Bust' Crowd: 'You're Being Ridiculous'ABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN:
It's not funny anymore.
Stand-up comedian and actress Sarah Silverman, who backed Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primary, delivered one of the top punch lines of the night to "Bernie-or-Bust" crowd at theDemocratic National Convention -- you're being ridiculous."
Silverman, who was introduced by former comedian Sen. Al Franken, of Minnesota, started her speech by praising Sanders' run for the presidency during the Democratic primaries, and said "Bernie succeeded in so many ways."
She mocked the Citizens United court decision, and said that she was "glad that Hillary has vowed to overturn it."
Some members of the crowd turned on Silverman, however, when she endorsed Clinton.Sen. Al Franken and comedian Sarah Silverman speak during the first day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
-
Hillary Clinton's Campaign Spokesperson: 'History Will Be Made Tonight'.@finneyk at top of DNC presser: "history will be made tonight" when Clinton goes over the top in delegates9:47 AM - 26 Jul 2016
VP Candidate Mike Pence Blasts democrats for Failing to Mention ISIS at DNCABC's INES DE LA CUETARA:Speaking to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention in Charlotte, Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Mike Pence blasted Democrats for failing to mention ISIS during the first day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention.'It is extraordinary to think that yesterday in Philadelphia 61 speakers came to the podium and not one of them named ISIS by name," Pence said."This man will name our enemies without apology, and he will defeat them," the Indiana governor said of running mate Donald Trump.Pence also touted Indiana's record when it comes to veterans, saying the Hoosier state has the second lowest unemployment rate for veterans in the nation. He then briefly spoke about his son, a marine, and his father, a combat veteran..@Mike_Pence at VFW convention: Of 61 DNC speakers last night, "not one of them named ISIS" https://t.co/luntzS8um39:56 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Mike Pence on Trump at VFW: "The VA is broken and this builder will fix it."9:58 AM - 26 Jul 2016
- Reply
Per @ryanstruyk, Pence is right. No speaker mentioned "ISIS" (or "ISIL") or even the word "terrorism" during the first night of the DNC10:37 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Hillary Clinton to Watch DNC from Chappaqua, NY Today.@jmpalmieri says Clinton is in NY today, will be watching the convention from Chappaqua9:55 AM - 26 Jul 2016
.@jmpalmieri says Hillary Clinton will watch husband Bill Clinton's speech from her home in Chappaqua, NY tonight @ABCPolitics10:00 AM - 26 Jul 2016
How Today's DNC Roll Call Could Get RaucousABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY and RYAN STRUYK:
The first few hours of the Democratic convention were rowdy, with some delegates and supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders jeering at several speakers. Day two of the DNC could be just as raucous on the floor.
The roll call vote of each state, which is going to take place later today, will pose an even bigger opportunity for disgruntled Sanders supporters to show their displeasure with the presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton.
Both Clinton's and Sanders' names were placed into nomination for president at the DNC, largely a symbolic gesture for Sanders supporters. They will have 20 minutes of floor time to make speeches about the Vermont senator and Clinton.
Read more from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY and RYAN STRUYK here.How Today's DNC Roll Call Could Get Raucous - ABC News https://t.co/XWmFMOZt7v9:56 AM - 26 Jul 2016
'Incredible Speech by an Incredible Woman': Obama's Tweet Praising FLOTUS Goes ViralABC's BRIAN MCBRIDE:
First Lady Michelle Obama's speech before the Democratic National Convention brought raucous cheers in Philadelphia but also received praise from a special admirer all the way over on Pennsylvania Avenue.
President Obama hailed his wife's speech as "incredible" just minutes after Mrs. Obama spoke before thousands at a packed convention in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
Read more from ABC's BRIAN MCBRIDE here..@POTUS' tweet on Michelle Obama's "incredible speech" was the most retweeted of last night: https://t.co/NzkwuQeQbq https://t.co/fetz632p3O10:10 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Actress Amber Tamblyn to Moderate DNC Woman PanelThe @DNCWomen caucus is about to start. On agenda: Nancy Pelosi, Madeline Albright, and a panel moderated by @ambertamblyn. #DemsInPhilly10:16 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Bernie Sanders Does Not Plan to Help Fundraising Efforts for Hillary ClintonABC's MARYALICE PARKS:During a sit-down interview with reporters at a breakfast sponsored by Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders would not say who he thinks should lead the Democratic National Convention, but he hoped the pick would work on expanding the party, making it more accessible and tackling issues of fundraising corporate sponsorships.Sanders also could not really answer whether he thinks it is important for his fans to get involved, specifically in the Democratic party or politics in general."We are trying to get people to run for office, and I suspect most of them will as Democrat," Sanders said in response to a question from ABC News. "Some may run as independents, depending on the state and the community.""So, I think it depends on the community that you're looking in," Sanders continued. "You want to run as an independent, and you're strong and it's the right place. I don't have a problem with that."Sanders said he does not plan to use his mega-email list to help with fundraising efforts for Clinton -- joking that she did not need his help on that front..@BernieSanders at New York delegation breakfast: The Democratic Party "needs to open its doors" #DemsinPhilly https://t.co/clR5O1uV9s10:26 AM - 26 Jul 2016
All About the Speechwriter Behind Michelle Obama's Rousing DNC AddressABC's SERENA MARSHALL:
First Lady Michelle Obama's speech brought a divided Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clintoncrowd together last night after she spoke out against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump without ever saying his name, addressing the Democratic National Conventionforcefully and personally.
While Michelle Obama plays a significant role in writing her own speeches, the White House acknowledged that she did receive some help from Sarah Hurwitz, a speechwriter who previously worked for Hillary Clinton and who even wrote the speech that Melania Trump was accused of plagiarizing at the RNC just a week earlier.
Here's everything you need to know about Hurwitz:Michelle Obama's speech last night was co-written by the same speechwriter Melania Trump was accused of plagiarizing last week.11:29 AM - 26 Jul 2016
'Election Cycle': A Journey Across American From the Republican Convention to the Democratic ConventionABC's MICHAEL KOENIGS and CHRIS CASEY:ABC News' Michael Koenigs is cycling 500 miles from the Republican Convention in Cleveland to the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia. Along the way, he’ll be interviewing politicians, pundits and voters about the major issues of the 2016 election.
Bike Barricades: Using Cycles for Crowd Control at RNC 2016?July 21, 2016
Only minutes after a protester lit a flag on fire outside the security gate of the GOP convention, over a hundred bicycle police stormed into the area. They used the metal frames of the cycles as temporary barricades against the crowd of protesters and media.
It was the most dramatic confrontation seen this week. Seventeen protesters were arrested Wednesday afternoon during an attempted flag-burning. Most were charged with inciting to violence, while two were charged with assaulting an officer.
Bicycle police emerged as the primary means of containing the nearby crowds. Here in Cleveland, two wheels have largely replaced four-legged horses as the first line of defense against street mobs.
Nearly 200 police officers pedal around the perimeter of the Quicken Loans Arena in search of unusual activity and unruly crowds. About half of this force was brought from other cities just for the convention.
They use a series of carefully coordinated tactics to create temporary bicycle barricades, cutting off rowdy crowds and isolating those inciting violence.
In less than an hour, the crowds had largely dispersed. These bicycle patrols will remain at the ready, patrolling for any major protests before Donald Trump’s speech planned for tonight.
-
How Well You Know Hillary Clinton?ABC's OLIVIA SMITH:Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton introduces running mate Sen. Tim Kaine during a campaign rally at Florida International University in Miami on Friday. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
-
Clinton Campaign: First Night of DNC was 'Very Successful'ABC's ALABA ABRAMSON and JOSH HASKELL:The Clinton campaign will be hosting watch parties for the 2016 Democratic National Convention in New York, Little Rock, Wellesley, Mass., Chicago and San Antonio for when the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee officially goes over the top of delegates needed during tonight's roll call.The party is unified, the Clinton campaign stressed, repeatedly acknowledging Bernie Sanders' "full-throated endorsement of Clinton."“This room here are Hillary Clinton’s most passionate supporters and Bernie Sanders most passionate supporters. These are the actual delegates. The people who not only believe in their candidate but were selected to represent the people that voted for their candidate. So they feel very strongly about that. Something we respect and It was also something I think has made our party’s nominating process, our party’s process, much more substantive than what we’ve seen on the
Republican side which was a race to the bottom,” said Jennifer Palmieri, director of communications for the Clinton campaign.During roll call tonight Sanders may help officially nominate Clinton but his camp still wants all states to vote incl those after Vermont11:09 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Some Delegates Say They're Ready for Party to Unite in Support of Hillary ClintonAfter @BernieSanders speech, some delegates told me they were ready for party unity and to support @HillaryClinton https://t.co/a5l1pifRlu11:10 AM - 26 Jul 2016
How Do Delegates Pass the Time During DNC?How do delegates pass time at convention: needlepoint of course + @maryaliceparks breaks down @BernieSanders at DNC https://t.co/icPjaynrvz11:13 AM - 26 Jul 2016
Bernie Sanders Made Rounds at State Delegation Breakfasts at DNC Day 2Bernie Sanders made the rounds at #DemsInPhilly state delegation breakfasts this morning. At the New York State breakfast, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced him, and his supporters cheered throughout his remarks.by bgittleson via Instagram
-
Russia Says DNC Hack Accusations 'Absurd'ABC's LEE FERRAN, BRIAN ROSS and PIERRE THOMAS:
The Kremlin said today that accusations from U.S. officials and cyber security firms that the Russians were responsible for a massive hack into Democratic National Committee emails are “absurd.”
“Overall, we still see attempts to use – manically use – the Russian issue during the U.S. electoral campaign,” Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russia’s state-run news outlet Sputnik. “The absurd claims were immediately refuted directly by a presidential candidate’s family.”
Peskov may have been referring to Donald Trump, Jr., who told CNN Sunday that claims from Democrats that the Russians hacked the DNC to help his father in his presidential bid were “disgusting” and “phony.”Credit: Getty Images
-
Bill Clinton Still Working on Tonight's DNC SpeechABC's MATHEW CLAIBORNE:Former President Bill Clinton is still perfecting every last detail of his speech on day two of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, an aide told ABC News.With his 10th convention speech, Clinton wants to help unify the party and explain the Hillary Clinton he knows.President @billclinton is still working on his speech for the DNC tonight, which he is writing himself, says an aide to the president.12:12 PM - 26 Jul 2016
An aide to @billclinton also says that his speech will be a personal one and he wants others to know @HillaryClinton as well as he does.12:15 PM - 26 Jul 2016
Bernie Sanders Says Back Clinton Despite Supporters' 'Disappointment' During DNC SpeechABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:
Sen. Bernie Sanders took the stage as the last speaker of the night Monday at the Democratic National Convention, capping a hard-fought primary and urging supporters to vote for Hillary Clinton, despite many being angry over the outcome.
"Hillary Clinton must become the next president of the United States," Sanders told the crowd in Philadelphia.
His speech came after his supporters booed several of the first speakers of the evening, and he addressed that anger early in his speech.
"I understand that many people here in this convention hall and around the country are disappointed about the final results of the nominating process," Sanders said. "I think it’s fair to say that no one is more disappointed than I am.
Read more from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY here.Sen. Bernie Sanders acknowledges the crowd before delivering remarks during the firs day of the 2016 Democratic Republican Convention. Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
-
Fact-Checking First Lady Michelle Obama's Speech Saying White House 'Was Built By Slaves'ABC's MARGARET CHADBOURN:
First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Monday night, using her family’s experiences in the White House to underscore how much progress has been made and to take aim at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign promise to "make America great again."
"I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves," she said on Monday night. "And I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent, black young women, playing with their dogs on the White House lawn. And because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters and all our sons and daughters now take for granted that a woman can be President of the United States. So, don't let anyone ever tell you that this country isn't great, that somehow we need to make it great again, because this right now is the greatest country on Earth."
The first lady’s description of her daughters playing on the lawn of a White House built by slaves struck a note with some listeners -- a poignant reminder of the historical significance of President Obama serving as the country’s first black president.
Read more from ABC's MARGARET CHADBOURN here.First lady Michelle Obama addresses the crowd during the first night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Scot Audette/Reuters
-
Actress Elizabeth Banks Does Walk-Through on DNC Stage"I'm Elizabeth Banks...this is what it's going to be like." -proof that mic checks are even awkward for famous ppl. https://t.co/BtBdTToBFU12:36 PM - 26 Jul 2016
George Stephanopoulos: What You Need to Know About DNC day 2ABC's MORGAN WINSOR:
ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos breaks down the top stories unfolding on the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Bill Clinton’s Big Night
Bill Clinton is scheduled to deliver his tenth convention speech tonight.
“He’s had some winners and some losers,” Stephanopoulos said.
Bill Clinton's nominating speech for then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis at the 1988 DNC did not receive rave reviews; he spoke for 33 minutes and lost the audience’s attention until he finally said, “in conclusion.” He rebounded in 1992 with his rousing acceptance speech for the Democratic presidential nomination, and again four years later when he gave the nominating speech for President Obama. But how will he fare tonight?
Read more from ABC's GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS and MORGAN WINSOR here..@GStephanopoulos previews @billclinton's speech and what to expect from Sanders supporters: https://t.co/5XdgRKVwaEhttps://t.co/u7JsBPcSSG12:33 PM - 26 Jul 2016
How Well Do You Know Hillary Clinton?ABC's OLIVIA SMITH:How well do you know @HillaryClinton? Take @ABC's interactive quiz to find out: https://t.co/LTZWYsOLgV https://t.co/B2zsQmEleZ12:37 PM - 26 Jul 2016
We quizzed people at the #DNC on #HillaryClinton in our latest #KnowTheNews - play here!: https://t.co/mlGKEwRncg https://t.co/QorEWL8j5711:03 AM - 26 Jul 2016
'Beyond a Reasonable Doubt,' Russians Hacked DNC, Analyst SaysABC's BRIAN ROSS, LEE FERRAN, JAMES GORDON MEEK, MATTHEW MOSK and RHONDA SCHWARTZ:
It was the keyboards that gave them away. Russian hackers, typing on keyboards configured in Cyrillic and doing it in a time zone consistent with Moscow, created the “eloquent” code that breached the computers of the Democratic National Committee, according to a top analyst who investigated the hack.
“This was absolutely not an amateur operation … When you look at the totality of all those pieces and you put them together, it kind of paints a really good picture of who the actor was,” Michael Buratowski, the senior vice president of cybersecurity services at Fidelis Cybersecurity, told ABC News Monday. “I come from a law enforcement background, and it’s [about being] beyond a reasonable doubt. And I would say it’s beyond a reasonable doubt … I’m very confident that the malware that we looked at [was from] Russian actors.”
“When we looked at the malware, we found that it was very, very eloquent in its design as well as its functionality — very advanced, not something that script user or lower level hacker would be able to really generate or customize,” he said.
Read more from ABC News here.'Beyond a Reasonable Doubt,' Russians Hacked DNC, Analyst Says - ABC News - https://t.co/Us5lEvr7we via @ABC12:43 PM - 26 Jul 2016
