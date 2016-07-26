Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
Amid Raucous Protests, Philadelphia Police Log Zero ArrestsABC's JACK DATE and PAUL BLAKE: Despite enthusiastic protests outside the convention center housing the Democratic National Convention, Philadelphia police said that they have -- so far -- logged zero arrests.They have however detained 55 people who were issued code violation notices or citations for disorderly conduct.Meanwhile local emergency medical officials say that they responded to 41 people with heat-related complaints. From that number 17 were taken to the hospital.
Democrats Feature Undocumented Immigrants on First Day of ConventionABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL: Democrats gave undocumented immigrants and their concerns a featured role on the first day of the Democratic National Convention on Monday in Philadelphia, drawing sharp contrasts with Donald Trump and his hardline proposals on immigration.
Karla Ortiz, an 11-year-old daughter of undocumented immigrants whose tearful embrace with Clinton at a Nevada event became a campaign ad, spoke on stage with her mother Francisca about the fear and insecurity surrounding her parents’ circumstances.
“I’m scared that at any moment, my mom and my dad will be forced to leave,” she said. “I wonder, what if I come home and find it empty?”
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Delivers Message of Inclusion at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: After being introduced by actress Eva Longoria and thanking delegates for chants of "Cory, Cory, Cory," New Jersey Senator Cory Booker recalled the history of the country and what Americans have overcome in search of success."I believe we are an even greater nation, not because we started perfect, but because every generation has successfully labored to make us a more perfect union," said Booker. "Generations of heroic Americans have made America more inclusive, more expansive, and more just."Booker went on to explain his belief that while he respected "individualism and self-reliance," "patriotism" requires every American to "love their countrymen and countrywomen.""We must build bridges across our differences to pursue the common good," said Booker.The 47-year-old former mayor of Newark was one of the politicians considered by Hillary Clinton as a potential running mate. The spot was ultimately filled by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.Nevertheless, Booker gave passionate remarks that could have easily doubled as a stump speech on the campaign trail, complete with attacks on Donald Trump."I believe this election is a referendum on who best embodies the leadership we need to go far, together," said Booker. "Donald Trump isn’t that leader."
Sanders Staff Deployed Around Arena in Attempt to Head-off ProtestsABC's MARYALICE PARKS and PAUL BLAKE: While protests have been far less frequent in recent hours than they were at the beginning of tonight's proceedings, the Sanders campaign has deployed its staff around the arena to meet with delegations and head-off any urge to protest.As ABC News' MaryAlice Parks reports, the staffers were sent to meet with delegations from states where they used to work and attempt to calm emotions and stop brewing protests.One senior staff member told Parks that they are working closely with Hillary Clinton's staff to report out all protest rumors with the goal of making the remaining nights of the convention look less chaotic.
Breaking from Non-political Nature, FLOTUS hits TrumpABC's PAUL BLAKE: First Lady Michelle Obama's took the stage in Philadelphia amid some of the night's loudest cheers, which continued as she took repeated shots at Donald Trump and delivered an enthusiastic case for electing Hillary Clinton.While not usually political, the First Lady denounced Trump without mentioning him by name, recalling how she and her husband hold told their daughters, when "someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don't stoop to their level. No, our motto is, "When they go low, we go high.""In this election as in every election it's about who will have the power to shape our children for the next four or eight years of their lives," she said. "Only one person who I believe is truly qualified to be president of the United States, and that is our friend, Hillary Clinton.""When I think about the kind of president that I want for my girls and all our children, that's what I want," she said, before launching into further attacks on Donald Trump.She attacked the businessman's rhetoric and implied that he had an impulsive nature, saying that, in a president, she wanted, "someone who understands that the issues a president faces are not black and white and cannot be boiled down to 140 characters."She added: "because when you have the nuclear codes at your fingertips and the military in your command, you can't make snap decisions."I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves. I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent, black young women, playing with their dogs on the White House lawn," she said towards the end. "And because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters and all our sons and daughters now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States."
Rep. Joe Kennedy III Introduces Sen. Elizabeth Warren at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III, grandson of former attorney general and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, introduced Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, his former law professor."She was the toughest teacher on campus, but the wait list for her class was a mile long," said Kennedy.Kennedy praised Warren for her work for the "voiceless and victimized" as well as the middle class."She asks more of all of us because she believes deeply in each of us," said Kennedy.
Warren Makes Progressive Pitch for Clinton, Democratic LeadershipABC's PAUL BLAKE: Laying out a progressive's case for Democratic leadership and Hillary Clinton, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren recounted a number of achievements made under by Democrats in recent years while flaying Republicans -- and in particular, their nominee, Donald Trump.Warren, who has been one of the harshest critics of Trump over the past few months, used a large part of her allotted time to attack Trump's positions and business record."Time after time, he prayed on working people, people in debt, people who had fallen on hard times," she said of Trump. "Donald Trump goes on and on and on about being a successful businessman, but he filed business bankruptcy six times, always to protect his own money and stick the investors and contractors with the bill.""Donald Trump said he was excited for the 2008 housing crash that devastated millions of American families because he thought it would help him scoop up more real estate," she recalled. "What kind of man roots for an economic crash that cost millions of people of their jobs, their homes, their life savings? What kind of a man cheats students, investors, cheats workers?"Warren also turned her fire on Republican in Congress, reeling off a list of policies put forth by Democrats that were largely opposed by Republicans in recent years, including healthcare reform and raising the minimum wage."To every Republican in congress who said no, this November, the American people are coming for you!" she said to cheers and applause.Warren, a far-left progressive who officially endorsed Clinton in early June, walked a fine line between Clinton's supporters and supporters of Bernie Sanders, many of whom believe Clinton is too centrist.At one point, Warren was interrupted by chants of "We trusted you! We trusted you!"She finished her speech by saying: "If you believe that America must work for all of us, not just for the rich and powerful, if you believe that we must reject the politics of fear and division, if you believe that we are stronger together, then let's work our hearts out to make Hillary Clinton the next president of the United States."
Sanders Endorses Clinton With Strong Message to Supporters, "The Choice is Not Even Close"ABC's ADAM KELSEY: On a day in which swarms of his supporters celebrated the removal of the Democratic National Committee chair, booed down speakers at the mere mention of his rival’s name, and rallied for hours in sweltering Philadelphia weather, Bernie Sanders spoke from the stage of the Democratic National Convention in an attempt to bring unity to the left side of the presidential election.
The Vermont senator and candidate for the Democratic nomination for president threw his full support behind Hillary Clinton and made a case for the importance of her election, urging his advocates not to “sit it out,” and hitting Republican nominee Donald Trump with passion on issues of economic inequality and social justice.
“Based on her ideas and her leadership -- Hillary Clinton must become the next president of the United States,” said Sanders. “The choice is not even close.”
Sanders was well aware of the commotion caused by those at the Wells Fargo Center who went so far as to boo the senator himself this morning as he attempted to consolidate the party behind Clinton.
As he walked to the podium to the chords of Simon and Garfunkel’s “America” following an introduction from Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, scores of blue “Bernie” signs waved high across the crowd.
“I understand that many people here in this convention hall and around the country are disappointed about the final results of the nominating process,” said Sanders. “But to all of our supporters – here and around the country – I hope you take enormous pride in the historical accomplishments we have achieved.”
Despite the voracious reception his campaign still receives, even after endorsing Clinton weeks ago, Sanders kept the focus on driving backers to the polls in November for his former competitor.
“In these stressful times for our country, this election must be about bringing our people together, not dividing us up,” said Sanders.
Those hoping for a moment akin to Sen. Ted Cruz’s call for delegates to “vote their conscience” rather than explicitly endorsing Donald Trump last week at the Republican National Convention instead got Sanders painting a bleak picture of an America where Hillary Clinton is not elected.
“If you don’t believe this election is important,” explained Sanders, “[T]ake a moment to think about the Supreme Court justices that Donald Trump would nominate and what that would mean to civil liberties, equal rights and the future of our country.”
Sanders went on to note the accomplishments of his campaign and the movement that emerged as a result.
“I am happy to tell you that at the Democratic Platform Committee there was a significant coming together between the two campaigns and we produced, by far, the most progressive platform in the history of the Democratic Party,” said Sanders.
The delegation in Philadelphia sporadically expressed disappointment in Sanders’s endorsement of Clinton and was joined by Trump, courtesy of his Twitter account.
During the speech, Trump tweeted, “Sad to watch Bernie Sanders abandon his revolution. We welcome all voters who want to fix our rigged system and bring back our jobs.”
Amidst the catcalls from Trump and his own disillusioned voters, Sanders didn’t waver, saying, “Hillary Clinton will make an outstanding president and I am proud to stand with her here tonight.”
