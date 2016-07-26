Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

Sanders Endorses Clinton With Strong Message to Supporters, "The Choice is Not Even Close"

ABC's ADAM KELSEY: On a day in which swarms of his supporters celebrated the removal of the Democratic National Committee chair, booed down speakers at the mere mention of his rival’s name, and rallied for hours in sweltering Philadelphia weather, Bernie Sanders spoke from the stage of the Democratic National Convention in an attempt to bring unity to the left side of the presidential election.



The Vermont senator and candidate for the Democratic nomination for president threw his full support behind Hillary Clinton and made a case for the importance of her election, urging his advocates not to “sit it out,” and hitting Republican nominee Donald Trump with passion on issues of economic inequality and social justice.



“Based on her ideas and her leadership -- Hillary Clinton must become the next president of the United States,” said Sanders. “The choice is not even close.”



Sanders was well aware of the commotion caused by those at the Wells Fargo Center who went so far as to boo the senator himself this morning as he attempted to consolidate the party behind Clinton.



As he walked to the podium to the chords of Simon and Garfunkel’s “America” following an introduction from Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, scores of blue “Bernie” signs waved high across the crowd.



“I understand that many people here in this convention hall and around the country are disappointed about the final results of the nominating process,” said Sanders. “But to all of our supporters – here and around the country – I hope you take enormous pride in the historical accomplishments we have achieved.”



Despite the voracious reception his campaign still receives, even after endorsing Clinton weeks ago, Sanders kept the focus on driving backers to the polls in November for his former competitor.



“In these stressful times for our country, this election must be about bringing our people together, not dividing us up,” said Sanders.



Those hoping for a moment akin to Sen. Ted Cruz’s call for delegates to “vote their conscience” rather than explicitly endorsing Donald Trump last week at the Republican National Convention instead got Sanders painting a bleak picture of an America where Hillary Clinton is not elected.



“If you don’t believe this election is important,” explained Sanders, “[T]ake a moment to think about the Supreme Court justices that Donald Trump would nominate and what that would mean to civil liberties, equal rights and the future of our country.”



Sanders went on to note the accomplishments of his campaign and the movement that emerged as a result.



“I am happy to tell you that at the Democratic Platform Committee there was a significant coming together between the two campaigns and we produced, by far, the most progressive platform in the history of the Democratic Party,” said Sanders.



The delegation in Philadelphia sporadically expressed disappointment in Sanders’s endorsement of Clinton and was joined by Trump, courtesy of his Twitter account.



During the speech, Trump tweeted, “Sad to watch Bernie Sanders abandon his revolution. We welcome all voters who want to fix our rigged system and bring back our jobs.”



Amidst the catcalls from Trump and his own disillusioned voters, Sanders didn’t waver, saying, “Hillary Clinton will make an outstanding president and I am proud to stand with her here tonight.”

