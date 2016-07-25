Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL and MARY BRUCE: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has faced the fight of her political life in Philadelphia. But it's not her toughest battle.

In an interview with ABC's MARY BRUCE earlier this year, Rep. Wasserman Schultz, who lives with two other female House Democrats on Capitol Hill when Congress is in session, spoke about her (successful) personal struggle with breast cancer - and the support she's received from the "very small club" of women in Congress:

"I was 41 years old when I was diagnosed. And I, you know, had all my medical treatment in Washington, in part because I wanted to keep this very much to myself," she said.

"I was trying to imagine how I would have gone through that if ... I didn't have this refuge that we've been able to create," she continued. "If you have to be away from home and you have to be away from your family, particularly in a really what for me was the most difficult thing I'd ever been through, at least you know you feel like you can be in a home away from home."

Wasserman Schultz -- who lives with Reps. Kathleen Rice and Carolyn Maloney of New York -- joked that she's part of a "Founding Sisterhood" in Washington, the female equivalent to the home Sen. Schumer once shared with colleagues. She's served as a mentor to Rice, a former district attorney elected to Congress in 2014.

"There's many things we share. Mothering, family, and really the challenges not only of balancing the challenge of work and family, but also the challenge of the job," Maloney said.

