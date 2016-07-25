Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
Protesters Shout "No TPP" While Rep. Elijah Cummings Speaks at ConventionABC's NOAH FITZGEREL: A few minutes ago, protesters chanted "No TPP" while Rep. Elijah Cummings, chair of the party's platform drafting committee, spoke about the platform. At some points it was difficult to hear Rep. Cummings speak in the arena amid the protesters' chants.
Anger Builds Outside of Convention CenterABC's CARLOS BOETTCHER and PAUL BLAKE: The protests on the streets have at last reached the tenor of that on the convention floor.Protesters have grouped along the tall gates that separate the public from the security zone, where they are chanting and yelling furiously at the delegates walking just on the other side.Many are peaceably climbing over one of the low fences, submitting themselves for arrest, ABC's Carlos Boettcher reports.Dozens appear to have been arrested.
Democratic Party Platform Passes at ConventionABC's ALANA ABRAMSON, CORINNE CATHCART, NOAH FITZGEREL, SHUSHANNAH WALSHE, and RYAN STRUYK: Holding a voice vote, delegates at the Democratic National Convention approved the party's platform. Rep. Marcia Fudge judged that the platform had passed the voice vote.The process to draft the party's platform had been a contentious one over the past few weeks, as Sanders and Clinton supporters clashed on the language included in several planks.The platform had already been worked out in committee meetings, but it was just officially approved on the floor. Sanders supporters cheered from the floor, as it has been called the most progressive platform in party history.
On First Night of Democrat's Convention, Officials Take Stock of 'Russian' Hack of DNC ServersABC's PIERRE THOMAS and PAUL BLAKE: With the fallout of the release of emails that were hacked from the Democratic National Committee's servers hanging over the first night of the party's convention, national security officials have told ABC News' Pierre Thomas that federal officials believe operatives affiliated with the Russian government were behind the hack.The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, believe the hack was a blatant attempt to influence the U.S. presidential election, or at the very least were an attempt to make mischief.The national security community is paying particular attention to the breach because of the aggressive nature of what the Russians allegedly did and the fact that it may have ushered in a new era of state sponsored hacking, Thomas reports.
New York State Senator and Former Undocumented Immigrant Speaks at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Adriano Espaillat, a New York state senator and 2016 candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, took a shot at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during remarks today."When I take my oath of office as your new congressman in January... I will be the first member of Congress who was once undocumented as an immigrant," said Espaillat. "You take that, Donald Trump."Last month, Espaillat won the Democratic primary in New York's 13th congressional district. The district's seat is being vacated by 23-term Rep. Charles Rangel.
Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy Shares Personal Struggles During DNC SpeechABC's ADAM KELSEY: Dannel Malloy, the governor of Connecticut, led off his remarks at the DNC with a candid retelling of the challenges that learning disabilities have given him throughout his life:I’m here today to tell you a story of hope, a story of why we are stronger together. It’s a story of a young boy with physical and severe learning disabilities, a child for whom reading and writing were almost impossible. A child thought to be -- as the term was used in the early 1960s -- mentally retarded, as late as the fourth grade. A boy who could not tie his shoe or button his shirt until the fifth grade. Someone who knew the harsh words of bullies in the playground and discrimination in the classroom. But that boy had great teachers and he had a mother who believed deeply in giving him the opportunities for success......And today that boy has now grown up and is standing before you as the governor of the state of Connecticut.
Sanders' Supporters Take Issue with Absence of 'Q' in Party PlatformABC's MARYALICE PARKS and PAUL BLAKE: The absence of the letter 'Q' from language about sexual minorities in the Democratic platform has drawn the ire of some Bernie Sanders' supporters.The platform, reports ABC News' MaryAlice Parks, appears to have passed with only references to L.G.B.T.
Fifty-five Protesters Detained So-FarABC's CARLOS BOETTCHER and PAUL BLAKE: The Philadelphia Police Department says that -- so far -- 55 people have been detained and issued code violation notices for Disorderly Conduct amid protests outside of the arena housing the Democratic National Convention.The department said that of the total, 32 are men and 23 are women.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz's Toughest FightABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL and MARY BRUCE: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has faced the fight of her political life in Philadelphia. But it's not her toughest battle.In an interview with ABC's MARY BRUCE earlier this year, Rep. Wasserman Schultz, who lives with two other female House Democrats on Capitol Hill when Congress is in session, spoke about her (successful) personal struggle with breast cancer - and the support she's received from the "very small club" of women in Congress:"I was 41 years old when I was diagnosed. And I, you know, had all my medical treatment in Washington, in part because I wanted to keep this very much to myself," she said."I was trying to imagine how I would have gone through that if ... I didn't have this refuge that we've been able to create," she continued. "If you have to be away from home and you have to be away from your family, particularly in a really what for me was the most difficult thing I'd ever been through, at least you know you feel like you can be in a home away from home."Wasserman Schultz -- who lives with Reps. Kathleen Rice and Carolyn Maloney of New York -- joked that she's part of a "Founding Sisterhood" in Washington, the female equivalent to the home Sen. Schumer once shared with colleagues. She's served as a mentor to Rice, a former district attorney elected to Congress in 2014."There's many things we share. Mothering, family, and really the challenges not only of balancing the challenge of work and family, but also the challenge of the job," Maloney said.
Convention Speakers Discuss Substance AbuseABC's ADAM KELSEY: The DNC took a somber turn as Pam Livengood and New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen stepped to the podium to speak about drug addiction and substance abuse.Livengood discussed speaking with Hillary Clinton during a stop on the presumptive Democratic nominee's campaign trail."She asked if addiction had touched any of us, and as I told my story, Hillary listened. She even took notes," said Livengood. "And then she did something else we don't see a lot of in Washington. She took action."Shaheen further explained the problems faced by New Hampshire residents."The opioid and heroin epidemic is ravaging communities all across this country," said Shaheen. "It's a crisis that affects old and young, rich and poor, men and women, Democrats and Republicans. And it will take all of us working together to defeat it."
Demi Lovato Addresses Mental Health at the DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY and ANNA BRADLEE: Actress and singer Demi Lovato shared her personal struggle with mental illness with delegates in Philadelphia."Like millions of Americans I'm living with mental illness. But I’m lucky," said Lovato, "I had the resources and support to get treatment at a top facility."Lovato -- who is currently on tour with fellow pop star Nick Jonas -- said that not enough Americans have the kind of access to help that she has had. She urged politicians to provide assistance."I urge every politician to support laws that will provide access to better health care and support for everyone. This is not about politics, it’s simply the right thing to do," said Lovato.She then performed her song, "Confident."
Meet One of the Democrats' Youngest DelegatesABC's PAUL BLAKE: Just who are the delegates attending this year's Democratic National Convention?ABC News' Amna Nawaz and LZ Granderson sat down with Rachel Gonzalez, one of the youngest DNC delegates.
Child of Undocumented Immigrants Speaks at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY and VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Astrid Silva, who came to the United States with her mother when she was just four years old, described the fear she has about plans to deport people like her parents."While president Obama's immigration action protected me, we live in constant fear that my parents could be taken away from their grandson," said Silva, referring to her her son.Silva was first thrown into the national spotlight when President Obama told her story during his address to the nation, when he announced sweeping executive action on immigration that would provide relief for an estimated 4.1 million undocumented parents of U.S. citizens and about 300,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.
Former NBA Players Jaron and Jason Collins Speak at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Jaron and Jason Collins, twin brothers who each spent over a decade playing professional basketball, spoke about their fears of a Donald Trump presidency."When it comes to Donald Trump, how do you tell your kids not to be a bully if their president is one? asked Jaron Collins. "How do you tell your kids to respect their heritage -- my wife is Mexican-American -- if their president disparages it?Jason Collins, who became the first openly-gay athlete to play a NBA game in 2014, drew parallels between discrimination he overcame as a homosexual athlete and discrimination Hillary Clinton encounters as a female presidential candidate."They knew that my sexual orientation made no difference in my ability to play basketball," said Jason Collins. "Just as someone's gender makes no difference in his or her ability to lead our nation."
Clinton, Sanders Camps in Back Channel Talks to Tamp Down ProtestsABC's CECILIA VEGA and PAUL BLAKE: With protests interrupting the Democratic National Convention's proceedings at several points earlier this evening, party officials remain concerned that supporters of Bernie Sanders will act out later this evening.A Democratic Party official told ABC News' Cecilia Vega that officials from Bernie Sanders' campaign reached out to Hillary Clinton's campaign to express their worry that even though Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned as DNC chair, that tensions are still raw among their delegates over the contents of stolen emails, and that their supporters may still try to interrupt events later this evening.In response, Marlon Marshall, a Clinton aide, huddled with Rich Pelletier, the deputy campaign manager of the Sanders Campaign, to developed a strategy to avoid excessive disruptions.Out of this meeting came a text and email from Sanders to supporters asking them to refrain from protesting.The two campaigns have also merged their floor whip teams in order to present a unified front.It is not clear that outbursts by the Sanders delegates can be prevented, Cecilia reports, but the campaigns hope that the direct appeals from Sanders and the merged floor teams will send an important signal of unity to supporters at the convention.
David Muir's 360 Video of DNC Shows a Divided Floor
Tour the floor of the 2016 Democratic National Convention with ABC World News Tonight Anchor, David Muir.
Sen. Bob Casey Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, speaking to a home-state crowd, hit Donald Trump hard on the outsourcing of products that bear the Republican nominee's name."Why would Donald Trump make his products in every corner of the globe, but not in Altoona, Erie, or here in Philadelphia?" said Casey, referencing a few of his state's cities.Casey made the case that Trump wasn't in the business of producing anything himself, but rather making money on the hard work of others."Donald Trump hasn’t made anything in his life except a buck on the backs of working people," said Casey. "If he’s a champion of working people, I'm the starting center for the 76ers."
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Eight years ago, then-Congresswoman Kirsten Gillibrand became a senator when Hillary Clinton was named secretary of state by President Barrack Obama. Today, she spoke to the DNC about how the presidential candidate she replaced in the senate will defend the rights of women and children."Hillary Clinton gets it -- not just because she’s a working mother, and Charlotte and Aidan’s grandmother, but because for her, it’s about her core values," said Gillibrand.Gillibrand also contrasted Donald Trump's views about the equal-pay-for-equal-work movement with Clinton's"Donald Trump actually stood on a debate stage and said that wages are 'too high,' said Gillibrand. "Hillary knows that in the richest country in the world, it is unacceptable that a mom with two kids working full time still lives in poverty."
Sen. Al Franken, Former Comedic Actor, Rips into Trump with Comedy RoutineABC's PAUL BLAKE: Former Saturday Night Live actor Al Franken, who is now a senator from Minnesota, has used his time slot at the Democratic National Convention to rip into the Republican nominee, cracking several jokes at his expense.Claiming expertise in "right-wing megalomaniacs" as a shtick for the routine, Frank tore into Donald Trump's business credentials."I got my doctorate in megalomania studies from Trump University," Franken joked. "Sure, I had to empty out my 401(k) and take a reverse mortgage on my house to pay the tuition."He added: "Sure, he’s scammed a lot of people. But did you know that Trump University’s School of Ripping People Off is ranked second in the nation? Right behind Bernie Madoff University?"In making a pitch for Hillary Clinton, Franken sarcastically cheered the real estate developer's qualifications and a former business venture, saying, "Donald Trump’s enormous, dare I say 'huge,' success as a businessman qualifies him to be President. And if you believe that, I’ve got some delicious Trump Steaks to sell you."
ICYMI: Jarron Collins Introduces his Brother, Jason, First Openly Gay Athlete in Major American Sports LeagueABC's PAUL BLAKE: If you didn't catch it earlier, Jarron Collins introduced his brother, Jason, at the convention.Jason, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, made history as the first openly gay active player in one of the four main American sports leagues.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Attends Night One of the DNCABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL: The outgoing Democratic Party chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is watching Monday's opening night of the national convention from a private suite at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.
The Florida congresswoman's resignation from the party post will take effect Friday.
She stepped down after the release of hacked emails suggested staff at the Democratic National Committee favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in party's presidential primaries.
Wasserman Schultz was heckled Monday morning when speaking to her home state's delegation at breakfast. She later decided against gaveling-in the convention amid concerns she'd draw more ire from Sanders supporters.
Sarah Silverman and Al Franken Speak at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: As comedienne and Bernie Sanders supporter Sarah Silverman stretched for time while waiting to introduce singer Paul Simon, she delivered a blunt message to delegates at the DNC that received an immediate mixed reaction at Wells Fargo Arena and across social media:Can I just say to the 'Bernie or bust' people, you're being ridiculous.
