Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
-
Unsurprisingly, boos from crowd when Khizr Khan, whose son was killed in combat talks about Trump wanting to ban Muslimsby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/29/2016 1:17:22 AM
-
"H. Clinton was right when she called my son the best of America. If it was up to D Trump, he never would have been in America" - Khizr Khanby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/29/2016 1:18:12 AM
-
Biggest applause of the night so far... Khazir Khan to Donald Trump: Have you even read the constitution? I will gladly give you my copy.by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/29/2016 1:18:34 AM
-
Father of fallen Muslim soldier to Donald Trump: Have you read the Constitution? "I will gladly lend you my copy." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CofrptNVIAACX3F.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/29/2016 1:19:18 AM
-
Guy sitting behind me jumps up after Khizr Khan's speech. "That was great! That was one of the best speeches of the night!"by Alana Abramson via twitter 7/29/2016 1:20:30 AM
-
Father of Muslim American Soldier Killed in Iraq Draws Emotional ResponseABC's RYAN STRUYK: One of the more emotional moments so far tonight came when Khizr Khan, the father of a soldier who was killed by a car bomb in Iraq, took the stage.His speech centered on his son's sacrifice and his Muslim faith. The delivery was slow and deliberate, and the crowd applauded after nearly every sentence he said."Tonight, we are honored to stand here as the parents of Capt. Humayun Khan, and as patriotic American Muslims," he said."Donald Trump consistently smears the character of Muslims," he said. "He disrespects other minorities, women, judges, even his own party leadership. He vows to build walls and ban us from this country.""Let me ask you: Have you even read the United States Constitution?" he said, the biggest applause line of the night. "I will gladly lend you my copy."
-
amazing to me that after that moment - "you have sacrificed nothing" - chants of "no more war" had to be drowned out by "U.S.A."by Rick Klein via twitter 7/29/2016 1:24:16 AM
-
As General John Allen takes the stage surrounded by a group of military veterans, Donald Trump references the DNC at a rally in Iowa:"I really don't wanna go home and watch that crap," Trump tells his Iowa crowd referring to the DNC9:21 PM - 28 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Some CA delegates start chanting "no more war" during General John Allen's speech. They were just unequivocally shushed... Now chants of USAby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/29/2016 1:24:20 AM
-
Mixed chants of "U-S-A" and "no more wars" as Gen. John Allen speaks. Similar thing happened w Leon Panetta yesterday #DemsInPhillyby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 7/29/2016 1:26:07 AM
-
From ABC's RICK KLEIN in Philadelphia: While Gen. John Allen appears with more than 35 veterans on stage, chants of “no more war” are breaking out all over the place… and shouted down by “chants of USA.”
A complicated message as the party tries to communicate something to viewers at home while managing a much more liberal crowd in Philadelphia.
-
Gen. Allen: With Hillary as our Commander-in-Chief "our international relations will not be reduced to a business transaction"by Veronica Strac via twitter 7/29/2016 1:29:02 AM
-
Here is tail end of dueling chants of "no more war" and "USA"by Alana Abramson via twitter 7/29/2016 1:33:55 AM
-
ABC's LIZ KREUTZ: Hillary Clinton will be introduced tonight by a Shonda Rhimes produced video that is narrated by Morgan Freeman and includes interviews with Obama, Bill Clinton, a childhood friend of Hillary Clinton's, and others, Democratic sources confirm.
Chelsea Clinton will speak before the video runs. Her remarks have been described by sources as a "short intro" to the video.
-
General John Allen's Speech Dogged by Chants of "No More War!"ABC's RYAN STRUYK: Chants of "No More War!" from delegates dogged General John Allen throughout his entire speech tonight, as he painted Hillary Clinton as an experience, trusted leader.Outbursts from progressive factions of delegates that see Clinton's foreign policy positions as hawkish were essentially constant. At several moments, they were overtaken by "USA!" chants from most of the arena here at the Democratic National Convention.Other delegates from Washington, Oregon and Delaware began making peace signs with their hands. "Syria!" one delegate yelled out after Allen said that "America will continue to lead in this volatile world.""We stand before you tonight to endorse Hillary Clinton for President of the United States of America," Allen said."But I also know that with her as our Commander-in-Chief, our international relations will not be reduced to a business transaction," in one of his most direct hits on Trump. "Our armed forces will not become an instrument of torture, and they will not be ordered to engage in murder or carry out other illegal activities."
"And to our enemies: We will pursue you as only America can. You will fear us. To ISIS and others like you: We will defeat you," he said, to a roaring applause.
-
ABC's MARYALICE PARKS: Sanders delegates received a text from the Sanders organization asking them to be respectful tonight."On Monday when Bernie gave his speech to the Democratic Convention, Secretary Clinton's campaign asked her supporters to be respectful and they were. As a courtesy to Bernie, our campaign would greatly appreciate it if you would extend the same respect during Secretary Clinton's speech," it read.
-
Kaine's wife said they were "laughing hysterically" after his DNC speech abcnews.go.com/Politics/tim-k… Great @AnnCompton interview w Anne Holtonby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/29/2016 1:40:23 AM
-
Spotted at the DNC: Orlando Bloom, whose girlfriend @katyperry performs tonight #DemsInPhilly 😍by Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/29/2016 1:40:37 AM
-
-
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown says he and his wife were "overtaken with emotion" when "longtime friend" Sen. Sanders moved to nominate Clintonby Veronica Strac via twitter 7/29/2016 1:44:14 AM
-
Rep. Becerra calls on Trump to release college transcript, "Who here thinks he did as well as he says he did?" #DemsInPhillyby Veronica Strac via twitter 7/29/2016 1:49:04 AM
-
Ohio Sen Brown Says Clinton Will Revitalize Rust BeltABC's ALI ROGIN: As an Ohio Democrat, his speech focused on Hillary Clinton’s commitment to revitalizing industry in places like Cleveland and Youngstown.“Donald trump’s hat may be stamped ‘Make America Great Again’ but his hats are stamped made in China,’” he said.“While Trump outsources jobs, Hillary Clinton has a real plan to bring jobs back to America,” he continued.He also reminisced about his childhood in Mansfield, Ohio – he said he used to look up at posters of presidents, and they all mostly looked like him. Now, he said, future generations will see a less homogenous group.“My two granddaughters and three grandsons are too young to appreciate the historic nature of this moment. But when they go to school and look up at those same presidential posters in their classrooms, they won't see faces that look only like mine. They'll see Barack Obama. And because of the work we do over the next hundred days, my granddaughters will see themselves in the face of President Hillary Clinton,” he said.
-
Hillary Clinton Tweets Ahead of Her SpeechAbout to head out and accept your nomination for president. I’m so grateful to everyone who made this moment possible. -H9:50 PM - 28 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Katy Perry has taken the stage. #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/29/2016 1:55:51 AM
-
Katy Perry: "On November 8, you'll be just as powerful as any NRA lobbyist" #FightSong #InTheFleshby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/29/2016 1:56:19 AM
-
.@katyperry: Here is how I'm going to use my voice. I'm going to vote for Hillary Clinton #DemsInPhillyby Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/29/2016 1:56:29 AM
-
-
.@HillaryClinton is enroute to the Wells Fargo arena - @ABCLizby Christopher Donato via twitter 7/29/2016 2:00:04 AM
-
-
campaign aides went out of their way to point out that Chelsea's speech would be nothing like Ivanka's.by Rick Klein via twitter 7/29/2016 2:04:01 AM
-
Chelsea says she's here tonight as "a very, very proud daughter." #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/29/2016 2:04:09 AM
-
Chelsea Clinton now onstage at the #DNCinPHL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cof14O2UAAALAox.jpgby Veronica Strac via twitter 7/29/2016 2:04:38 AM
-
Delegates Hold Up ‘Liar’ Signs and Chant ‘No More War’ During DNCABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE, ADAM KELSEY and MARYALICE PARKS: Two days after the candidacy of Bernie Sanders officially came to an end, supporters of the Vermont senator are making their displeasure known on the final night of the Democratic National Convention – holding up signs saying “liar” and chanting “no more war” during speeches.Across the Wells Fargo Center, many Sanders' delegates were also wearing neon yellow, glow-in-the-dark t-shirts with the words, "Enough is Enough" written on them.However, Sanders delegates received a text message from the Sanders organization asking them to be respectful tonight.
-
Clinton with her speechwriters looking over her remarks tonight twitter.com/HillaryClinton…by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/29/2016 2:07:19 AM
-
"Every single memory I have of my mom is, regardless of what was happening...she was always always there for me" -- Chelsea #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/29/2016 2:07:31 AM
-
Former President Clinton watching his daughter introduce his wife twitter.com/billclinton/st…by Christopher Donato via twitter 7/29/2016 2:08:07 AM
-
.@billclinton listens as @ChelseaClinton introduces his wife for the Democratic nomination abcn.ws/2agaHh3 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cof20S8UEAAd-1u.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter 7/29/2016 2:08:16 AM
-
Like Bill's speech, Chelsea's is a lot more personal than policy - lots of stories about Clinton as a mother/grandmotherby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/29/2016 2:08:31 AM
-
by Hillary Clinton via twitter 7/29/2016 2:09:14 AM
-
Mini-flags being passed out as @ChelseaClinton speaks. #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cof3wNqVYAAuTtv.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 7/29/2016 2:12:24 AM
-
Chelsea Clinton: that’s who my mom is - a listener and a doer, a woman driven by compassion, by faith, by kindness #DemsInPhillyby Karen Travers via twitter 7/29/2016 2:14:26 AM
-
Chelsea Clinton: This November I'm voting for a woman who is my role model as a mother and as an advocateby Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/29/2016 2:15:18 AM
-
Chelsea calls her mom a "progressive who will protect our planet from climate change and our communities from gun violence." #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/29/2016 2:15:28 AM
-
(12 minute video narrated by Morgan Freeman and produced by @shondarhimes)by MikeDelMoro via twitter 7/29/2016 2:18:03 AM