Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

Father of Muslim American Soldier Killed in Iraq Draws Emotional Response

ABC's RYAN STRUYK: One of the more emotional moments so far tonight came when Khizr Khan, the father of a soldier who was killed by a car bomb in Iraq, took the stage.

His speech centered on his son's sacrifice and his Muslim faith. The delivery was slow and deliberate, and the crowd applauded after nearly every sentence he said.

"Tonight, we are honored to stand here as the parents of Capt. Humayun Khan, and as patriotic American Muslims," he said.

"Donald Trump consistently smears the character of Muslims," he said. "He disrespects other minorities, women, judges, even his own party leadership. He vows to build walls and ban us from this country."

"Let me ask you: Have you even read the United States Constitution?" he said, the biggest applause line of the night. "I will gladly lend you my copy."