Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
-
-
Just spoke to a 69 year old female CO delegate wearing the Bernie yellow neon shirt. She says they have no plans to be "disrespectful."by Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/28/2016 10:45:23 PM
-
Democratic Women of the Senate Rally the DNC for Hillary ClintonABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Maryland Sen. Barbara Mikulski and her female colleagues in the Senate each shared why they believe Clinton should be the next president. Mikulski started off, by rallying the convention to vote for Clinton in November.“Women- put your lipstick on! Men - polish those shoes!” Mikulski said, who is also the longest serving woman female senator and first Democratic woman elected to the Senate in her own right. “We are ready to fight to put Hillary in the White House because we know she will carry the torch for all of us.”Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “She's battle-tested, and she's the fighter working families need in the White House.”“Hillary Clinton has been a mentor to me throughout my whole career,” Said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who took over Clinton’s New York Senate seat.“Earlier this year when I was diagnosed with breast cancer Hillary called me to check in. Not once, not twice, but several times,” Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill shared. “Here she was in the middle of an intense campaign and she was asking me questions about my treatment.”“There is no one better to have in your corner,” Sen. Shaheen of New Hampshire said.“In the dark days that followed 9/11, I saw Hillary's true character,” California Sen. Barbara Boxer said. “She consoled a grieving population.”“As our Dean, Senator Mikulski, likes to say, this election is not about gender, it's about an a-genda, one that includes every American,” Boxer concluded.#senatesquad female senators take the #DemsInPhilly stage https://t.co/h3pIgN36OR6:36 PM - 28 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
110,000 balloons I am told #DemConvention #dayfour https://t.co/m646AZQbM76:36 PM - 28 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Bernie Sanders supporters tell me a thousand shirts were purchased with tonight in mind. They're easy to find. #DNC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CofMv91UMAAVv7P.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 7/28/2016 11:04:41 PM
-
Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro Speaks of 'Promise of America'ABC's ADAM KELSEY: Joaquin Castro, an early supporter of Hillary Clinton whose brother Julian -- the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development -- was said to be on Clinton's shortlist of possible running mates, explained the journey immigrants like his grandmother take to the country he now represents as a congressman from Texas."Her life wasn’t easy. And she didn’t always feel welcomed," said Castro, "but she never stopped believing in America’s sacred promise that her sacrifices would be rewarded with opportunity for herself and her family."Castro explained that Donald Trump's plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was the opposite of Clinton's desire to help Americans pursue a better life for their families."No one has ever told me that their family came to this country looking for the lowest corporate tax rate," said Castro. "The promise of America is much bigger than that. And there’s room here for everyone. Donald Trump isn’t going to keep that promise."
-
Volunteers passing out Hillary signs at convention - Wisconsin delegation cheese heads out in full force http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CofPqkeUMAAaPzH.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 7/28/2016 11:20:46 PM
-
Elizabeth Warren greeting MA delegates http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CofQGgsVUAASDdD.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 7/28/2016 11:20:49 PM
-
-
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “We’re not going back, we’re going forward.” #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CofS5Q8UsAATaPH.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 11:32:51 PM
-
Fear is a powerful weapon. It can excite and motivate and it get people to yell and to scream. Fear can even bring you into power. But fear has never created a job, and fear has never educated a child, and fear has never build a home, and fear has never build a community, and fear will never build a nation. And let them remember, when they sell fear, fear is not strength. Fear is weakness – and no matter how loud you yell – our America is never weak. - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
-
Cuomo: After 9/11 nation came together, "We were red, and white and blue and those are the only colors that matter" snpy.tv/2aBVMKMby This Week via twitter 7/28/2016 11:43:14 PM
-
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Republicans Suffer from 'Short-Term Memory Loss'
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attacked the Republican Party, and also paid tribute to his late father, former New York governor Mario Cuomo.
“Now Republicans are suffering from short-term memory loss. Unless Republicans are all Native Americans, then they are immigrants too!” Gov. Cuomo said.
“The Trump campaign is marketing a great distraction, using people’s fear and anxiety to drive his ratings,” said Cuomo, who previously served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Bill Clinton’s administration.
“Republicans say they want to make America great again,” Cuomo said, referring to Trump’s campaign slogan. “They say they want to take us back to the good old days.”
Cuomo then asked: “What good old days do they want to take us back to? Before the Civil Rights Act? Before minimum wage and worker protection laws? Before Roe v. Wade?”
Cuomo then concluded by mentioning his father’s famous ‘Tale of Two Cities’ speech at the 1984 DNC.
“He was the keynote speaker for this nation’s better angels, and he was beautiful. And Pop, wherever you are – and I think I know where – at this time of fear, help this country remember what truly makes it great: that we are one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
-
Excerpts of Hillary Clinton's DNC speech tonight have been released by her campaign beforehand --
America is once again at a moment of reckoning. Powerful forces are threatening to pull us apart. Bonds of trust and respect are fraying. And just as with our founders there are no guarantees. It's truly is up to us. We have to decide whether we’re going to work together so we can all rise together.
"The choice we face is just as stark when it comes to our national security. Anyone reading the news can see the threats and turbulence we face. From Baghdad and Kabul, to Nice and Paris and Brussels, to San Bernardino and Orlando, we're dealing with determined enemies that must be defeated. No wonder people are anxious and looking for reassurance -- looking for steady leadership.
-
"None of us can do it alone," Hillary Clinton will say tonight. "That's why we are stronger together."by Ben Siegel via twitter 7/28/2016 11:48:21 PM
-
.@jonkarl interviewing the legendary @CokieRoberts @ABCNewsLive #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CofWRuCUMAE14wo.jpgby Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/28/2016 11:48:37 PM
-
Blue beards for @hillaryclinton in the South Carolina delegation. #dncinphilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CofW65BUkAAQm1Z.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/28/2016 11:51:09 PM
-
Nancy Pelosi acknowledges that every four years is "the most important election of our lifetime."by Evan McMurry via twitter 7/28/2016 11:51:53 PM
-
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is on stage at the DNC. There's speculation he'll run for Ohio governor in 2018.More here: http://abcn.ws/2a3iFc1
-
Will the California Delegates Protest Tonight?
ABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE in Philadelphia: Bernie Sanders delegates from Colorado in those neon yellow shirts may not protest tonight, but California Sanders' delegates could be a different story.
You'll remember that on Monday that's where the loudest boos were coming from.
A group of five female Sanders delegates acknowledged they were planning something, but wouldn't give me any details, saying it would "spoil the surprise."
But, Shawn Orgel-Olson, a delegate from Santa Cruz, told me the delegation met this morning and decided their only interruptions tonight would be "issues focused." That means they will only heckle if a speaker like Clinton or anyone else brings up an issue they disagree with.
One speaker he said they are likely to protest is Gen. John Allen. Last night during former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta's speech, they chanted "No More War" and it's likely we see that tonight as well.
He said they have no specific plans to heckle Clinton unless she mentions the issues they are focused on like TPP, fracking, and war.
But, could delegates go rogue? It's possible, he said.
"We don't control them, Bernie doesn't control them," Orgel-Olson said.Here's 69 year old CO delegate Cleo, no plans to protest tonight, by may not vote for Clinton in Nov. #DemsInPhilly https://t.co/MDuc7DRika6:48 PM - 28 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
CA Clinton delegate looks inspired by @katyperry. #DNCinPHL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cofa6XvUEAIN_cg.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/29/2016 12:10:46 AM
-
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper Talks Business at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Eager to discuss the successes he had as an entrepreneur who started his own brewpub in Denver, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper shared the difference between his experience as a businessman and Donald Trump's."I know that the true mark of a successful businessman is not the number of times you say, 'You’re fired,'" said Hickenlooper. "It’s the number of times you say, 'You’re hired.'"The economy in Colorado has boomed lately, with Denver becoming the fastest-growing big city in the country and the state's economy rated as the second-strongest in the country. Hickenlooper said Hillary Clinton can bring the same level of achievement to the U.S. as a whole."She’s going to make the largest single investment in jobs since World War II. She’ll cut red tape and taxes so it’s easier to start and grow a small business," said Hickenlooper.
-
-
Fact Check: Economists Say Trump's Tax Plan Will Cost 3.5 Million Jobs and $30 Trillion in DebtABC's NOAH FITZGEREL:Claim: Economists say that Trump’s tax plan will cost 3.5 million jobs and put Americans $30 trillion in debtRating: True, but potentially misleading. Moody’s projects the plan would cost 3.5 million jobs, but the $30 trillion figure is from a 20-year projection and is at the high end of estimates.Rep. Tim Ryan said of Trump, "Economists say he’s promised so many tax breaks to rich guys and corporations, it will cost us 3.5 million jobs, and put us $30 trillion deeper in debt."Background: Ryan’s claim puts together two numbers from different studies conducted by economists.The first number – 3.5 million jobs – comes from a study conducted by Mark Zandi, a former John McCain advisor and current chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, a research body owned by Moody’s. According to Politifact, Zandi is a registered Democrat and contributed to Clinton’s primary campaign.It should be noted, however, that Moody’s is highly regarded and the study was co-authored by other economists at Moody’s.The second number, $30 trillion, comes from a report authored by experts at the Urban Institute-Brookings Tax Policy Center. According to Politifact, this number was the largest in the study, based on a 20-year projection (which the study put at $34.1 trillion). The ten-year projection was $11.2 trillion. By contrast, Moody’s, in the same report cited above in regards to Ryan’s first number, put the amount of debt in which Trump’s plans would put the nation between $1 trillion and $9.7 trillion, on the basis of various “scenarios” the study used.Thus, it is true that economists have said that Trump’s plan could cost 3.5 million jobs and $30 trillion in debt, but these numbers should be contextualized.
-
Actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen introduced the next set of speakers. Steenburgen and Clinton have been close friends since 1978."How would I describe her?" Steenburgen said. "Loves to laugh, especially at herself; world class listener; quick to forgive; sensitive; empathetic."Steenburgen recalled: One night in Arkansas, many years ago, a group of us went back to their place for dessert...I looked at Hillary and I thought, “Wouldn't it say something to our daughters, to our sons, to all those people whose lives I know you could touch if you became President?""That was 38 years ago. Then, it seemed like too much to dream for. But tonight, it seems very, very possible,"Steenburgen said.
-
Earlier tonight, Gov. John Hickenlooper jokingly told the DNC to "put down your Pokemon Go for just a second."A few DNC speakers and delegates though have been playing the popular app all week.What does one do after speaking at the #DemsInPhilly #DNC2016 Convention? Play #PokemonGO of course. https://t.co/bPIUE4EP9V9:08 PM - 27 Jul 2016
My friend & colleague @Bakari_Sellers is speaking at #DemConvention soon. Here he is with a Pokemon on him. Because. https://t.co/o9EKDfdWRD4:28 PM - 28 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Meanwhile in the California delegation, "Hillary" signs being changed to "Liar." #DNCinPHL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoffatrUsAApYzb.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 7/29/2016 12:27:50 AM
-
-
Trivia: @JenGranholm graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. abcnews.go.com/blogs/politics… #DemsInPhillyby BenjaminBell via twitter 7/29/2016 12:37:16 AM
-
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm Imitates Donald TrumpABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm broke out her impression of Donald Trump during her speech to the Democratic National Convention to attack Trump as a politician who puts himself first.“Imagine Donald Trump’s version of the Constitution,” Granholm said.“I, the person, in order to form a more perfect union…" Granholm cited in a Trump-like voice, swapping out the "we" in the Constitution for "I."“Or, centuries later, “I, shall overcome.” Granholm said.“Or, ‘Ask not what I can do for my country, ask what my country can do for me!’” Granholm said, imitating Trump putting a spin on President John F Kennedy’s famous quote.“ Donald, you're so vain. You probably think this speech is about you,” Granholm said, invoking the Carly Simon song.
-
Doug Elmets, speaking at DNC as part of GOP for HRC: "I knew Ronald Reagan, I worked for Ronald Reagan. You, Trump, are no Ronald Reagan"by Alana Abramson via twitter 7/29/2016 12:39:54 AM
-
-
At least two people here just yelled out "Black Lives Matter!" in the middle of a moment of silence for fallen police at #DemConvention.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/29/2016 12:47:11 AM
-
Dallas Sheriff: 'Violence is Not the Answer'Sheriff Lupe Valdez, the only female Hispanic sheriff, said though her community of police officers is hurting, "we never stop doing the job.""We put on our badge every day to serve and protect, not to hate and discriminate," Valdez said."We lost five officers in Dallas. They were killed as they were protecting citizens protesting the police," Valdez said. Earlier this month, five law enforcement officers were killed and seven more injured in ambush in downtown Dallas."It's been a tough time for law enforcement communities all across America who have lost officers to violence," Valdez said."I've been trying to make some kind of sense out of it, but violence is not the answer," Valdez argued. "Yelling, screaming and calling each other names is not going to do it."
-
The DNC aired a short video " “Bully,” which featured a mash-up of some Trump's comments along with film clips of Hollywood bullies.A Christmas Story
Back to the Future
Full Metal Jacket
Home Alone h/t @adam_kels
Mean Girls
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest #DemsInPhilly8:55 PM - 28 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
ABC's RYAN STRUYK: At least two people shouted out "Black Lives Matter!" in
the middle of a moment of silence for fallen police officers. "Please help me in honor all of America’s fallen officers with a moment of silence," said Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez.Scattered shouts of "Black lives matter!" during moment of silence for fallen police officers at DNC. #DemsinPhilly https://t.co/e3b1PDqxQy8:57 PM - 28 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Says she 'Took one for the Team" by Resigning - ABC News - abcn.ws/2a8h54v via @ABCby Rick Klein via twitter 7/29/2016 1:00:27 AM
-
.@TerryMoran now interviewing "Enough is Enough" delegate alleging election fraud that denied nomination to Sanders @ABCNewsLive9:01 PM - 28 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Big cheers for "when we love the Jewish child and the Palestinian child" #DemsInPhillyby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 7/29/2016 1:03:28 AM
-
Rev. Barber: "The heart of our democracy is on the line this November and beyond...We must shock this nation with the power of love"by Veronica Strac via twitter 7/29/2016 1:07:13 AM
-
The entire room on its feet, many in tears, after Rev. Barber's speech, pretty incredible. #DemConventionby MikeDelMoro via twitter 7/29/2016 1:09:27 AM
-
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: I'm Michael Jordan...I said that because I know that Donald Trump couldn't tell the difference"by Veronica Strac via twitter 7/29/2016 1:10:32 AM
-
They need a bigger podium for 7’ 2” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. #DemConvention @kaj33 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CofpVtLVMAUmlUv.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/29/2016 1:10:42 AM
-
-