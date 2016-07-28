Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

Democratic Women of the Senate Rally the DNC for Hillary Clinton





ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI : Maryland Sen. Barbara Mikulski and her female colleagues in the Senate each shared why they believe Clinton should be the next president. Mikulski started off, by rallying the convention to vote for Clinton in November.





“Women- put your lipstick on! Men - polish those shoes!” Mikulski said, who is also the longest serving woman female senator and first Democratic woman elected to the Senate in her own right. “We are ready to fight to put Hillary in the White House because we know she will carry the torch for all of us. ”





Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “She's battle-tested, and she's the fighter working families need in the White House. ”





“Hillary Clinton has been a mentor to me throughout my whole career,” Said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who took over Clinton’s New York Senate seat.





“Earlier this year when I was diagnosed with breast cancer Hillary called me to check in. Not once, not twice, but several times,” Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill shared. “Here she was in the middle of an intense campaign and she was asking me questions about my treatment. ”





“There is no one better to have in your corner,” Sen. Shaheen of New Hampshire said.





“In the dark days that followed 9/11, I saw Hillary's true character,” California Sen. Barbara Boxer said. “She consoled a grieving population. ”





“As our Dean, Senator Mikulski, likes to say, this election is not about gender , it's about an a-genda, one that includes every American,” Boxer concluded.



