Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

Trump Campaign Texted Supporters that Hillary Clinton Under Investigation by IRS

ABC's CHRISTOPHER GOOD:





As Democrats were stumping onstage in Philadelphia last night for the third session of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Donald Trump's campaign texted supporters the following urgent-sounding message:





"UPDATE: Clinton Foundation is under investigation by the IRS. This is what 4 more years will look like with Crooked Hillary in office. Reply DONATE to give $10. "





Sounds like big news, except it's not exactly true, despite right-leaning media outlets running with the headline earlier in the day.





Only July 15, Rep. Marsha Blackburn and other Republican lawmakers pressed the IRS to investigate the foundation over alleged pay-to-play activities for donors, detailing relationships with Laureate International Universities and Russian-run Uranium One, both of which allegedly paid millions to Bill Clinton and donated to the foundation.





They penned a letter to FBI directer James Comey, FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez, and IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, seeking investigations into the matter.





What sparked the headline was a response from the IRS to Blackburn, obtained by the Daily Caller, thanking Blackburn for the letter and noting that it received the information she submitted.





The IRS does not comment on tax matters regarding individuals or groups, so it will not say it is indeed "investigating," but it would seem that claims of an investigation jump the gun.