Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
Chelsea Clinton Through the YearsABC Photo Desk:Hillary Clinton and Chelsea cheer for presidential nominee Bill Clinton on the floor of the Democratic National Convention, July 1, 1992. Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Food Trucks Surround Wells Fargo Arena.@ABCPolitics field trip to #DemConvention food trucks. #eatwhenyoucan #youneverknowwhenyoulleatnext #journalismtips https://t.co/P2qNBe1mll1:38 PM - 28 Jul 2016
Tweet by Donald Trump Was Most Re-Tweeted of DNC Day 3For the 2nd night in a row, a tweet by @realDonaldTrump was most tweeted of DNC convention night https://t.co/KBqNbbnQb81:55 PM - 28 Jul 2016
Trump Campaign Texted Supporters that Hillary Clinton Under Investigation by IRSABC's CHRISTOPHER GOOD:As Democrats were stumping onstage in Philadelphia last night for the third session of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Donald Trump's campaign texted supporters the following urgent-sounding message:"UPDATE: Clinton Foundation is under investigation by the IRS. This is what 4 more years will look like with Crooked Hillary in office. Reply DONATE to give $10."Sounds like big news, except it's not exactly true, despite right-leaning media outlets running with the headline earlier in the day.Only July 15, Rep. Marsha Blackburn and other Republican lawmakers pressed the IRS to investigate the foundation over alleged pay-to-play activities for donors, detailing relationships with Laureate International Universities and Russian-run Uranium One, both of which allegedly paid millions to Bill Clinton and donated to the foundation.They penned a letter to FBI directer James Comey, FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez, and IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, seeking investigations into the matter.What sparked the headline was a response from the IRS to Blackburn, obtained by the Daily Caller, thanking Blackburn for the letter and noting that it received the information she submitted.The IRS does not comment on tax matters regarding individuals or groups, so it will not say it is indeed "investigating," but it would seem that claims of an investigation jump the gun.
Top Trending Questions on Google Surrounding Hillary ClintonTop 2 trending questions on Hillary Clinton on @google right now (per @powelldennis)
-What will she be wearing?
-What was in her email?2:03 PM - 28 Jul 2016
Matt Damon on Donald Trump Possibly Being President: 'It Makes Me Nervous'ABC's MICHAEL ROTHMAN, ALEXA VALIENTE and ANGELA WILLIAMS:
"Jason Bourne" star Matt Damon has seen the global curiosity that Donald Trump's run for president of the United States has caused among everyday people.
"As an American and one who goes abroad ... every customs agent around the world, when they see your passport, they ask about Trump," Damon exclusively told "Popcorn with Peter Travers" on Thursday. "They go, 'Is that real?' They are kind of bewildered by the entire thing. I have to admit I am too."Credit: Getty Images
Katy Perry doing a mic check wearing an HRC hat ahead of #DNCinPHL tonight http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cod24hvUEAEYL4i.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 7/28/2016 7:34:59 PM
-
Proof it's the final night in Philly! The cakes arrive. #DNCinPHL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CodlfSqW8AAz3Ql.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 7/28/2016 7:35:11 PM
What Clinton's Historic Speech Needs to Accomplish
ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY: The history-making nature of this week has not gone unnoticed at the DNC, but the most pivotal moment comes tonight when Hillary Clinton addresses the convention and formally accepts her party’s nomination for president.
Few specifics about the speech have been released in advance but some aides have given some insight into the address.
Campaign Manager Robby Mook said that she will "weave" the themes that have been touted throughout the convention, which has focused on how America is "United Together" and "Working Together" while Clinton has had "A Lifetime of Fighting for Children and Families." Tonight’s theme -- "Stronger Together" -- has been a regular maxim of her campaign.
“Tonight in her speech Hillary is going to stitch together each of these themes and talk about how this election is really a moment of reckoning for the voters,” Mook said at a briefing this morning.
James Campbell, a professor of political science at the University at Buffalo who has written a book about political polarization, said that in addition to “lighting into Trump,” there are two other topics she should be sure to include: an appeal to supporters of Bernie Sanders, and an acknowledgement of her own shortcomings.
“She should reassure them that she has heard them and their concerns and that she will be a tireless advocate” for causes that were important to the Sanders campaign, Campbell told ABC News.
“She must not only unify the party, but excite it -- invigorate it,” he added.http://abcn.ws/2ahgf8r
Kaine Mocks Trump For Confusing Him With New Jersey PoliticianABC's JESSICA HOPPER:
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine mocked Donald Trump for confusing him with a New Jersey politician and said the blunder is proof that Trump is trying to “learn on the fly” as he runs for president.
In an interview with ABC News' David Muir, the Democratic U.S. senator and former governor of Virginia, jabbed at the GOP presidential nominee for his remarks yesterday confusing Kaine with former New Jersey Gov. Thomas Kean, a Republican.
“If you don’t know there’s 50 states and New Jersey and Virginia are different, and you’re trying to run for president and learn that on the fly, Lord help you,” Kaine told Muir in an interview airing today on "World News Tonight."
Tim Kaine Says He's Given 'Candid Advice' to Hillary ClintonABC's JESSICA HOPPER: Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine says Hillary Clinton will convey an optimistic message when she addresses delegates at the Democratic National Convention tonight in Philadelphia.
“I think she’s going to tell her story and rooted in this American optimism, which is just a sharp contrast with what we saw in Cleveland last week,” Kaine told ABC News anchor David Muir in an exclusive interview airing today on "World News Tonight.”
He continued: “Tonight, it’s really her night. Hillary’s been at podiums before but in some ways, usually connected with her husband, with others. I think this is really her beginning to get to know the American public, to just, you know, she to them."
The gavel has dropped, and so the final day of the Democratic National Convention begins.Singing the National Anthem tonight is Star Swain. Swain, a Florida native, became an overnight sensation after she spontaneously performed the National Anthem at the Lincoln Memorial.
-
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump releases a statement as the final day of the Democratic convention is getting started.NEW: Trump issues statement on final day of DNC: "Democrats have been speaking about a world that doesn’t exist" https://t.co/cnTRbjAbaU4:23 PM - 28 Jul 2016
Chelsea Clinton 'Thrilled' to Introduce Her Mother TonightMatt Rourke/AP Photo
ABC's MATTHEW CLAIBORNE: The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton, Chelsea will introduce her mother at the convention tonight. "As a very proud daughter, Chelsea is absolutely thrilled to be able to be here to see her mom accept the nomination and to introduce her mom on Thursday night," Chelsea Clinton's spokesperson, Erika Gudmundson told ABC News.
"Her introduction will talk about why both as her mother's daughter and now as a mom herself, she is so proud and excited to see her mom accept the nomination and be there with her for such a historic and special moment."
-
These are on every seat in arena for final night of #DNCinPHL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coerm0MWAAAhNaz.jpgby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/28/2016 8:44:21 PM
Joe Kennedy On the Time He Got Schooled by Elizabeth WarrenABC's JORDYN PHELPS: “Mr. Kennedy, what is the definition of assumpsit?”It was the first question Joe Kennedy's professor posed to him on his first day at Harvard Law School. He didn’t know the answer.The professor was Elizabeth Warren. And Kennedy learned an important lesson that day: “Never show up for her class unprepared.”“She was the toughest teacher on campus but the waitlist to be in her class was always a mile long,” Kennedy, now a member of the U.S. House, said of Warren, now a U.S. Senator, in an introduction speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.
-
The amount of AC/DC played at these two conventions is reaching Portland dive bar level.by Evan McMurry via twitter 7/28/2016 8:49:20 PM
-
So hard to break through in these early speeches - short, everyone walking around. But SC's Bakari Sellers does the job. Standing ovation.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/28/2016 8:55:02 PM
-
What Pennsylvanians Think of the Candidates
ABC’s ADAM KELSEY: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are exchanging leads in Pennsylvania, according to conflicting polls released in the past week.
A Quinnipiac poll released July 13 gives a slight advantage to Trump, who leads 43 percent to Clinton’s 41 percent. The result is within the margin of error of 3.1 percent.
With the addition of third party candidates to polling, the Quinnipiac report shows Trump extending his lead. Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party candidate pulls in 9 percent, and Trump moves ahead to a 40-34 margin.
Meanwhile, a NBC/Wall Street Journal/Marist poll released the same day has Clinton up 9 percent, with a 45-36 advantage. Clinton’s lead drops to 43-35 when Johnson is added.
-
Human Rights Campaign President Speaks at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Chad Griffin, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, gave a passionate speech about how Donald Trump's words and actions show he doesn't have the LGBTQ community's best interests in mind."Donald Trump chose as his running mate a governor who tried to divert HIV funding to finance the abusive practice of conversion therapy," said Griffin. "And long before Donald Trump struggled to read the letters 'LGBTQ' off a teleprompter, Hillary Clinton stood before the United Nations and boldly declared that gay rights are human rights."Griffin added that his organization's work wasn't limited to one group of people, but rather a wide swath of Americans."The LGBTQ community is as diverse as the fabric of our nation. We are Muslim. We are Jewish. We are women," said Griffin. "We are black, white, and Latino. We are immigrants and we are people with disabilities. And when you attack one of us, you are attacking all of us."
-
T-minus five hours to Hillary. #DemConvention http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coexqo6VUAAjghz.jpgby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/28/2016 9:09:24 PM
-
Trump Campaign Tells Public Not to Watch Clinton's Speech TonightABC's ADAM KELSEY: In an email to supporters this afternoon, the campaign of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said to avoid coverage of the Democratic National Convention."Unless you want to be lied to, belittled, and attacked for your beliefs, don’t watch Hillary’s DNC speech tonight," read the email.The email included a link where recipients could contribute to the campaign's fundraising efforts, before concluding with an additional attack on Clinton."You and I know that Hillary won’t just be attacking Trump tonight. She’ll be attacking every single American who refuses to roll over and surrender to the rigged system."
-
LIVE: @MarthaRaddatz talks with The West Wing's Richard Schiff at the @facebook lounge abcn.ws/2admc53 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoezHqLXYAA_REL.jpgby This Week via twitter 7/28/2016 9:12:49 PM
The Last Time Hillary Clinton Spoke at the Democratic National Convention
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Hillary Clinton is returning to the Democratic National Convention for the first time since 2008, when she conceded the Democratic nomination to then-Sen. Barack Obama.
On August 26, 2008, Clinton delivered a speech in strong support of Obama and deeply critical of his Republican rival Sen. John McCain.
“Whether you voted for me, or voted for Barack, the time is now to unite as a single party with a single purpose,” Clinton said then at the convention in Denver, Colorado. “We are on the same team, and none of us can sit on the sidelines.”
“No way. No how. No McCain,” Clinton said. “Barack Obama is my candidate. And he must be our President.”
Yesterday the roles were flipped. President Obama rallied the delegates to support Clinton and Clinton will be addressing the convention as the presidential nominee.
Clinton Campaign Staffers Preview Clinton’s Speech
ABC's LIZ KREUTZ: Hillary Clinton started working on her DNC speech roughly six to eight weeks ago, Hillary for America’s Chairman John Podesta and Communication Director Jen Palmieri said in a Facebook live with the New York Times today.
They said Clinton sought advice from past speech writers - those she felt know her well - but the main writers were Jake Sullivan, Dan Schwerin and Meghan Rooney.
She "heard from a lot of voices," Podesta said.
The speech, they say, is very much "in her voice." They say her speech will be personal, but also about this moment in the country.
They believe her speech speaks to all Americans, not just those who plan to vote for her, and "addresses the underlining economic anxiety" in the country.
Clinton Obama Hug Becomes Most-Liked 2016 Post on InstagramHillary Clinton's embrace of President Obama last night at the convention became the Democratic nominee's most-liked photo on Instagram, according to the social media platform. Not only that, it is now the most-favorited photo of all the 2016 candidates.We love you back, President Obama.by hillaryclinton via InstagramPreviously, Donald Trump held the record for his photo abroad his jet with a McDonald's Big Mac celebrating reaching 1,237 delegates need to secure the Republican nomination.
-
Sanders Delegates Wearing 'Enough is Enough' Neon ShirtsABC's MARYALICE PARKS in Philadelphia: A few weeks ago, Sanders delegates organized on Facebook ordered neon shirts for this week that read "enough is enough" and feature a dove and Bernie Sanders name. The shirts arrived Sunday and were distributed to state delegations tonight. Several of them are being showcased and worn on the floor already. The idea was to look unified and be visible. They glow in the dark too.
However, not all Sanders delegate are participating.
What does the slogan mean? Enough of shady practices within the party, these people say.
While Sanders staff is still roaming to make sure nothing gets out of hand or violent on the floor, one former Sanders staffer told ABC News: "People are self organizing and it's beautiful."
He added that the Clinton campaign thought they would be able to keep all protest signs out and he told them that was absurd.Told shirts on floor ordered wks ago, arrived over wkend. These Sanders delegates plan to be seen, they glow in dark http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coe2cWBXEAA-8if.jpg5:26 PM - 28 Jul 2016
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver Passionately Defends Hillary ClintonABC's ADAM KELSEY: In one of the most fiery, and perhaps unusual, speeches of convention season, Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver yelled his way through the conclusion of his remarks, defending Hillary Clinton and her ability to bounce back from hardship.They threw her down as the First Lady, but she didn’t stay throwed.They threw her down as a U.S. Senator, but she wouldn’t stay throwed.They threw her down as Secretary of State, but she wouldn’t stay throwed.They threw her down in this very campaign, this campaign, but she wouldn’t stay throwed.No, she ain’t gonna stay throwed, she won’t stay throwed, she won’t stay throwed!
-
Why This 11-Year-Old Girl Made Her Dad Drive Her to Philadelphia for Hillary Clinton
Video: 11-Year-Old 'Inspired' by Hillary ClintonABC NewsSabbia Gale-Donnelly says she is "very proud" to support Clinton for president.ABC's KENNETH MORTON and MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN: An 11-year-old girl from New York made her father drive to Philadelphia so that she could be present when Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for president tonight.
Sabbia Gale-Donnelly told ABC News that she thought Clinton represented "someone for me and my friends to look up to because she never quits."
She said that she admired Clinton, and believed that she stood up for women as a politician, and said that her candidacy proved that women "can do everything."
"I think she's devoted her entire life to making things better for women," Sabbia said of Clinton. http://abcn.ws/2adp3e9
-
Transgender Woman Makes History Tonight at the DNCABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Sarah McBride made history tonight as the first transgender woman to speak at a national convention.“Four years ago, I came out as transgender while serving as student body president in college. At the time, I was scared. I worried that my dreams and my identity were mutually exclusive,” McBride started out. “Since then though, I have seen that change is possible.”“But despite our progress, so much work remains,” said McBride, a LGBT activist and the National Press Secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.McBride shared that her husband was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and that his passing taught her that “every day matters when it comes to building a world where every person can live their life to the fullest.”“Today in America, LGBTQ people are still targeted by hate that lives in both laws and in hearts,” McBride said. “Many still struggle just to get by. But I believe that tomorrow can be different.”
-
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Addresses TragediesABC's ADAM KELSEY: Mark Dayton, the governor of Minnesota who made headlines when he said he believed Philando Castile would still be alive if he had been white, discussed the shootings that struck his state and others this past month, while speaking at the DNC."Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dallas, Texas; and Falcon Heights, Minnesota should tell us that we need a wise, compassionate, and strong leader for all Americans," said Dayton.Dayton also discussed working with Hillary Clinton in the U.S. Senate and her long-term goal to fix the health care problems that plague the nation."It’s time we decided once and for all that the purpose of health insurance is to give Americans the health care they need at prices they can afford, not to pad the profits of corporate America," said Dayton. "If they won’t do it, we will, and Hillary Clinton will lead the charge."
-
LIVE: @TerryMoran talks to delegates on the convention floor abcn.ws/2aknKfa #DemsinPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coe8rBEWcAErO9l.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter 7/28/2016 9:59:26 PM
-
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Makes Debut at DNC
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: “Los Angeles is a city with such a huge, thriving Latino population that we expect Donald Trump to build a wall around us,” said Garcetti, who became the LA mayor in 2013.
Speaking for the first time at a Democratic convention, Garcetti attacked Donald Trump as a “political pyromaniac.”
“His voice is loud, his language is coarse, and his politics has a darkness that would not only stop,” Garcetti said.
Garcetti also spoke of his grandparents, who immigrated from Russia and Mexico.
“I’m just your average Mexican-American Jewish Italian, but my ancestors, faced with war and persecution, crossed oceans and rivers to come to this improbable, miraculous democracy,” Garcetti said, adding, “When we mock immigrants, women, Indians, or people with disabilities, we mock our own history.”
-
RATINGS FOR RNC VS DNC: (via @c_good) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coe50BAWEAM4NG9.jpgby Candace Smith via twitter 7/28/2016 10:11:34 PM
-
"Btw Donald Trump, I didn't put my life on the line for my democracy for you to invite Russia to interfere in it" - big line @RepDuckworthby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 7/28/2016 10:14:51 PM
-
Tammy Duckworth Recalls Military Service, Path to House SeatABC's ADAM KELSEY: Illinois Rep. Tammy Duckworth, now running to unseat Republican Sen. Mark Kirk, described the difficult fights in her life, from working her way to college after growing up using food stamps, to recuperating after a rocket-propelled grenade took her legs while she served in Iraq as a helicopter pilot."I started that day doing what I loved. I ended it knocked down," said Duckworth. "Surviving only because my buddies refused to leave me and wouldn’t stop, even as they struggled to carry my body, with its missing limbs."Duckworth said that the values of hard work and perseverance instilled into her during her adolescence helped her as an adult, but that they aren't traits valued by the Republican nominee."In Donald Trump’s America, if you get knocked down, you stay down," said Duckworth. "By the way, Donald Trump, I didn't put my life on the line to defend our democracy so you could invite Russia to interfere in it. You are not fit to be Commander-in-Chief.
-
Up next - singer Carole King --Sound check.
#demsinphilly 📷 @elissa_klineby carole_king via Instagram
-
Carole King is performing her 1971 song "You've Got a Friend" --LIVE on @Facebook: Carole King performs at #DemsinPhilly https://t.co/hffIKgBjV0 https://t.co/8VF6l6Tpea6:21 PM - 28 Jul 2016
-
Carole King as lib in 'you've got s friend': "Hillary's got so many friends" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CofDlndUsAAuuhL.jpgby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 7/28/2016 10:25:40 PM
-
Clyburn now backing Clinton on stage at the DNC. Before he officially endorsed her, he said his own family was split between HRC + Bernie.by Ben Siegel via twitter 7/28/2016 10:27:06 PM
-
Count 'em: 12 female Democratic members of the United States Senate are now on stage backing Hillary Clinton. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CofHLCCVIAA-7MS.jpgby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/28/2016 10:41:33 PM