Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
Fact Check: Donald Trump's Invitation to Russia to Hack Hillary Clinton's Emails Amounts to Criminal IntentABC's JOHN KRUZEL:
Claim: Donald Trump’s invitation to Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's email amounts to criminal intent.
Status: Questionable. Some legal experts contacted by ABC News said the comments were almost certainly protected free speech, while at least one other attorney specializing in national security law believes it’s legally actionable. The broad consensus is that no charges would result from Trump’s statement.
Retired Navy Rear Adm. and former JAG Officer John Hutson said: “This morning, this very morning, he personally invited Russia to hack us! That’s not law and order. That’s criminal intent!”
Background: Online searches for the definition of “treason” surged today after Donald Trump said: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” But did Trump’s statement rise to the level of criminality.
Top legal experts told ABC News' Lauren Pearle that Trump’s comments were almost certainly protected free speech, not any crime. “If Trump was actually working with Russia, that would be a crime. Merely expressing a sentiment, however idiotic or reprehensible, is not criminal,” said Peter Margulies, Roger Williams University School of Law.
In addition to Hutson, a retired JAG officer, at least one other lawyer said the comments were outside the First Amendment’s protective scope. Bradley Moss, a lawyer specializing in national security law, told The Daily Beast that Republican presidential nominee’s statements could be actionable because Trump had spurred Russia to undertake “imminent lawless action,” an unprotected form of speech.
“You could argue what Trump was urging Russia to do was hack Hillary’s server and release the contents to the media—conspiring with them to hack into a private server and release confidential information to the public,” Moss said. He added that, in theory, under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act Trump could be charged as a conspirator—but said it’s doubtful the FBI would take action.
Hillary Clinton's DNC Speech to Draw on Past Experiences and What She Wants to AchieveABC's LIZ KREUTZ:Hillary Clinton's speech on the final session of the 2016 Democratic National Convention will draw on her past experiences and the people she's met along the way, said Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta.Clinton will then segway into what she wants to achieve as president.The speech will also include some good jabs at Donald Trump.
Trump Mentions Reach New Peak on DNC Day 3ABC's ADAM KELSEY:
ABC News is reviewing transcripts from the Democratic National Convention this week to determine how many times Democrats say Donald Trump's name. Our rundown of Republican mentions of Hillary Clinton at last week's Republican National Convention can be read here.
Day 3
Speakers hopped back on the Trump train on day three of the Democratic National Convention, saying Trump’s name 158 times over the course of the afternoon and evening -- the most a party has mentioned its opponent in one day since the Republican National Convention began last Monday.
This week has been a metaphorical roller coaster for references to the Republican nominee. Democrats said Trump’s name 138 times Monday, before reversing course Tuesday to focus on Clinton. On Wednesday, the New York businessman was front and center once again.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine led major speakers with 26 references to Trump. That number eclipsed the 23 times Chris Christie said “Hillary Clinton” during a mock trial of the Democratic candidate on the second night of the RNC, previously the high-water mark.
Read more from ABC's ADAM KELSEY here.
Fact Check: Higher Opinions of U.S. Than 8 Years AgoABC's CHRISTOPHER GOOD:
Claim: Almost every country sees the U.S. more favorably than when Obama took office.
Rating: Mostly true. Polling backs this up, but comparisons are only possible for 32 countries. Of
those, 27 have higher opinions of the U.S., and five have lower opinions.
President Obama said: “[A]l most every country on Earth sees America as stronger and more respected today than they did eight years ago when I took office.”
Background: It’s impossible to know, across all nations in the world (around 200, depending on who’s counting and how), because such extensive polling data do not exist.
The Pew Research Center has the best data on this question. Its surveys show that 27 countries have a higher opinion of the U.S. in 2015 or 2016 (depending on latest data), compared with opinions in 2007 or 2008.
Five gave the U.S. lower favorability ratings: Egypt, Jordan, Kenya (which Obama visited to great fanfare), Lebanon, and Russia.
See a chart with comparisons here. Gallup also conducts similar polls, but its most recent data appear to come from 2011.
David Axelrod
9:34 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Shonda Rhimes I absolutely love @JoeBiden. Especially for what he has done for sexual assault victims. #DemsinPhilly 9:14 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Ashley Judd .@JoeBiden Your courage and words are inspirational. You have tears running down my face. Thank you for all you do. #DemsInPhilly 9:23 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Donald Trump Says He Was Being 'Sarcastic' About Wanting Russia to Find Hillary Clinton's Deleted EmailsABC's MORGAN WINSOR:
Donald Trump said he was being “sarcastic” when he said he hopes Russia will find Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails from her years as U.S. secretary of state.
"Of course I was being sarcastic," the Republican presidential nominee said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” this morning. "And frankly, they don't even know if it's Russia, if it's China, if it's someone else. Who knows who it is."
The brash real estate mogul made headlines yet again when he appeared to suggest that the Russian hackers who allegedly leaked internal Democratic National Committee emails should also find the thousands of private emails that Clinton erased during her time in the State Department.
"By the way, if they hacked, they probably have her 33,000 emails. I hope they do,” Trump told reporters Wednesday morning during a press conference at his golf club in Doral, Florida. “They probably have her 33,000 emails that she lost and deleted.”
Read more from ABC's MORGAN WINSOR here.Credit: Carlo Allegri/Reuters
Protester Burned Flag at DNC Day 3 At the RNC somebody burning a flag lit himself on fire. Last night at the DNC somebody burning a flag lit his friend on fire. 8:55 AM - 28 Jul 2016
DNC Still Assessing Hack Damage, Hasn't Notified Donors of BreachABC's MATTHEW MOSK, BRIAN ROSS and RHONDA SCHWARTZ:
The Democratic party has yet to notify thousands of wealthy donors whose email addresses and other personal information have been exposed by a pernicious cyber-intrusion, including Hollywood stars, CEOs and some of America’s super rich.
“It’s very disturbing,” said Georgia trial lawyer Mark Tate, who has donated tens of thousands of dollars to the Democratic Party and its candidates. “They haven’t told me that my information is out there.”
But out there it is, along with thousands of donor files – many of them listed on a massive spreadsheet the party called the “Big Spreadsheet of All Things,” which appears to list data about every check written to the party, Hillary Clinton and President Obama going back to 2013. The file includes email addresses, phone numbers, and in some cases additional personal information not publicly available on FEC reports. Under FEC rules, contributors are required to reveal the amounts of their gifts and provide a mailing address, but not email or phone contact information.
Hillary Clinton Campaign Tweets 'Thank You' to ObamaTo: @POTUS
To: @POTUS From: All of us 11:34 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Today on the Trail: Hillary Clinton's Speech on the Final Night of the DNCABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE:Tonight is the biggest speech of Hillary Clinton's life, and she will make history by becoming the first woman to accept her party's nomination for president. The campaign says Clinton is still working on her speech, and they say she will invoke her 1996 book "It Takes a Village," which they campaign says was a "forerunner to her 2016 theme 'Stronger Together.;"Clinton will be introduced to the stage by her daughter, Chelsea.Yesterday, Clinton got some big-name help from Vice President Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, President Barack Obama and her running mate Tim Kaine.
-
Social Reaction to Michael Bloomberg's DNC Speech
Donna Brazile Sitting on the platform applauding @MikeBloomberg who endorsed @HillaryClinton. #DemsInPhilly. #independent voters welcome. 9:46 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Shonda Rhimes I do not know how to cope with the fact that Biden and Bloomberg are all Batman-ing up in this America right now. #DemsInPhilly 9:41 PM - 27 Jul 2016
I mean Bloomberg is straight up gangsta going in on mayhem and foolishness. #DemsInPhilly 9:43 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Kerry Washington YES! @MikeBloomberg: "I'm a NYer & I know a con when I see one." #DemsInPhilly #DNCinPHL #ImWithHer (Thank u @NPR Listening on drive home!) 9:48 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Man at DNC Held T-Shirt Reading 'Lock Her Up' A man held a t-shirt reading "Lock Her Up!" in the #DemsInPhilly California delegation section last night
Donald Trump Campaign Tells Supporters Not to Watch Hillary Clinton's DNC Speech Team Trump tells supporters: "don't watch Hillary's DNC speech tonight." 9:31 AM - 28 Jul 2016
ABC News Live Explores Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
DNC Crowd Went Wild for President Obama's Speech The crowd at #DemsInPhilly went absolutely wild for President Obama last night.
-
LIVE from Philadelphia: ABC News Mary Bruce is one-on-one with Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson.
Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson Appeared at Both RNC and DNC
The Best Dad Jokes Inspired by Tim Kaine's DNC SpeechABC's MORGAN WINSOR:
Tim Kaine is just your average dad.
Hillary Clinton's running mate exuded a paternal demeanor during his prime time speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, and Twitter took notice.
The Democratic vice presidential nominee, who was previously unknown to many Americans, introduced himself on stage as the 58-year-old Virginia senator with humble beginnings in Minnesota. Kaine cited faith, family and work as core values and he admitted that he "never expected to be here."
But to Twitter users, Kaine was your friend's overly nice dad who everyone likes but is slightly awkward. So they crafted their finest dad jokes and posted them on Twitter.
Here's a roundup of some of the best:Democratic vice presidential candidate and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine walks on stage during day three of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
All Eyes on Hillary Clinton on Final Day of DNC On the final day of #DemsInPhilly, all eyes turn to Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton's DNC Speech Will Be About 'A Moment of Reckoning' for VotersABC's ALANA ABRAMSON and CORINNE CATHCART:
For the final DNC Daily Briefing, Campaign Manager Robby Mook talked about the successes of the last few nights and how Clinton will "weave" the themes of the week together in her nomination acceptance speech this evening.
“Tonight in her speech Hillary is going to stitch together each of these themes and talk about how this election is really a moment of reckoning for the voters,” Mook said.
In particular, he stressed that, in keeping with the theme of "stronger together" Clinton
would flesh out the idea, "it takes a village" with the type of policies she will implement. ("It Takes a Village" was the title of a book Clinton published in 1996 when she was First Lady).
Palmieri said the Secretary will not have a walk through tonight ("I don't believe so....she had her walk through last night," she said with a smile). Palmieri confirmed Trump will be a topic of discussion. “He is our opponent and part of what she will discuss is the choice in the election,” she said.Clinton camp says they don't know if DWS is still in Philadelphia or will attend speech tonight. She's still chair of the DNC til tomorrow10:46 AM - 28 Jul 2016
ABC News Politics Team on Last Day of DNC Who needs sleep? The @ABCPolitics team covering the dems.
The Importance of Chelsea Clinton Introducing Her Mother TonightABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:
Chelsea Clinton may be a former first daughter, but she’ll be the second daughter to introduce her parent as a presidential candidate in the past week.
Ivanka Trump, who Chelsea Clinton was reportedly close with, was also picked to give the speech immediately preceding her father when he accepted the Republican presidential nomination in Cleveland last week.
When Clinton takes the stage tonight to introduce her mother, the comparisons between her and Ivanka -- both young mothers with careers of their own who have grown up in the public eye -- will be immediate.
And Clinton has already started to pick apart some of Ivanka Trump’s comments about how her father. Donald Trump, will “fight for equal pay for equal work, and I will fight for this too, right alongside of him.”
ANALYSIS: Hope is Handed Off, as Obama Makes Way for Hillary ClintonABC's RICK KLEIN:
The Democratic Party’s Obama era morphed into another Clinton one on Wednesday night with a series of roars, a warm embrace, and a brash show of teamwork, with the outgoing and would-be incoming president again looking to capture some hope.
The Democrats’ past, present and future marked their own pieces of history, with rivalries that have defined a generation fading away in a night of inspiration for the party.
Now, to complete the historical sweep, Democrats need to draw on their recent past to move ahead. They came together on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, powered by surrogate star power that built a case for Hillary Clinton, and against Donald Trump.
“Hillary Clinton is that woman in the arena. She’s been there for us –- even if we haven’t always noticed,” President Obama said, declaring himself “ready to pass the baton.” “The Democratic Party is in good hands.”President Barack Obama is joined by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after his address to the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Social Reactions to Tim Kaine's DNC Speech Cory Booker Tim Kaine going through his impressive history as a civil rights lawyer. 10:14 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Sen. Ben Cardin .@timkaine is no Senate show pony. He is a workhorses in the Senate and a pragmatic asset on the foreign relations committee. 10:20 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Sen. Kirsten GillibrandSo proud of my friend & colleague @TimKaine as he accepts Dem nomination for Vice President!
#ImWithThem, RT if you are too!
#DemsInPhilly10:36 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Great job @timkaine! We're proud you were born in St. Paul, Minnesota! 10:47 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Politics and Pie: Market Analyst Bullish on Pizza During Election SeasonABC's PAUL BLAKE:While polls seem to always be shifting as to who's on top in this political season, one market analyst has identified an election winner that may offer comfort of a different kind: pizza.
In a research note to investors, Chris O’Cull, a restaurant industry analyst at KeyBank, said he believes interest in the election has motivated many people to stay home and order in, rather than eat out.
Foot traffic to casual dining restaurants was down 5 percent in June, he wrote.
“We believe the civil and political disruptions that have negatively impacted restaurant dining may be helping pizza operators that deliver to consumers,” he wrote in the note.
Read more from ABC's PAUL BLAKE here.Hillary Clinton eats pizza during a lunch stop in Old Forge, Penn. on March 10, 2008. Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP
Tim Kaine: 'I'm Going to Have an Awful Lot of Fun with Donald Trump'ABC's JESSICA HOPPER and MATTHEW CLAIBORNE:Vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine surprised the Missouri delegation this morning, and after Sen. Claire McCaskill introduced him as a man who never trash talks, Kaine went on an assault against Trump."I'm going to have an awful lot of fun with Donald Trump between now and election day," he said.Kaine later talked about the historical nature of electing America's first woman president."I'm honored to be part of a team of a strong man supporting a strong woman leader," Kaine said.
Donald Trump on President Obama's DNC Speech President Obama spoke last night about a world that doesn't exist. 70% of the people think our country is going in the wrong direction. #DNC 11:09 AM - 28 Jul 2016
'That's My Man!': First Lady tweets Praise of Obama's DNC SpeechABC's BRIAN MCBRIDE:
First lady Michelle Obama made no secret of her admiration for her husband-of-23-years Wednesday night, taking to Twitter to gush about the president following his speech at theDemocratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
"That's my man! Your truth, dignity and grace reminds us what real leadership looks like. I am always proud of our @POTUS," the first lady tweeted just minutes after President Barack Obama left the stage, following a rousing speech that ended with a standing ovation and many DNC attendees in tears.
The tweeted ended with her initials "MO" -- indicating that she tweeted it herself.
The tweeted ended with her initials "MO" -- indicating that she tweeted it herself. Read more from ABC's BRIAN MCBRIDE here. That's my man! Your truth, dignity and grace reminds us what real leadership looks like. I am always proud of our @POTUS. -mo 11:45 PM - 27 Jul 2016
George Stephanopoulus: What You Need to Know About the Last Day of the DNCABC's MORGAN WINSOR:
It’s the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia and the spotlight is on Hillary Clinton. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos breaks down the top stories unfolding on Clinton’s big night.-Clinton Takes the Stage-Will She Connect With Voters?
Total of 7 Arrested on DNC Day 3ABC's STEPHANIE WASH:A total of seven people were arrested on the third day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, according to Philadelphia Police. Another 44 people were issued code violations due to obstruction, police said.Around 10:40 p.m., the seven arrested entered a Secret Service-designated zone through an outer fence at the Wells Fargo Center. They did not enter the DNC area, police said.The seven arrested will appear before a judge today.DNC NIGHT 3: Estimated 1,500 people participated in demonstrations in Philadelphia; 7 were arrested, 44 citations were issued.11:50 AM - 28 Jul 2016
ABC News Live Shows Fiberglass Donkeys Set Up Around Philadelphia for Each DNC Delegation
Congressman Calls Trump 'Unfit' to Receive Classified Intel After Russia CommentsABC's BRIAN MCBRIDE:
A Rhode Island congressman penned a letter to President Obama asking him to withhold classified intelligence from Republican president nominee Donald Trump following comments he made encouraging Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's emails.
U.S. Representative David Cicilline (D-RI), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, made the request to Obama on Wednesday and tweeted the letter to his roughly 4,500 followers.
Read more from ABC's BRIAN MCBRIDE here. BREAKING: Rep Cicilline requests @POTUS cut off @realDonaldTrump's access to classified intel. 8:33 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Tune into 'This Week' Sunday for George Stephanopoulos' Sit-Down With Donald Trump
Tim Kaine's Wife Anne Holton Said They Were 'Laughing Hysterically' After His DNC SpeechABC's ANN COMPTON:
In her first interview since husband Senator Tim Kaine was nominated as vice-president, Anne Holton told ABC’s Ann Compton, “He and I are both very excited about not just having a woman president, but having men working for the first woman president! Isn’t that exciting? And he gets that!”
In her exclusive ABC News Radio interview from Philadelphia, Holton revealed that after Kaine gave the biggest speech of his life at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night, the couple unwound at their hotel by reading aloud many of the “dad” jokes about him on Twitter.
“We got home late last night and someone sent a link to the Twitter thread that went viral,” she said. “One of the lines was 'President Obama was a cool dad and Tim is a dad's dad.’ The jokes went on and on and he and I ended the day laughing hysterically!”Wife of vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, Anne Holton, sat down with ABC News Radio contributor Ann Compton. Credit: Paul Gleiser/ABC News Radio
First Ad from Defeat Crooked Hillary PAC: Bernie Never Had a ChanceABC's JESSICA HOPPER:The Defeat Crooked Hillary PAC, an anti-Hillary Clinton super PAC with the official name of Make America Number 1, is wading into advertising waters with its first advertisement.The first ad is a microtargeted, geo-fenced spot delivered to Bernie Sanders supporters at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and in eight target states.Between $300,000 and $400,000 will be spent on the 15-second ad.
RNC Versus DNC CLE convention wins on logistics, transportation, weather, friendliness. PHL convention wins ... food, because of food trucks. 12:39 PM - 28 Jul 2016
Bloomberg Calls for United to Defeat 'Dangerous Demagogue' Donald Trump at Democratic ConventionABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN:
Billionaire businessman and three-time mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg urged Americans to vote for Hillary Clinton in November and unite against Republican nomineeDonald Trump, who he called a "dangerous demagogue."
"I'm a New Yorker and I know a con when I see one," he told the crowd about Trump.
Bloomberg, 74, an independent and former Republican stumping for Clinton, acknowledged differences with the nominee he was endorsing but said that it was important to put them aside.
"There are times when I disagree with Hillary. But whatever our disagreements may be, I’ve come here to say: We must put them aside for the good of our country. And we must unite around the candidate who can defeat a dangerous demagogue," Bloomberg said.
He also called Trump a "bomb thrower."
Read more from ABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN here.Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg gestures to attendees at the 2016 Democratic National Convention after delivering remarks on day three. Credit: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
Hillary Clinton: President Obama 'Brought Down the House' With DNC Speech On day three, the #DemsInPhilly officially welcomed @TimKaine to the ticket—and @POTUS brought down the house 12:45 PM - 28 Jul 2016
DNC Stage Features Several Standalone American Flags #FlagGate update: about a dozen standalone flags on stage as we set up for the final night of the #DNCinPHL 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 1:17 PM - 28 Jul 2016
White House Declining to Comment on Petition to Charge Hillary Clinton for Use of Private Email ServerABC's ALEXANDER MALLIN:The White House is declining to comment on a 'We The People' petition to charge Hillary Clinton for using her private email server.The petition earned more than 246,000 signatures of the 100,000 required for a response."We decline to comment on the specific request raised in the petition, which falls outside the scope of We the People Terms of Participation," a press release from the White House reads.
-
Bernie Sandwich Outselling Hillary Sandwich at Pats Steaks in Philadelphia Just went live for @ABCNewsLive from @PatsSteaks, where the owner told me the Bernie sandwich is beating Hillary's 1:40 PM - 28 Jul 2016
Hillary Clinton Tweets Photo With President Obama at DNC Ready to pass the baton. 1:46 PM - 28 Jul 2016
DNC Seating Drama ABC's BRAD MIELKE: Hillary Clinton delegates are saving rows of seats, hoping to avoid large boisterous groups near the front of the delegation. As Sanders delegates come in and sit down, they're being told to sit further back. A Clinton delegate told me the main fear is an organized outburst while Hillary Clinton is on stage, and that they'll do whatever they can to avoid it. Just heard a (white) Sanders delegate accuse a (black) Clinton delegate of "sending us to the back of the bus." 2:41 PM - 28 Jul 2016
Sanders delegates say they couldn't have gotten in early to reserve seats if they wanted to. All small skirmishes, but gives you a sense of the simmering tensions between the camps, during a week in which these loud Sanders fans say they've been silenced. Sanders fans say they couldn't get in to reserve their own seats, being told "whips only." Of course whips happen to be Clinton delegates. 2:42 PM - 28 Jul 2016
President Obama Tells DNC 'America is Already Great' and 'We Don't Look to Be Ruled'ABC's DEVIN DWYER and BENJAMIN SIEGEL:
President Obama delivered a resounding defense of the state of the country at theDemocratic Convention Wednesday night and said Hillary Clinton would help defend his legacy in the White House, continuing the work left unfinished during his presidency.
The president also offered a stinging rebuke of Clinton's Republican rival Donald Trump, painting him as fear-mongering and unqualified for the job and saying "we don't look to be ruled."
"A lot’s happened over the years. And while this nation has been tested by war and recessionand all manner of challenge -– I stand before you again tonight, after almost two terms as your President, to tell you I am even more optimistic about the future of America," he said.
"I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as President of the United States of America," he declared.
Read more from ABC's DEVIN DWYER and BENJAMIN SIEGEL here.President Barack Obama speaks on day three of the Democratic National Convention. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images