Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

ABC's JOHN KRUZEL:

Claim: Donald Trump’s invitation to Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's email amounts to criminal intent.

Status: Questionable . Some legal experts contacted by ABC News said the comments were almost certainly protected free speech, while at least one other attorney specializing in national security law believes it’s legally actionable. The broad consensus is that no charges would result from Trump’s statement.

Retired Navy Rear Adm. and former JAG Officer John Hutson said: “This morning, this very morning, he personally invited Russia to hack us! That’s not law and order. That’s criminal intent !”

Background: Online searches for the definition of “treason” surged today after Donald Trump said: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” But did Trump’s statement rise to the level of criminality.

Top legal experts told ABC News' Lauren Pearle that Trump’s comments were almost certainly protected free speech, not any crime. “If Trump was actually working with Russia, that would be a crime. Merely expressing a sentiment, however idiotic or reprehensible, is not criminal,” said Peter Margulies, Roger Williams University School of Law.

In addition to Hutson, a retired JAG officer, at least one other lawyer said the comments were outside the First Amendment’s protective scope. Bradley Moss, a lawyer specializing in national security law, told The Daily Beast that Republican presidential nominee’s statements could be actionable because Trump had spurred Russia to undertake “imminent lawless action,” an unprotected form of speech.

“You could argue what Trump was urging Russia to do was hack Hillary’s server and release the contents to the media—conspiring with them to hack into a private server and release confidential information to the public,” Moss said. He added that, in theory, under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act Trump could be charged as a conspirator—but said it’s doubtful the FBI would take action.



