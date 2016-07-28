Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

President Obama gave a shout out to Sen. Bernie Sanders during his speech tonight.





"

So if you agree that there’s too much inequality in our economy, and too much money in our politics, we all need to be as vocal and as organized and as persistent as Bernie Sanders’ supporters have been during this election," Obama said.





"We all need to get out and vote for Democrats up and down the ticket, and then hold them accountable until they get the job done."



