Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
If you want someone with a life long track record of fighting for higher wages and better benefits, a fairer tax code, a bigger voice for workers and stronger regulations on Wall Street, then you should vote for Hillary Clinton. - President Barack Obama
the mocking break in Obama's voice - wonder how that plays with voters intrigued by Trump this yearby Rick Klein via twitter 7/28/2016 3:15:40 AM
Obama: "People outside of the United States do not understand what is happening in this election"by Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/28/2016 3:15:55 AM
.@POTUS on Hillary: "She is fit and she is ready to be the next Commander-in-Chief.” #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coa84iGXYAAVMfU.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 3:16:37 AM
POTUS: Ronald Reagan called America “a shining city on a hill.” Donald Trump calls it “a divided crime scene” that only he can fix.by MikeDelMoro via twitter 7/28/2016 3:19:16 AM
.@POTUS: "Democracy works, America, but we gotta want it – not just during an election year, but all the days in between.” #DemsInPhillyby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 3:24:55 AM
President Obama gave a shout out to Sen. Bernie Sanders during his speech tonight."So if you agree that there’s too much inequality in our economy, and too much money in our politics, we all need to be as vocal and as organized and as persistent as Bernie Sanders’ supporters have been during this election," Obama said."We all need to get out and vote for Democrats up and down the ticket, and then hold them accountable until they get the job done.""Feel the Bern," Obama said."Bernie" chants as POTUS gives senator and his fans a shoutout for their determination and commitment to the issues. Sanders family cheered11:26 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Obama is talking about democracy beyond the election - which, as he learned, can be the easy part, at least in retrospectby Rick Klein via twitter 7/28/2016 3:26:47 AM
Obama: You’ve got to get in the arena with her, because democracy isn’t a spectator sport.by Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/28/2016 3:29:00 AM
"My grandparents, they came from the heartland. Their ancestors began settling there about 200 years ago. I don't know if they had their birth certificates, but they were there," Obama joked.When Obama was running for reelection in 2012, Trump questioned whether Obama was born in Hawaii and demanded Obama provide his birth certificate as proof.
"Thank you" signs are being handed out in anticipation of waving at end of POTUS speech #DemsInPhillyby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/28/2016 3:34:19 AM
Hillary Clinton is here at the arena and expected to appear on stage after Obama, per sources familiar.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/28/2016 3:34:33 AM
Clinton will not be giving remarks...just a quick appearance tonight. Full speech tomorrow.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/28/2016 3:35:19 AM
Prep for end of POTUS speech http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CobBOjpWYAAN_Yf.jpgby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/28/2016 3:35:37 AM
President Obama: “I have confidence, as I leave this stage tonight, that the Democratic Party is in good hands.” #DemsInPhillyby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 3:35:45 AM
"As I leave the stage tonight..." The crowd groans. "I know the Democratic Party is in good hands." Crowd cheersby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/28/2016 3:37:16 AM
This year, in this election, I’m asking you to join me – to reject cynicism, reject fear, to summon what’s best in us; to elect Hillary Clinton as the next President of the United States, and show the world we still believe in the promise of this great nation. - President Barack Obama
President Obama closes with: "Thank you for this incredible journey. Let’s keep it going.” #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CobCQv7WIAAAVh5.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 3:40:09 AM
Another campaign throwback - is this the last time Obama walks off stage to Signed, Sealed Delivered? #DemsInPhillyby Karen Travers via twitter 7/28/2016 3:41:12 AM
Clinton onstageby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/28/2016 3:41:38 AM
Hillary Clinton joins President Obama on stage at #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CobCuTHXYAAnYWT.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 3:41:51 AM
Talk about timing. Hillary Clinton steps out from backstage right on the lyric "Here I am, baby." #DemConventionby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/28/2016 3:42:08 AM
Hillary Clinton takes the stage with Obama:by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/28/2016 3:43:57 AM
The Democratic Nominee Joins the President on Stage
ABC's LIZ KREUTZ: Hillary Clinton just joined Obama on stage for a brief appearance. The two embraced in a long hug and then waved at the crowd. They walked off stage together - their arms around each other.
Obama Tells DNC 'We Don't Look to Be Ruled' in Shot at TrumpABC's DEVIN DWYER and BENJAMIN SIEGEL:
President Obama delivered a resounding defense of the state of the country at the Democratic Convention Wednesday night and said Hillary Clinton would help defend his legacy in the White House, continuing the work left unfinished during his presidency.
The president also offered a stinging rebuke of Clinton's Republican rival Donald Trump, painting him as fear-mongering and unqualified for the job and saying "we don't look to be ruled."
"A lot’s happened over the years. And while this nation has been tested by war and recession and all manner of challenge -– I stand before you again tonight, after almost two terms as your President, to tell you I am even more optimistic about the future of America," he said.
"I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as President of the United States of America," he declared.
-
Democrats Reaction to Some of the DNC SpeechesABC's STEPHANIE EBBS:That's my man! Your truth, dignity and grace reminds us what real leadership looks like. I am always proud of our @POTUS. -mo11:45 PM - 27 Jul 2016
So awesome to see Hillary make a surprise appearance and take the stage and hug Obama post speech. An awesome conclusion to a great speech.11:44 PM - 27 Jul 2016
.@timkaine is no Senate show pony. He is a workhorses in the Senate and a pragmatic asset on the foreign relations committee.10:20 PM - 27 Jul 2016
I mean Bloomberg is straight up gangsta going in on mayhem and foolishness. #DemsInPhilly9:43 PM - 27 Jul 2016
.@JoeBiden Your courage and words are inspirational. You have tears running down my face. Thank you for all you do. #DemsInPhilly9:23 PM - 27 Jul 2016
ANALYSIS: Hope is Handed Off, as Obama Makes Way for Hillary ClintonABC's RICK KLEIN: The Democratic Party’s Obama era morphed into another Clinton one on Wednesday night with a series of roars, a warm embrace, and a brash show of teamwork, with the outgoing and would-be incoming president again looking to capture some hope.The Democrats’ past, present and future marked their own pieces of history, with rivalries that have defined a generation fading away in a night of inspiration for the party.Now, to complete the historical sweep, Democrats need to draw on their recent past to move ahead. They came together on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, powered by surrogate star power that built a case for Hillary Clinton, and against Donald Trump.“Hillary Clinton is that woman in the arena. She’s been there for us –- even if we haven’t always noticed,” President Obama said, declaring himself “ready to pass the baton.” “The Democratic Party is in good hands.” More here.
For tonight we leave you with this --"Believe me": @TimKaine does @DonaldTrump impression https://t.co/mJYW1jxVBi #DemsinPhilly https://t.co/5kL9yDwYQl10:27 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Hecklers Lash Out at DNC SpeakersABC's BRIAN MCBRIDE:
After the drama of rivalry and dissent earlier this week, the DNC's third day was more harmonious overall, but not without a light but steady stream of demonstrators voicing their outrage on the stadium floor while notable headliners spoke, including President Obama.
A protester could be hear shouting "no, TPP!" while other protesters held up anti-TPP signs as Obama highlighted the need for party unity during his convention speech Wednesday evening.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership deal -- a proposed trade pact involving 12 countries on both sides of the Pacific Ocean -- has been a source of contention throughout the campaign and convention.
Read more from ABC's BRIAN MCBRIDE here.Attendees chant during former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta's speech on the third day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
-
Fact Check: 20 Million Americans Have Healthcare Because of ACAABC's NOAH FITZGEREL:
Claim: 20 million Americans have healthcare because of the Affordable Care Act
Rating: True. According to government data, 20 million Americans gained healthcare coverage because of the Affordable Care Act. Although this number comes from HHS, independent analysis largely corroborates this claim.
Background: President Obama said, “But I promise you, when we keep at it; when we change enough minds; when we deliver enough votes, then progress does happen. And if you doubt that just ask the twenty million more people who have health care today.”
In March 2016, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that 20 million people gained “health insurance coverage between the passage of the law in 2010 and early 2016.” HHS attributed this to the Affordable Care Act.
Independent research largely corroborates HHS’s statistic. The Rand Corporation released a study in May 2015, finding a net reduction of 16.9 million uninsured. Given its release a year ahead of HHS’s
numbers it does not seem to cast doubt on government statistics.
One possible challenge to HHS’s numbers comes from Gallup, whose data HHS used in its study. Gallup found in April that 11 percent of Americans over 18 say they lack health coverage, down 6.1 percentage points since Obamacare’s enactment. Multiplying by the latest (2015) census estimate of
America’s over-18 population, it suggests closer to 15 million gained coverage. However, this figure would not include children.
-
Social Reaction to President Obama's DNC Speech
Michelle ObamaThat's my man! Your truth, dignity and grace reminds us what real leadership looks like. I am always proud of our @POTUS. -mo11:45 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Chelsea ClintonThank you, @POTUS, for your service & a lifetime of standing up for what’s right.11:56 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Jill SteinI have to agree with President Obama on this. To the millions of Americans disenfranchised by the rigged primaries: don't boo, vote!11:28 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Elizabeth WarrenI'm still fired up & ready to go for @BarackObama, & fired up & ready to go for @HillaryClinton & @TimKaine! #yeswecan #strongertogether11:42 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Gabby GiffordsThank you, @POTUS, for leading the fight to make our communities safer places to live. An honor to stand with you. #DemsInPhilly11:05 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Dan PfeifferThanks Obama (seriously)11:41 PM - 27 Jul 2016
5 Things to Watch on the Last Day of the Democratic National ConventionABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:
The countdown is on.
Today is the final day of the Democratic National Convention, and with some of the biggest political players — President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Tim Kaine — having already spoken, the focus is now on one person: Presumptive presidential candidateHillary Clinton.
Aside from marking the end of the Democrats' convention, today also brings to a close two long weeks of conventions for many politicos, and the formal end of the primary season.
Here are five storylines to watch tonight:Delegates cheer as President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the third day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Justin Lane/EPA
-
Tim Kaine Appears on 'Good Morning America'On his Trump impression, @RobinRoberts tells Kaine, "don't think SNL is gonna be calling anytime soon." #DemsInPhilly @GMA7:12 AM - 28 Jul 2016
Kaine to Trump: "basic civics: there's 50 states," and he was only gov of one of them @GMA @RobinRoberts7:11 AM - 28 Jul 2016
Will Kaine take on Trump? "I'm not shy." But he admits his impersonation is "horrible." @GMA7:10 AM - 28 Jul 2016
Happening now on @GMA: @RobinRoberts interviews @timkaine https://t.co/TbJozRk5CS7:10 AM - 28 Jul 2016
Tim Kaine Says Donald Trump Is a 'Threat' to Bernie Sanders' Supporters and Their ValuesABC's MORGAN WINSOR:
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine said Donald Trump is "a threat to everything"Bernie Sanders and his supporters stand for.
"They understand who Hillary [Clinton] is and they understand that Donald Trump is a threat to everything they care about," the Virginia senator said in an exclusive interview with ABC News'Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" today.
"We got to pull it together to win," he added.
-
Matthew Dowd: Obama's Speech Won't Necessarily Help Hillary ClintonLIVE: @matthewjdowd and @nawazistan preview the final day of #DemsinPhilly: https://t.co/a2CNg7WTha https://t.co/T4Upy1vWri7:41 AM - 28 Jul 2016
.@matthewjdowd: @POTUS is the best orator of his generation—but his speech won't necessarily help @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/7tTK90Z5yA7:46 AM - 28 Jul 2016
