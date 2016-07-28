Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
-
Who Is Tim Kaine, the Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee?ABC's JESSICA HOPPER:Age: 58What He Does Now: U.S. Senator from Virginia.What He Used to Do: Kaine served as Democratic National Committee chairman from 2009 to 2011. He served as governor of Virginia from 2006 to 2010, as lieutenant governor from 2002 to 2006, and as mayor of Richmond from 1998 to 2001.Hometown: Born in St. Paul, Minnesota but raised in a Kansas City suburb.Other Facts:-Kaine was vetted in 2008 as a potential running mate for Obama.-While at Harvard Law School, he took a year off in 1980 to be a missionary in Honduras.-He speaks Spanish.-He travels with three harmonicas and has played with Boyd Tinsley, Bruce Hornsby, Ricky Skaggs, Dan Tyminski and the Cary Street Ramblers.More: http://abcn.ws/29ZEtm7
-
Delegates holding up "stronger together" signs to block anti-TPP signs during @timkaine speech http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coavw2cUAAA3idc.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 7/28/2016 2:20:20 AM
-
-
"Bernie, Bernie!" Chants Interrupt Kaine While He SpeaksABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE: Tim Kaine was interrupted a few minutes ago by "Bernie, Bernie!" chants and went off script to say, "We should all be feeling the 'bern' so we don't get burned by the other guy."Chants were coming from the California delegation where anti-TPP signs were being waved, along with the Nebraska delegation.
-
Kaine's biggest applause yet -- his Trump impersonation. "Believe me..."by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/28/2016 2:26:58 AM
-
The Ayes have it - the crowd wants Trump to release his taxes #DemsInPhillyby Karen Travers via twitter 7/28/2016 2:27:09 AM
-
Guess @HillaryClinton found the @realDonaldTrump attack dog she was looking for in a running mate- & someone who does a so so impersonationby Cecilia Vega via twitter 7/28/2016 2:28:06 AM
-
Dueling signs for Kaine http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoaxYpnXgAA7EUW.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/28/2016 2:29:31 AM
-
spotted on floor by @ABCPolitics - someone in CA delegation with "Lock her up" t-shirtby Rick Klein via twitter 7/28/2016 2:32:21 AM
-
Kaine gets in a reference about Trump's hands, possibly a call back to Rubio's quips from the primary.by Evan McMurry via twitter 7/28/2016 2:32:39 AM
-
-
Kaine: "Hillary Clinton is lista"by Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/28/2016 2:35:32 AM
-
-
Tim Kaine Says He 'Never Expected' to Become VP
ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY: Sen. Tim Kaine formally accepted the Democratic nomination as vice president Wednesday, saying that he trusts Hillary Clinton with the life of his son, who is in the military, lacing into Donald Trump.
"I never expected to be here," he said.
He was officially nominated as the party's nominee after a voice vote on the floor of the convention this afternoon. Clinton announced last Friday that Kaine, a sitting Senator for Virginia, would be her running-mate.
Kaine addressed the audience in Spanish briefly when he brought up the year he spent as a volunteer with Jesuits in Honduras, saying that there was an emphasis on “faith, family and work."
More here: http://abcn.ws/2ad1oi7
-
-
"You're probably all wondering: Who is this sweet little old lady?" -- Sharon Belkofer, mom of soldier killed in Afghanistan #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/28/2016 2:41:05 AM
-
We have a new record holder! Tim Kaine with 26! Trump mentions. Eclipses Chris Christie's 23 "Hillary Clintons." #DemsInPhillyby Adam Kelsey via twitter 7/28/2016 2:41:13 AM
-
"Obama" signs being brought out to crowd now.by Matthew Claiborne via twitter 7/28/2016 2:46:13 AM
-
(this video is eight minutes long so you can take a bathroom or drink break)by MikeDelMoro via twitter 7/28/2016 2:46:55 AM
-
-
During video intro of POTUS, Lindsey Graham mama appearance shooting down gun control reform. Boos from crowdby Alana Abramson via twitter 7/28/2016 2:50:47 AM
-
Narrating part of the introduction video for President Obama is actor Bryan Cranston.by Veronica Strac via twitter 7/28/2016 2:50:52 AM
-
You could hear a pin drop in this arena for the first half of this Obama video...now the crowd is going wild every few seconds #DemsInPhillyby Karen Travers via twitter 7/28/2016 2:51:33 AM
-
A little throwback City of Blinding Lights as Obama comes out at #DemsInPhillyby Karen Travers via twitter 7/28/2016 2:54:45 AM
-
President Barack Obama takes the stage with delegates chanting his name. #DemConvention http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coa4DU4VMAAkw6G.jpgby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/28/2016 2:55:46 AM
-
Feeling like 2008... Crowd erupting into chants of "yes we can"by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/28/2016 2:55:57 AM
-
Obama takes the stage for his final DNC as president http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coa39W4WYAAWbdK.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/28/2016 2:56:13 AM
-
Obama: 12 years ago tonight, I addressed this convention for the very first time. #DemsInPhillyby Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/28/2016 2:56:39 AM
-
Presidential approval is no guarantee of success for the in-party’s nominee. Bill Clinton was at 60% but Gore lost. twitter.com/abcpolitics/st…by JoyLinFN via twitter 7/28/2016 2:57:30 AM
-
President Obama: "I am more optimistic about the future of America than ever before.” #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coa4smIUsAABfrK.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 2:58:48 AM
-
Obama: America learned that love has no limits, and marriage equality is now a reality across the land.by Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/28/2016 3:00:49 AM
-
An anti-drone protester is periodically yelling from the riser, "Don't kill children!" throughout Obama's remarksby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/28/2016 3:01:07 AM
-
"We're not done perfecting our union. We're living up to our founding creed that all of us are created equal" twitter.com/aabramson/stat…by Alana Abramson via twitter 7/28/2016 3:02:29 AM
-
President Obama: "Fair to say, this is not your typical election.” #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coa5uQAUsAAQ-jj.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 3:02:33 AM
-
POTUS now on 2016: praises "contest of ideas" with Republicans but "what we heard in Cleveland wasn't republican and wasn't conservative"by Alana Abramson via twitter 7/28/2016 3:03:54 AM
-
Cops are interested, too http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coa5vYSXgAIz9vR.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 7/28/2016 3:04:17 AM
-
Obama: "The America I know is full of courage, and optimism, and ingenuity. The America I know is decent and generous" #DemsInPhillyby Karen Travers via twitter 7/28/2016 3:04:35 AM
-
I see Americans of every party, every background, every faith who believe that we are stronger together – black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American; young, old; gay, straight, men, women, folks with disabilities, all pledging allegiance, under the same proud flag, to this big, bold country that we love. That’s what I see. That’s the America I know. - President Barack Obama
-
Delegate shouting "No on TPP!" quickly subdued. Another delegate nearby tapped (hit?) him a few times with "Obama" sign. #DemConventionby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/28/2016 3:07:57 AM
-
On their 2008 fight, "Hillary was tough. I was worn out." #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/28/2016 3:08:34 AM
-
Obama on Clinton: "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment, and her discipline" #DemsInPhillyby Karen Travers via twitter 7/28/2016 3:08:39 AM
-
"Until you've sat at that desk, you don't know what it's like to manage a global crisis." -- President Obama #DemsInPhillyby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/28/2016 3:10:48 AM
-
Obama reiterates: "There has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as President" (Bill Clinton loves it)by Karen Travers via twitter 7/28/2016 3:11:43 AM
-
POTUS: "I hope you don't mind, Bill, but I was just telling the truth man.." (not in prepared remarks, either, as you might guess)by MikeDelMoro via twitter 7/28/2016 3:12:56 AM
-