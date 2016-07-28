Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

Tim Kaine Says He 'Never Expected' to Become VP

ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY: Sen. Tim Kaine formally accepted the Democratic nomination as vice president Wednesday, saying that he trusts Hillary Clinton with the life of his son, who is in the military, lacing into Donald Trump.

"I never expected to be here," he said.

He was officially nominated as the party's nominee after a voice vote on the floor of the convention this afternoon. Clinton announced last Friday that Kaine, a sitting Senator for Virginia, would be her running-mate.

Kaine addressed the audience in Spanish briefly when he brought up the year he spent as a volunteer with Jesuits in Honduras, saying that there was an emphasis on “faith, family and work."

