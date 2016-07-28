Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
Former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT) gets a shoutoutby Ali Weinberg via twitter 7/28/2016 1:13:19 AM
Joe Biden talks about not having Beau Biden at this convention: This is kind of a bittersweet moment for Jill and me and my familyby Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/28/2016 1:13:49 AM
"The world breaks everyone, and afterwards many are strong at the broken places."- VP Biden quoting Hemingway on losing son Beau to cancerby Meridith McGraw via twitter 7/28/2016 1:14:36 AM
Joe Biden Praises Michelle Obama’s Speech
Joe Biden took the stage tonight to the ‘Rocky’ theme song and right off the bat praised First Lady Michelle Obama for her speech to the DNC Monday night.
"I don't know where you are, kid, but you're incredible! You are incredible,” the Vice President said.
“When I was talking to Barack today, it's no longer who is going to give the best speech,” Biden said. ” We know who did that.”
“You were incredible Monday night,” Biden said, speaking to the First Lady.
Biden also called the Obamas “family.”
Biden: "Everybody knows she's smart. Everybody knows she's tough. But I know what she's passionate about. I know Hillary."by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/28/2016 1:18:37 AM
MALARKEY!!!by Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/28/2016 1:20:31 AM
Biden sparks a crowd chant of "not a clue!" after his line about Trump - "this guy doesn't have a clue about the middle class not a clue."by Karen Travers via twitter 7/28/2016 1:22:04 AM
You could hear a pin drop in here when Biden talks. People are totally encapsulated. #DemConventionby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/28/2016 1:23:06 AM
Biden is talking softly as he talks about Trump. "Louder!" a woman shouts from the riserby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/28/2016 1:24:00 AM
Half the speakers tonight have linked Trump to Vladimir Putin; he seems to have handed them a talking point.by Evan McMurry via twitter 7/28/2016 1:24:18 AM
VP Biden, trying to keep the arena as serious as possible, tears into Donald Trump: “We simply cannot let that happen as Americans."by Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 1:24:32 AM
President Obama steps off Air Force One in Philadelphia. #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoajnUPUAAAocg9.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 1:25:58 AM
"We are America, second to none - and we own the finish line" - Joe Biden to a standing ovation from a crowd going nuts #DemsInPhillyby Karen Travers via twitter 7/28/2016 1:27:15 AM
Biden prosecuted the case against Trump and closed with optimism. I would say literally, in honor of the VP.by Rick Klein via twitter 7/28/2016 1:27:31 AM
Bill Clinton, Tom Perez, and Tom Vilsack give Joe Biden a standing ovation @ABCPolitics #DNCinPHL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoakP-0WIAEP9Dn.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 7/28/2016 1:29:40 AM
Joe Biden Calls Out Trump's 'Malarkey' and Says He 'Has No Clue'ABC's ALI ROGIN: An impassioned Vice President Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump, assailing him as the least prepared candidate for president in history, calling out his "malarkey" and saying he had "no clue" during his speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night."He has no clue about what makes America great. Actually he has no clue, period," Biden said, as the audience cheered. The crowd then chanted back “Not a clue.”He also took on Trump's reality TV show catchphrase, "You're fired."
"I don't believe either party has a monopoly on good ideas or strong leadership." -- Bloomberg #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/28/2016 1:36:40 AM
"I built a business and I didn't start out with a million dollar check from my father." - Michael Bloomberg #DemsInPhillyby Adam Kelsey via twitter 7/28/2016 1:37:31 AM
Many many burns on Trump from Bloomberg: "We must unite around the candidate who can defeat a dangerous demagogue"by Alana Abramson via twitter 7/28/2016 1:37:51 AM
Bloomberg going hard against Trump: I'm a New Yorker and I know a con when I see one!by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/28/2016 1:39:53 AM
Bloomberg: Bottom line is #DonaldTrump is risky, radical, reckless choice. We can't afford to make that choice. #DemsInPhillyby Jon Williams via twitter 7/28/2016 1:44:33 AM
Bloomberg: "Let's elect a sane, competent person with international experience."by Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/28/2016 1:44:45 AM
Bloomberg is there to get R's who can't stomach Trump. Biden was there to get Dems who haven't come over to Clinton.by Brad Mielke via twitter 7/28/2016 1:45:07 AM
Bloomberg Says 'I Know a Con When I See One' About Trump
ABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN: Billionaire businessman and three-time mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg urged Americans to vote for Hillary Clinton in November and unite against Republican nominee Donald Trump, who he called a "dangerous demagogue."
"I'm a New Yorker and I know a con when I see one," he told the crowd.
Bloomberg, 74, who brought a track record of independence to the stage in stumping for Clinton, acknowledged differences with the nominee he was endorsing but said that it was important to put them aside. http://abcn.ws/2ax9KRs
Both Panetta and Bloomberg emphasized Clinton is the best choice in "this" election, implying she's not their first choice.by Evan McMurry via twitter 7/28/2016 1:50:56 AM
Bloomberg Well-Received By Convention Attendees, Save for Many Sanders Delegates on the Floor
ABC's NOAH FITZGEREL: Former New York mayor and entrepreneur Michael Bloomberg was well-received after speaking in the arena where the Democratic National Convention is taking place. Despite the positive reception, ABC reports that many pro-Sanders delegates stayed seated.
Two things to look out for in a Kaine speech: Scripture, and Spanish.by Rick Klein via twitter 7/28/2016 2:02:54 AM
-
Tim Kaine: “Hello, Philadelphia.” #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coas6B4WYAA3s5C.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 2:06:37 AM
-
Kaine barely minutes into speech and already a Trump jab.by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/28/2016 2:07:23 AM
Tim Kaine's name recognition is next to nothing. Literally millions of first impressions being made right now. #DemConventionby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/28/2016 2:07:47 AM
it took until 10:11 for Tim Kaine to break out some Spanishby Rick Klein via twitter 7/28/2016 2:11:48 AM
Kaine introducing himself to the country in English and in Spanish: "Somos Americanos todos."by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/28/2016 2:13:10 AM
Bernie Sanders' rowdy CA delegation is standing in silent protest as Tim Kaine speaks. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoauSFgXYAEAlj4.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 7/28/2016 2:13:42 AM
"Juntos se puede" (together we can) signs brought out for Spanish speaking Tim Kaine http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoauVSMXgAAlyQx.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/28/2016 2:13:50 AM
Kaine: "If any of you are looking for that party of Lincoln, we've got a home for you right here in the Democratic Party."by Veronica Strac via twitter 7/28/2016 2:15:26 AM
Kaine shoutout to Bernie Sanders: We all should feel the Bern and we all should not want to get burned by the other guy!by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/28/2016 2:19:20 AM
Tim Kaine Begins Speech By Introducing Family, Discussing Early LifeABC's ADAM KELSEY: After stepping to the podium at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and accepting the party's nomination for vice president, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine told the crowd about his family and the journey that led him to this moment."Can I be honest with you about something?" admitted Kaine. "I never expected to be here."Kaine discussed his upbringing in Missouri and his father's iron working shop. He gave a "Semper Fi" to his son, Nat, whose Marine unit was recently deployed, and he described moving to Honduras to work as a missionary."Aprendí los valores del pueblo – fe, familia, y trabajo," said Kaine, demonstrating the fluent Spanish he picked up while in Central America. "Faith, family and work."