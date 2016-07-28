Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

Joe Biden Praises Michelle Obama’s Speech

Joe Biden took the stage tonight to the ‘Rocky’ theme song and right off the bat praised First Lady Michelle Obama for her speech to the DNC Monday night.

"I don't know where you are, kid, but you're incredible! You are incredible,” the Vice President said.

“When I was talking to Barack today, it's no longer who is going to give the best speech,” Biden said. ” We know who did that.”

“You were incredible Monday night,” Biden said, speaking to the First Lady.

Biden also called the Obamas “family.”