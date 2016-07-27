Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

Democrats Chart a New Path on Gun Control at the DNC

ABC's LIZ STARK and BENJAMIN SIEGEL: Democrats’ focus on gun control on the third night of their convention is a stark break with precedent.





For years, the party has shied away from guns on its biggest stage. In 2012, President Obama made no mention of guns in his DNC speech - and included just one mention in his 2008 address.





"The reality of gun ownership may be different for hunters in rural Ohio than they are for those plagued by gang violence in Cleveland, but don't tell me we can't uphold the Second Amendment while keeping AK-47s out of the hands of criminals," he said.





In 2004, the party's platform mentioned guns only in the context of crime and violence. (Democrats would add a "firearms" section to their platform four years later. ) In that election, John Kerry took reporters pheasant hunting, while Howard Dean argued that gun control cost Al Gore the White House four years earlier.





In 2006, Democrats went on to build a House majority with moderate, pro-gun Democrats recruited by Rahm Emmanuel - who as Obama's first chief of staff told Eric Holder to "shut the f**k up on guns."





But after a litany of mass shootings starting with Sandy Hook in 2012, Democrats up and down the ballot say they have an issue to run on, and are campaigning aggressively on background checks and closing the gun show loophole, among other measures.



