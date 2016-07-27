Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
California Governor Jerry Brown Hits GOP on Climate ChangeABC's ADAM KELSEY: Jerry Brown, the Governor of California and a one-time contender for the Democratic nomination for president himself, spent the majority of his remarks tonight fighting Donald Trump on science."The vast majority of world leaders and climate scientists... believes in the science of climate change and sees the moral imperative to take action," said Brown. "But you wouldn’t know it by listening to Donald Trump."Environmental regulations in California are the toughest in the nation, a point of pride for Brown who noted that they haven't slowed the state's economy."[Republicans] tell us we have to choose between saving the economy and saving the planet," said Brown. "Donald Trump and the climate deniers are dead wrong — dangerously wrong."
Silence on the floor when Christine Leinonen, who lost her son at the Pulse club shooting, begins speaking. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoaNxHDW8AAnrmd.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/27/2016 11:51:01 PM
Democrats Chart a New Path on Gun Control at the DNCABC's LIZ STARK and BENJAMIN SIEGEL: Democrats’ focus on gun control on the third night of their convention is a stark break with precedent.For years, the party has shied away from guns on its biggest stage. In 2012, President Obama made no mention of guns in his DNC speech - and included just one mention in his 2008 address."The reality of gun ownership may be different for hunters in rural Ohio than they are for those plagued by gang violence in Cleveland, but don't tell me we can't uphold the Second Amendment while keeping AK-47s out of the hands of criminals," he said.In 2004, the party's platform mentioned guns only in the context of crime and violence. (Democrats would add a "firearms" section to their platform four years later.) In that election, John Kerry took reporters pheasant hunting, while Howard Dean argued that gun control cost Al Gore the White House four years earlier.In 2006, Democrats went on to build a House majority with moderate, pro-gun Democrats recruited by Rahm Emmanuel - who as Obama's first chief of staff told Eric Holder to "shut the f**k up on guns."But after a litany of mass shootings starting with Sandy Hook in 2012, Democrats up and down the ballot say they have an issue to run on, and are campaigning aggressively on background checks and closing the gun show loophole, among other measures."Four years ago you would've probably never predicted that the Democratic convention was going to spend a lot of time talking about gun violence," Sen. Chris Murphy told ABC News Digital Tuesday. "This issue is something that swing voters are paying attention to."
Mother of Orlando Shooting Victim Speaks at DNCABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: The mother of one of the 49 victims killed in the shooting at an Orlando nightclub last month gave an emotional speech tonight.“It takes about 5 minutes for a church bell to ring 49 times,” Christine Leinonen said, joined on stage by two survivors of the Orlando shooting. “I know this because last month my son Christopher, his boyfriend Juan and 47 others were murdered at a club in Orlando. Christopher was my only child.”“In high school he won the Anne Frank humanitarian award for starting the gay straight alliance,” Leinonen said of her son. “Christopher's paternal grandparents met and fell in love in a Japanese internment camp. So, it was in his DNA that love always trumps hate.”Leinonen asked, “I'm glad common sense gun policy was in place the day Christopher was born, but where was that common sense the day he died?”Leinonen also said her son was a big Hillary supporter and that she supports Clinton.
Standing ovation for her when she says her son, her only child, would always believe "Love trumps hate." #DemsInPhillyby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/27/2016 11:59:39 PM
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy Addresses Sandy Hook ShootingABC's ADAM KELSEY: "I am furious," said Sen. Chris Murphy. "I am furious that in three years since Sandy Hook, three years of almost daily bloodshed in our cities, the Republican Congress has done absolutely nothing to prevent the next massacre."Murphy, the junior senator from Connecticut, described what it was like to sit with those grieving in Newtown, Connecticut almost four years ago in the hours after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.In early June, Murphy stood on the floor of the senate for 15 hours to argue for stricter gun control measures to combat what happened in his state in 2012. Tonight, he expressed concerns that a Trump administration would move in the opposite direction."Trump said that by the end of his first day in office, he’ll mandate that every school in America allow guns in their classrooms," said Murphy.He ended with a passionate plea to the public to learn about gun law loopholes, become an activist and to elect Hillary Clinton.
Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung's daughter: "I would give every other day I have left to have just one more day with my mom."by Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/28/2016 12:04:28 AM
Christine Leinonen, mother of Christopher "Drew" Leinonen, killed in the Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando, Florida, is joined by survivors Brandon Wolf, left, and Jose Arriagada, on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 27, 2016. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
Survivor of the Charleston church shooting: "No one should feel what I've seen." #DemsInPhillyby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/28/2016 12:14:11 AM
.@GabbyGiffords: "Speaking is difficult for me, but come January I want to say these two words: 'Madam President.'" #DemsInPhillyby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/28/2016 12:23:32 AM
Gabby Giffords has made some incredible progress. #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoaVbwVXYAETQ6D.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 12:24:29 AM
The DNC just spent about 40 straight minutes talking about gun violence.by Evan McMurry via twitter 7/28/2016 12:24:31 AM
HEYO broadway stars!by Meghan.Keneally via twitter 7/28/2016 12:27:19 AM
Gabby Giffords Tells Democrats Why She Supports Hillary ClintonABC's NOAH FITZGEREL: Gabby Giffords, the Arizona congresswoman who was shot while meeting with constituents in Arizona, shared her support for Hillary Clinton with Democrats in Philadelphia."Speaking is difficult for me," Giffords said, "but come January I want to say these two words: Madam President.""In Congress, I learned a powerful lesson. Strong women get things done. I have a passion for helping people. I always have. So does Hillary Clinton," Giffords said in her speech.
These people were on their feet by the first chorus. Lots more joining them now.by Brad Mielke via twitter 7/28/2016 12:29:47 AM
Now the clip we all knew was coming: montage of GOP leaders calling Trump unfit.by Evan McMurry via twitter 7/28/2016 12:32:59 AM
ABC's ALI ROGIN: President Obama was wheels up from the White House South Lawn en route to Andrews at 8:32 p.m. He’s on schedule to be wheels down in Philadelphia at 9:20 and at the arena at 9:45 pm.
The First Lady will be watching the President's convention speech tonight from her mom's house in Chicago.
Retired Rear Admiral Bashes Trump's Military Policy
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Rear Admiral John Hutson, now retired, attacked Donald Trump’s military policy.
“Donald Trump calls himself the “law-and-order candidate,” but he’ll violate international law. In his words, he endorses torture 'at a minimum,'" Hutson said. "He’ll order our troops to commit war crimes like killing civilians."
Hutson also hit Trump for suggesting that Russian hackers should publish whatever emails they have of Clinton's.
“By the way, if they hacked, they probably have her 33,000 emails. I hope they do,” Trump said today at a press conference in Florida.
“This very morning, he personally invited Russia to hack us!” Hutson said, inciting boos in support of Hutson. “That’s not law and order. That’s criminal intent.”
Hutson also responded to Trump’s comment on Sen. John McCain that McCain is not a “war hero” because he was a Prisoner of War.
“Donald, you’re not fit to polish John McCain’s boots!” Hutson said.
"This election isn't just about Donald Trump's judgment. It's about our own" -- former Marine Kavanaugh #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/28/2016 12:49:12 AM
-
"This is no time to gamble with our future." -- Panetta #DemsInPhillyby T.J. Holmes via twitter 7/28/2016 12:50:48 AM
-
.@POTUS wheels up for #Philadelphia. #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoabmV-WAAAiiCM.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 12:50:59 AM
Chants of "no more war" from the floor during Leon Panetts's speech http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoacVtkXYAA1q4b.jpgby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 7/28/2016 12:54:27 AM
Panetta getting heckled over drones hereby c_good via twitter 7/28/2016 12:55:27 AM
Panetta getting drowned out by convention delegates nowby Rick Klein via twitter 7/28/2016 12:56:44 AM
Crowd just responded with chants of USA USA twitter.com/aabramson/stat…by Alana Abramson via twitter 7/28/2016 12:57:30 AM
Philadelphia native @DrBiden speaking now at #DemsInPhilly - no shout outs for her sports teams yetby Karen Travers via twitter 7/28/2016 1:00:55 AM
"He was authentic long before it became a buzzword" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coad2UFWgAEl_C9.jpgby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 7/28/2016 1:01:08 AM
Delegates Chant While Leon Panetta Blasts Trump Over Russia Comments
ABC's RYAN STRUYK :Former CIA director and defense secretary Leon Panetta gave a harsh rebuke of Donald Trump over foreign policy tonight, but a faction of liberal delegates here chanted over most of his remarks, protesting Clinton's positions on international affairs.
Delegates from Oregon initially broke out during the speech, briefly interrupting his remarks by chanting "No More War!" Other groups around the arena began chanting "Hillary!" More chants of “Love Not War!” and "No More Drones!" broke out before being swallowed by "USA!" from most of the arena.
Meanwhile, Panetta charged on during his speech, hitting Trump for
being inexperienced."No more war" chant during Leon Panetta speech started in the OR delegation #DNCinPHL https://t.co/7Thn7uHXh89:02 PM - 27 Jul 2016
"Today, Donald Trump once again took Russia’s side," Panetta said. "He asked the Russians to engage in American politics. Think about that for a moment. Donald Trump wants to be President of the United States is asking one of our adversaries to engage in hacking or intelligence efforts against the United States of America to affect an election."
The comments come less than 12 hours after the newly-minted Republican nominee grabbed headlines by saying he hoped the Russian government would Hillary Clinton's emails.
"Meanwhile, Donald Trump says he gets his foreign policy experience from watching TV and running the Miss Universe Pageant," he continued. "If only it were funny. It is deadly serious."
"We cannot afford an erratic finger on our nuclear weapons," he said. "This is no time to roll the dice and to gamble with America’s national security or with the American Dream."
that's the Rocky theme for Joe Biden, folksby Rick Klein via twitter 7/28/2016 1:08:29 AM
"Joe" signs for Joe Biden - taking the stage now http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoafhXhXgAAqU2I.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/28/2016 1:08:40 AM
-
Crowd goes nuts as Joe Biden takes the stage in Philly. #DemConvention http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Coaf9eOUAAEVXHa.jpgby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/28/2016 1:10:30 AM
-
VP Biden on relationship with the Obamas: “We’re now family. We’re family.” #DemsInPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoagOy8UkAEsLDc.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/28/2016 1:11:35 AM
