Democrats Honor Harry Reid With Tribute Video





ABC's ALI ROGIN: President Obama isn’t the only elected official giving his last major address tonight.





Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, who is ending his five-term Senate career at the end of the year, shares that distinction – and his fellow Democratic colleagues taped a three-minute video tribute to honor him that will be played later tonight at the DNC.





Sen. Elizabeth Warren reveals in the video that Reid tried to recruit her to come to Washington – presumably the Senate – well before she took the job as the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.





“In the depths of the financial recession in 2008,” she says, “I got a call at home in the evening. And this man, this very soft-spoken man, said ‘this is Harry Reid. ’ To which my first response was, ‘who?’ And he said, ‘Harry Reid. I want you to come to Washington and try to put some accountability into what’s happening in this bailout of the big banks. ’ And it totally changed my life. ”





Others, like Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is likely to take over Reid’s position as Democratic Leader, gave more humorous tributes.





“He didn’t like it that I never shined my shoes. He’d slip me 20 dollars and said ‘here. Here’s 20 dollars. Go shine your shoes,’” Schumer says.





“Anybody who’s ever had a phone call with Harry Reid knows at some point you’re going to be talking to yourself. Because he’s long gone,” House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said, noting his propensity towards short phone calls.





Reid himself nods to his youthful career as an amateur boxer – a point that reporters are basically contractually obligated to include in any story about the man from Searchlight, Nevada.





“I’ve had some proud fights. Real fights, some of those I’m proud of. I remember the first person I knocked out. And then the other fights I’ve had, not dealing with my fists,” Reid said.





Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Obama also chime in.





“Harry, we’ve had a good run. You and I, we’ve fought the good fight and we did it together,” the president says.



