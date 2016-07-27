Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
-
Reminder: Trump and Clinton will receive classified intel briefings soon after DNC: abcnews.go.com/Politics/donan…by Ben Siegel via twitter 7/27/2016 8:50:18 PM
-
-
US Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton Makes the Case for DC as a State
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who is serving her 13th term as the congresswoman from the District of Columbia, argued to make D.C. the 51st state.
“For DC residents not only pay taxes without representation, we pay the highest federal taxes per capita in the United States — with no votes in the House and Senate to show for those taxes,” Norton reasoned. “For lack of voting rights, our nation’s founders declared their independence and dared their opponents to stop them. DC residents are not declaring independence from our country. We are declaring our intention to join our country as the 51st state.”
“We are home to our most powerful institutions, yet we have been denied our power as American citizens,” Norton argued. “The power we seek is ordinary, not lofty. It is the democratic power of equal citizenship.”
Norton also voiced her support for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.Eleanor Holmes Norton: "A nominee who will stand up for DC will stand up for you too #DemsInPhilly4:53 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Clinton addressed DNC Tues. from her favorite restaurant in Chappaqua - Crabtree's Kettle House. 3.5 stars on Yelp: yelp.com/biz/crabtrees-…by Ben Siegel via twitter 7/27/2016 8:59:07 PM
-
-
Democrats Honor Harry Reid With Tribute VideoABC's ALI ROGIN: President Obama isn’t the only elected official giving his last major address tonight.Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, who is ending his five-term Senate career at the end of the year, shares that distinction – and his fellow Democratic colleagues taped a three-minute video tribute to honor him that will be played later tonight at the DNC.Sen. Elizabeth Warren reveals in the video that Reid tried to recruit her to come to Washington – presumably the Senate – well before she took the job as the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.“In the depths of the financial recession in 2008,” she says, “I got a call at home in the evening. And this man, this very soft-spoken man, said ‘this is Harry Reid.’ To which my first response was, ‘who?’ And he said, ‘Harry Reid. I want you to come to Washington and try to put some accountability into what’s happening in this bailout of the big banks.’ And it totally changed my life.”Others, like Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is likely to take over Reid’s position as Democratic Leader, gave more humorous tributes.“He didn’t like it that I never shined my shoes. He’d slip me 20 dollars and said ‘here. Here’s 20 dollars. Go shine your shoes,’” Schumer says.“Anybody who’s ever had a phone call with Harry Reid knows at some point you’re going to be talking to yourself. Because he’s long gone,” House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said, noting his propensity towards short phone calls.Reid himself nods to his youthful career as an amateur boxer – a point that reporters are basically contractually obligated to include in any story about the man from Searchlight, Nevada.“I’ve had some proud fights. Real fights, some of those I’m proud of. I remember the first person I knocked out. And then the other fights I’ve had, not dealing with my fists,” Reid said.Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Obama also chime in.“Harry, we’ve had a good run. You and I, we’ve fought the good fight and we did it together,” the president says.
-
.@RepMarkTakano just referred to himself as a "gaysian." That was a great moment.by Ali Weinberg via twitter 7/27/2016 9:23:09 PM
-
Obama's Last Big Moment - A Preview of His DNC SpeechABC's DEVIN DWYER: Senior White House officials say President Obama’s address tonight at the DNC is the “biggest moment he has left” on the national stage – a moment he intends to use to focus squarely on Hillary Clinton and her qualifications to succeed him. the speech, coming 12 years to the day that Obama had his big coming out at the 2004 convention, will be unlike what other two-term presidents (e.g. Reagan, Clinton) have done at their outgoing conventions. Obama will not give a valedictory. No laundry list of accomplishments. No victory lap for saving the economy. This will be a speech unambiguously focused on Clinton.The president will bear witness to Hillary the public servant, invoking what they claim is Obama’s “unrivaled perspective” on her as former rival turned trusted colleague. Obama will speak from a place as the “only person in America who’s mourned with every victim of a mass shooting in this country… who’s written to the family of every troop killed” in our wars… the only person to run against Hillary Clinton for a full year and a half and then been in the room with her to witness her decision-making.
Obama will make clear that she’s now the “torchbearer” of the Democratic party, the officials said. He will frame the election less about policy choices than about defending the “moral fabric of our country” – casting Hillary as pushing solutions rather than fear.
More here: http://abcn.ws/2aaDLSZ
-
ABC's MARYALICE PARKS in Philadelphia: Several Sanders delegates felt totally caught of guard by the early nomination of Sen. Tim Kaine and feel like it was done intentionally to limit their protest and boo's.Sanders Delegates Caught Off Guard with VP Nomination of Tim Kaine
As one California delegate, Margarita Lacabe from San Leandro said, "Those of us in the Sanders movement feel like her picking Kaine was a direct move back to the center-right and a signal to us that any compromises in the platform will stay there."
Lacabe and others over here called for a roll call and say the "nays" even had it in their opinion during the voice vote.
-
Will Obama Mention Donald Trump in His Speech Tonight?ABC's DEVIN DWYER: President Obama WILL mention Donald Trump by name – “less than half a dozen times” – but this will not be a speech about Donald Trump. There will not be specific rebuttals to Trump’s proposals or specific rhetoric.
-
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Speaks at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: A few hours before his immediate predecessor, Michael Bloomberg, is set to give a highly-anticipated speech at the Democratic National Convention, current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the delegation in Philadelphia."As a New Yorker, I am quite familiar with both presidential nominees," said de Blasio, nothing that both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump call the state home. "These two people are worlds apart."De Blasio, who managed Clinton's first campaign for senate in New York, caused a minor controversy last year when he was slow to endorse the former secretary of state. The New York mayor, who ran for the office on a progressive platform, eventually came around, backing Clinton in October -- though still noting his affection for Bernie Sanders -- six months after Clinton first announced she was running.De Blasio went on to share some of the progressive causes Clinton supports, drawing a contrast to Trump's candidacy."From paid sick leave and paid family leave to universal pre-K and debt free college," said de Blasio. "From ending tax loopholes for Wall Street and billionaire investors to addressing the needs of American cities on housing, infrastructure, immigration."As for Trump: "He roots for economic turmoil for his own personal gain," said de Blasio. "When asked in 2006 about a possible real estate crash, he said, quote, 'I sort of hope that happens.'"
-
-
Excerpts from President Obama's remarks he'll deliver later tonight --
We get frustrated with political gridlock, worry about racial divisions; are shocked and saddened by the madness of Orlando or Nice.
You know, nothing truly prepares you for the demands of the Oval Office. Until you’ve sat at that desk, you don’t know what it’s like to manage a global crisis or send young people to war. But Hillary’s been in the room; she’s been part of those decisions.
-
How President Obama Prepared for His SpeechABC's DEVIN DWYER:
Obama met with his speechwriter in early June to discuss themes.
Two and a half weeks ago, writing began in earnest. The first draft was completed last Monday. There were six drafts.
The White House spoke with the Clinton campaign last week to discuss themes.
On Monday, POTUS watched Michelle Obama speech then stayed up until 3:30 am working on his.
The speech is now done and complete. He is “in better shape than usual," according to Senior White House officials.
Obama did one run-through – on Tuesday – during which he read it out loud.
No run through today as he did not feel like he needed it.
-
excerpt just out from WH: "there has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as President" #DemConventionby MikeDelMoro via twitter 7/27/2016 9:50:23 PM
-
LIVE on @facebook: @TerryMoran talks to Virginia delegates about VP pick @timkaine abcn.ws/2ahP8ul http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoZyujKW8AAorbV.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter 7/27/2016 9:52:41 PM
-
.@ChrisMurphyCT spotted ahead of his #DNCinPHL speech tonight. "It's going to be a really emotional night" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoZ09JjXYAEnEpZ.jpgby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 7/27/2016 10:05:45 PM
-
Three Latino singers -- Raul Esparza, La India, Huey Dunbar—are on stage now performing “America” written by Cuban American singer Gloria Estefan. The song was first written for the Macy’s 4th of July parade in 2015.Just hanging @DemConvention Performing America by Gloria and Emilio Estefan 6pm. Once in a lifetime. #ImWithHer https://t.co/JNZkMOdVMC3:35 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Screenwriter and LGBT activist Dustin Lance Black had a run-in with former President Bill Clinton. Black won a Oscar for his screenplay for the 2008 film "Milk" starring Sean Penn as Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office.Just me and the future First Gentleman having a lovely chat. #DemsInPhilly #ImWithHer https://t.co/A0tCmoz0Ll5:03 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Jesse Jackson is currently on stage delivering his remarks to the DNCIn the green room prepping for my remarks tonight. #DNC2016 #DemsInPhilly Follow me @RevJJackson. #KeepHopeAlive https://t.co/5zSSoHoedC5:24 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Jesse Jackson: ‘It’s Hillary Time’ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Civil rights activist and Reverend Jesse Jackson called for a ban on assault weapons and for shooting of “young black men” to be stopped.“The shootings of young black men must stop. We deeply regret the killing of police officers with powerful assault weapons," Jackson said. "Those police should be alive today. Ban assault weapons now.”
The former 1988 presidential candidate also compared Election Day in November to the Super Bowl: “Someone has to win, lose in the primary. It's now Super Bowl.“
“It's healing time. It's hope time. It's Hillary time,” Jackson repeated several times throughout his remarks.
-
.@RevJJackson: When African-Americans vote, white progressives win. When African-Americans and Hispanics vote, women win. #DemsinPhillyby Evan McMurry via twitter 7/27/2016 10:25:48 PM
-
LIVE NOW: Flint Mayor Karen Weaver addresses #DemsinPhilly https://t.co/ds0uMAhfk2 https://t.co/kND0RRrALE6:28 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
When Clinton Visited Flint, Michigan During Its Water Crisis
ABC’s LIZ KREUTZ: In February, Hillary Clinton took a break from campaigning in New
Hampshire to visit Flint, Michigan.
She blasted the "state's neglect" for the ongoing water crisis in Flint during an emotional visit to an African-American church in the city.
"We don't yet know how many children have been affected by leadpoisoning, we don't yet know how many challenges they will face," she said from the pulpit of Flint's House of Prayers. "What we do know we know is that even a single child suffering lead poisoning due to the state's neglect is one child too many."
She was the first presidential candidate to visit the city.
During her remarks that day, she called the situation in Flint "immoral" and said that if a situation like this had happened in a wealthier community, "I think we all know we would have had a solution yesterday."
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver: @HillaryClinton "has heard the call from Flint" abcn.ws/2aKZO2H #DemsinPhilly snpy.tv/2avnr1Gby ABC News Politics via twitter 7/27/2016 10:30:54 PM
-
Flashing hat at #DemsInPhillyby Jessica Hopper via twitter 7/27/2016 10:31:30 PM
-
just chatted w @JenGranholm - she wants @donnabrazile to stay on at DNC permanently, beyond the election, she saidby Rick Klein via twitter 7/27/2016 10:32:51 PM
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver to DNC: 'We Need Your Help'
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: In her address to the convention today, Mayor of Flint, Michigan Karen Weaver said the problems in Flint are “not over” and the city still needs help.
“The water is still not safe to drink or cook with from the tap,” said Weaver, who was elected in 2015. “Our infrastructure is broken, leaking, and rusting away.”
“Today, the help we need from our federal government to start rebuilding our drinking water infrastructure still sits blocked in the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress,” Weaver argued. “I am a voice for Flint. And we need your help."
Weaver said: “Do you know who has also heard the call from Flint? Hillary Clinton!”
Flint’s water was contaminated with lead in 2014.
-
After a change in focus to Clinton last night, attention seems to have revolved back onto bashing Trump. #DemsInPhillyby Evan McMurry via twitter 7/27/2016 10:45:54 PM
-
Aw, Reid and his wife Landra both walk out wearing sunglasses, a nod to those he wore after his eye injuryby Ali Weinberg via twitter 7/27/2016 10:55:04 PM
-
Sen. Reid: "The only thing Republicans, like Mitch McConnell, have accomplished is setting the stage for a hateful con man, Donald Trump."by Veronica Strac via twitter 7/27/2016 10:58:03 PM
-
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid Speaks at DNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, who will be retiring in January after 30 years in the senate -- eight as majority leader, had harsh words tonight for Donald Trump, Mike Pence and his Republican counterparts across the aisle in Washington."They say they believe in 'Country First.' What a joke," said Reid. "Republicans who won’t stand up to Trump believe in one thing and one thing only: 'Party First.' And this year, 2016, they’ve gone even further, nominating the poster child of 'Me First.'"Reid was introduced after a three minute-long video recapping his accomplishments in the senate featuring appearances from fellow senators, Reid's wife and President Barrack Obama.Despite the tone of reflection prior to the speech, Reid looked ahead towards the future and encouraged democrats not to give up his fight, a nod to the senator's days as an amateur boxer."You’re the ones fighting the hardest fights. You’re the ones who need leaders in your corner," said Reid. "Leaders who have had your back their whole lives, like Hillary Clinton, the most qualified and prepared candidate in the history of America."
-
Clinton and Trump's intelligence briefings will begin next week at earliest, an intelligence official tells @JustinFishelABCby Ben Siegel via twitter 7/27/2016 11:00:01 PM
-
Harry Reid, pulling out all the stops: "I’ve never seen anything more craven than Mitch McConnell and what he has done to our democracy."by Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/27/2016 11:00:51 PM
-
Harry Reid mentions Trump eight timesby Ali Weinberg via twitter 7/27/2016 11:02:45 PM
-
ABC's CORINNE CATHCART: While some prominent Bernie Sanders supporters have already throw their support behind the new Democratic nominee, actress Susan Sarandon, a well-known Bernie Sanders surrogate, confirmed she is not ready to vote for Hillary Clinton just yet.Actress Susan Sarandon Not Ready to Vote for Clinton
"Voting isn't until November," she said to reporters outside of Wells Fargo Arena.
Asked for where she was leaning she added: "If she wants my vote she's going to have to earn it....by coming around on the issues that are important."Susan Sarandon and Rosario Dawson hold gaggle about Nina Turner https://t.co/vNBwrns9zG6:09 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
.@GavinNewsom: Trump "replaced 'tear down that wall' with the cynical bigotry of 'build that wall.'" #DemsinPhilly http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoaDnzqWYAABMDs.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter 7/27/2016 11:07:09 PM
-
Fact Check: Trump and Pence Want to Invest Retirement Benefits in Stock Market
ABC's NOAH FITZGEREL:
Claim: Trump and Pence will put Americans’ retirement funds in the stock market
Rating: Questionable. Trump and Pence have both advocated at various points for privatizing aspects of Social Security, but the Trump campaign does not have an official position on the matter.
Harry Reid said, “Donald Trump and Mike Pence want to gamble with your retirement benefits in the stock market.”
Background: Both Trump and Pence have, at times, advocated for privatizing Social Security, but more recently Trump has not sounded as if he wants to do so.
While in Congress, Pence reportedly backed president George W. Bush’s push to privatize Social Security, allowing Americans to invest instead in private savings accounts.
Trump advocated for a similar policy, in a book he wrote in 2000, according to the Motley Fool. He reportedly called for allowing “every American to dedicate some portion of their payroll taxes to a personal Social Security account that they could own and invest in stocks and bonds.”
More recently, Trump has taken a different position. In his 2011 book Time to Get Tough, Trump wrote that Social Security is a “deal that should be honored” for those who have paid in and that the U.S. government should make an “ironclad commitment” to providing a retirement safety net. In June, Trump wrote in an AARP op-ed that he wants to “secure Social Security for the future.” Trump also reportedly told a radio station this year that he wants to keep Social Security “intact.”
Trump’s campaign has not yet released a comprehensive plan for Social Security, making it unclear where he currently stands on privatization, but based on those more recent comments, we rate the claim questionable.
-
Arizona Rep.& former Marine Ruben Gallego: "Trump is a scam artist...trying to pull off the ultimate scam, pretending he cares about vets."by Veronica Strac via twitter 7/27/2016 11:12:35 PM
-
Confirmed: @CommissBratton was offered prime-time slot @ #DNC2016 Tuesday & passed. Spox says scheduling conflict.by JoshMargolin via twitter 7/27/2016 11:20:54 PM
-
Solid cheering for @MartinOMalley on the #DemsInPhilly floor: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoaHymBXEAAp03X.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/27/2016 11:24:28 PM
-
-
Martin O’Malley: ‘To Hell With Trump’s American Nightmare’ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley revved up the crowd with his praise of the Clinton-Kaine ticket and his strong rebuke of Donald Trump.“I say to hell with Trump’s American nightmare,” O’Malley declared. “We believe in the American Dream.”I’ve worked alongside her. I’ve competed against her,” O’Malley said of his former 2016 rival. (O’Malley was a candidate for president this election cycle but suspended his campaign after the Iowa caucuses.) “I am here to tell you that Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine are as tough as they come.”Bringing up his old attack against Trump when he was campaigning, O’Malley called Trump a “carnival barker” and a “bully.”“But unlike that immigrant-bashing, carnival barker, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton actually knows the enduring symbol of America is not a barbed wire fence,” O’Malley said.O’Malley concluded: “It’s time to put a bully, racist in his place, and a tough woman in hers ‑ the White House!”
-