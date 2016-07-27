Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
-
Donald Trump Says He's 'Never Spoken' to Vladimir Putin, Urges Russian President to Find Hillary Clinton's EmailsABC's MORGAN WINSOR and CANDACE SMITH:
Donald Trump said he has "never spoken" to Vladimir Putin amid allegations that his campaign colluded with the Russian president to hack Democratic National Committee emails. But the Republican presidential nominee encouraged Putin to find Hillary Clinton's missing emails.
"I've never spoken to him. I don't know anything about him other than he will respect me," Trump said during a press conference this morning in Doral, Florida. "I have nothing to do with Russia."
"By the way, if they hacked, they probably have her 33,000 emails. I hope they do," Trump continued. "They probably have her 33,000 emails that she lost and deleted."
Read more from ABC's MORGAN WINSOR and CANDACE SMITH here.Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Doral, Florida. Credit: ABC News
-
Donald Trump told a Female Journalist to Be Quiet on Day 3 of DNCYesterday, a woman made history became a major party's pres nominee.
Today, the other party's nominee tells a female journalist to be quiet11:33 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Trump just told a female reporter to "be quiet" at the press conference just nowRetweeted by JoshuaHoyos11:26 AM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Trump: “I’m lucky in a sense because I have a big microphone.”11:33 AM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Preview of DNC Night 3LIVE on @facebook: @locs_n_laughs and @Matthewjdowd preview night three of #DemsinPhilly https://t.co/i8pLh8Rut6 https://t.co/AbXhJBZbCV11:36 AM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Donald Trump Says Hillary Clinton 'Would Be So Wrong' As President.@realDonaldTrump tells @TomLlamasABC: "I would love to see" a female president, but Clinton "would be so wrong." https://t.co/SGM4Ted1rL11:40 AM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Elizabeth Warren Says Donald Trump Is a 'Thin-Skinned Racist' for Calling Her 'Pocahontas'ABC's ALI ROGIN:
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told ABC News' David Muir that she believes Donald Trump is a “thin-skinned racist” in an interview on Tuesday evening.
She was answering a question about whether she believes Trump is racist for calling her “Pocahontas” in reference to Warren once highlighting her Native-American heritage despite there being no record of it.
"Is that calling him a name too?" Muir asked Warren.
"No, it's the fact," she responded, before turning the focus to Trump’s treatment of Gonzalo Curiel, the judge presiding over a number of lawsuits concerning Trump University.
Read more from ABC's ALI ROGIN here.Credit: ABC News
-
Chelsea Clinton Calls Parents 'The Best'Love you dad & loved loved hearing you tell Mom's story. You're the best parents (& grandparents)!11:57 AM - 27 Jul 2016
Looking forward to joining @HRC today at #DemConvention! Grateful for their tireless fight for equality12:21 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
What Will Bill Clinton Be called if Hillary Clinton Becomes President?ABC's MORGAN WINSOR:
As former President Bill Clinton made history Tuesday night by becoming the first man to endorse his wife for U.S. president at a major party’s convention, Americans across the nation began to wonder: What will he be called if Hillary Clinton wins the White House?
That was the question that spiked on search engines as Bill Clinton delivered a speech about his wife at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. While there has never been a male presidential spouse in the United States, the formal title for the role of a husband of a state governor is “first gentleman,” which became a trending hashtag on social media during Bill Clinton’s speech.
But it may not be so simple for Bill Clinton if he becomes America’s first “first gentleman,” since he’s also a former president. Hillary Clinton has addressed this several times on the campaign trail.
Read more from ABC's MORGAN WINSOR here.Former President Bill Clinton delivers remarks on day two of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
Elizabeth Warren Won't Say Whether Tim Kaine Is the 'Right' Pick for VPABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL:
Is Sen. Tim Kaine the right vice presidential candidate to unite a fragileDemocratic Party? Sen. Elizabeth Warren won't say.
With progressives still uneasy about Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, the Massachusetts Democrat declined to say Tuesday whether Clinton had tapped the best running mate to convince supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders to back her campaign.
“I’ve known Tim since I’ve been in the Senate, and he is a good man,” Warren said in an interview with ABC’s David Muir.
Asked if Clinton made the “right pick,” Warren didn’t directly respond.
Read more from ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL here.Sen. Warren calls Tim Kaine a "good man," but declines to call him the right pick - https://t.co/koJUUqTteQ @DavidMuir #DNCinPHL12:33 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Newt Gingrich Calls Donald Trump's Comments on Hillary Clinton's Emails a 'Joke'The media seems more upset by Trump's joke about Russian hacking than by the fact that Hillary's personal server was vulnerable to Russia12:40 PM - 27 Jul 2016
If Russia or any other country or person has Hillary Clinton's 33,000 illegally deleted emails, perhaps they should share them with the FBI!12:16 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Clinton Campaign Responds to Trump's Russian Hacking RemarkClinton camp responds to Trump's Russian hacking remark: https://t.co/uuLKmG4PKR https://t.co/p2QvK2Jcqu12:41 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on RussiaABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL:House Speaker Paul Ryan's office criticized Russia Wednesday after Donald Trump appear to encourage the country to locate Hillary Clinton's missing emails."Russia is a global menace led by a devious thug," Ryan spokesman Brenden Buck said in a statement. "Putin should stay out of this election."Sources and experts tell ABC News that Russia was likely behind the hack that released thousands of politically damaging emails from top Democratic National Committee emails. The FBI is currently investigating the incident.The Speaker's office did not respond to questions about Trump's access to classified information, after Trump called Wednesday for Clinton's access to be denied.Earlier this month, Ryan asked the Director of National Intelligence to deny Clinton access to classified intelligence in light of concerns raised about the FBI's investigation of her private email setup. FBI Director James Comey found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, but found Clinton and her staff to be "extremely careless" in handling sensitive classified information.On July 7, Ryan said he was comfortable with Trump handling classified information and receiving intelligence briefings..@SpeakerRyan spokesperson Brendan Buck: "Russia is a global menace led by a devious thug. Putin should stay out of this election."1:07 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Lena Dunham, America Ferrera Skwer Trump as 'Making America Hate Again'ABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN:
Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera joined forces on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia tonight, accusedDonald Trump of "making America hate again" in a tag team speech focused on Trump's rhetoric about women and Latinos.
Dunham, famous for her HBO series "Girls," and Ferrera, the star of ABC's "Ugly Betty," portrayed Trump as a man who fostered divisions and demeaned women and minorities.
"Look, Donald's not making America great again, he's making America hate again," Ferrera told the crowd.
Read more from ABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN here.Actresses Lena Dunham and American Fererra speak on night two of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Scott Audette/REUTERS
-
Donald Trump 'Love Doll' Spotted in Philly for DNC.@realDonaldTrump "love doll" spotted in #Philadelphia #DemsInPhilly https://t.co/caFDvgTXhz1:02 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg to Make Case That Hillary Clinton is Clear ChoiceABC's JOSH MARGOLIN:When former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg takes the stage on night there of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, he will appeal to independents, moderates and swing voters to make the case that Hillary Clinton is the clear choice in this election, according to his reps.Bloomberg will remind viewers that he is one of America's business leaders and, in that role, will point out that he has become increasingly concerned about what a Trump presidency would mean for our economy. The billionaire will explain that to ensure our economic future, voters can not trust Trump.
-
Watch the Moment Hillary Clinton Became 1st Major Female Major Party Nominee in Country's HistoryWatch the moment @HillaryClinton became 1st female major party nominee in country’s history https://t.co/vbZ28SBmj0 https://t.co/2HYfKF4wxK1:27 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
How Democratic VP Pick Tim Kaine's Camp Is Already Pushing Back on Liberal CriticsABC's ALI ROGIN:
Democrats in Philadelphia are unlikely to greet Tim Kaine with a unified hero’s welcome when he takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention tonight.
In fact, about 165 Bernie Sanders delegates answered a survey saying they’d be interested in “nonviolently and emphatically” protesting during Kaine’s speech.
While liberals are likely happy with Kaine’s high marks from labor groups such as the AFL-CIO and abortion rights advocates like NARAL, and his “F” grade from the National Rifle Institute, they’ve expressed concerns about his positions on other issues like trade, financial regulation and the environment.
Here’s a look at some liberal groups’ critiques of Kaine and the full context behind them.Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
-
DNC Features 'All Gender' BathroomsAll-gender restrooms at the DNC https://t.co/zlKwlNJbkh3:32 PM - 26 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Hash Tag #BenedictTrump Emerges After Comments on Russian and Email HackingNEVER IN MY WILDEST IMAGINATION DID I THINK ID HEAR AN AMERICAN,ASK A HOSTILE GOV 2DECLARE CYBOR WAR AGAINST OUR
COUNTRY🇺🇸#BENEDICTTRUMP1:09 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Lookup for Definition of 'Treason' Up 76 Percent After Donald Trump Called on Russia to Find Clinton's EmailsAfter Donald Trump asked Russia to find 30,000 of Hillary Clinton's missing emails, the lookup for the definition of "treason" surged 76 percent, according to Merriam-Webster.Treason is "the offense of attempting to overthrow the government of one's country or of assisting its enemies in war," according to the dictionary publisher.
-
DNC Rehearsal Includes 'What the World Needs Now is Love" By Dionne WarwickNow being rehearsed #DemsInPhilly - "What the world needs now, is love sweet love." Not on the Trump convention playlist.2:29 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Polling Note: Obama and the DNCABC's GARY LANGER:President Barack Obama will address the Democratic convention tonight from an unusually strong position; for the last two months straight, the president has held the highest job approval rating in the ABC News/Washington Post polls since early in his presidency, with 56 percent approval on his job performance, up from a career-low of 40 percent just in advance of the 2014 midterm elections.Obama is in a particularly enviable position in comparison with George W. Bush at this time in his presidency. His approval rating was a dismal 28 percent in July 2008, a year in which Bush was perceived as a drag on John McCain's unsuccessful effort to succeed him.That said, presidential approval is no guarantee of success for the in-party's nominee. Bill Clinton held a 60 percent approval rating at this point in his presidency, and while Al Gore won the popular vote in the contested 2000 election, he lost in the electoral college.One place Obama may be particularly useful to Hillary Clinton is among young people, a group that heavily favored Bernie Sanders in the primaries. Obama's approval rating in the latest ABC/Post poll peaks by age at 70 percent among 18 to 29-year-old, a group he won be record margins in 2008 and 2012 alike, and that Clinton very much needs this year.
-
by Christopher Donato via twitter 7/27/2016 7:13:34 PM
-
The convention so far has been well attended by celebrities. On Monday, Demi Lovato sang and gave a speech, Eva Longoria introduced Sen. Cory Booker, and Sarah Silverman strove for unity. Last night, the DNC saw speeches from America Ferrara, Lena Denham, and Meryl Streep, and performances from Alicia Keys and Andra Day. Tonight has no shortage of celebrities either.Just landed in Philly for #DemsInPhilly ready to listen and learn... 🙏🏼📚🌎2:43 PM - 27 Jul 2016
Headed to Dnc2:38 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Soundcheck at the #DNC with the Reverend #JesseJackson 📷: @candyTman https://t.co/phSz8xUAXK2:26 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Tim Kaine Tweets from DNC StageTaking it all in. https://t.co/SbCe01DOlD1:59 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Warren Calls Kaine ‘Good Man,’ Declines to Say if He Was ‘Right’
VP Pick
Video: Elizabeth Warren Calls VP Pick Tim Kaine 'Valuable' for Clinton TeamABC NewsThe Massachusetts senator told ABC News' David Muir the Virginia senator has a good heart and a lot of experience.
ABC"s BENJAMIN SIEGEL: Is Sen. Tim Kaine the right vice presidential candidate to unite a fragile Democratic Party?
Sen. Elizabeth Warren won't say. With progressives still uneasy about Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, the Massachusetts Democrat declined to say Tuesday whether Clinton had tapped the best running mate to convince supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders to back her campaign.
“I’ve known Tim since I’ve been in the Senate, and he is a good man,” Warren said in an interview with ABC’s "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir.
Asked if Clinton made the “right pick,” Warren didn’t directly respond
“He’s a good man, he has a good heart and he has a lot of experiences,” she said. “He’s going to be a valuable member of the team when she is president.”
-
Tim Kaine Made Emotional Plea for Barack Obama at 2008 DNCABC's JESSICA HOPPER:Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine gave an energetic, emotional plea in 2008 to elect American's first black president, Barack Obama."Does anybody here have a little bit of faith tonight? I know you do," Kaine said eight years ago. "Is anybody here ready to move some mountains? The mountains of division and gridlock, the mountains of hopelessness, the mountains of special interests and business as usual. Because we'll put faith into action...we'll reject the failed policies of George Bush and John McCain and we will elect Barack Obama as America's next president."
-
Follow ABC Politics on Snapchat for Full Coverage of DNC Day 3.@CoryBooker, @kalpenn and more show up in ABCPolitics' complete #DemsinPhilly coverage on @Snapchat: https://t.co/QDmGxKxpMB2:01 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Video: Running the 'Rocky Steps' Ahead of DNC Day 3ABC NewsABC News' Amna Nawaz and Mary Bruce talk politics and run the 'Rocky Steps' in Philadelphia.
-
This Was the Reaction Backstage at the DNC When Hillary Clinton Clinched the Democratic NominationBackstage pass: when @HillaryClinton clinched the nomination last night. #DemsinPhilly https://t.co/iNLD29OVRq2:23 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
And...Hillary Clinton has officially arrived in Philly.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 7/27/2016 7:58:36 PM
-
Philly Bars to Stay Open Later for the DNC
ABC’s ADAM KELSEY: Democrats looking to celebrate – or perhaps drown their sorrows – at this week’s convention may have a slightly longer timeframe to do so, thanks to a bit of wrangling by Pennsylvania state lawmakers.
A bill working its way through the statehouse in Harrisburg seeks to extend last call at Philadelphia bars past its current limit of 2 a.m.
With an expected attendance of 50,000 people at the DNC, an extra two hours of drinking could mean big business for local watering holes. The bill still requires approval from a Republican-led rules committee before it can be passed and would only extend last call for the convention’s four days.
A similar agreement that temporarily extended bar hours in Philadelphia was reached in 2000 for that year’s Republican National Convention.
-
Former NBA Star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tweets in Support of Hillary Clinton2:14 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Barack Obama's 2004 DNC speech
ABC’s ADAM KELSEY: In just 17 minutes, Barack Obama went from little-known Illinois state senator to Democratic superstar.
Delivering the keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, the then-42 year old Obama wowed the crowd with a soaring speech that detailed his unique personal background, discussed the diversity of the country and called for greater unity of “red states” and “blue states.”
Following the address, both politicians and commentators alike floated the possibility of Obama someday becoming the first black president of the United States and praised his ability to energize the convention.
On the back of his newfound notoriety, Obama would go on to defeat Republican Alan Keyes in a landslide victory that November for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Obama headlines tonight's convention.
-
Video: Barack Obama Speaks at the 2004 Democratic National ConventionABC NewsJuly 27, 2004: In his speech, Obama says there is an undivided United States of America.
-
Elizabeth Warren Says Donald Trump Is a 'Thin-Skinned Racist' for Calling Her 'Pocahontas'
Video: Warren Says Trump Is a 'Thin-Skinned Racist' For Calling Her 'Pocahontas'ABC NewsThe Massachusetts senator spoke to ABC News' David Muir at the Democratic National Convention.
ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told ABC News' David Muir that she believes Donald Trump is a “thin-skinned racist” in an interview on Tuesday evening.
She was answering a question about whether she believes Trump is racist for calling her “Pocahontas” in reference to Warren once highlighting her Native-American heritage despite there being no record of it.
"Is that calling him a name too?" Muir asked Warren.
"No, it's the fact," she responded,
-
-
What to Expect From VP Joe Biden's DNC SpeechABC's ARLETTE SAENZ: Joe Biden will make the case for why he's so optimistic about our country's future, according to an aide to the Vice President.He will also make the case that Hillary Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine understand what it means to be middle-class in America and will fight every day to improve the lives of the people who are the backbone of this country.Finally, he will argue that the world is too complicated, and the times are too serious, to elect someone who is as unprepared to deal with our nation's security as Donald Trump.
-
Counting two on screens, 11 flags on stage right now. #DNCinPHL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoZfzupUsAA46Pg.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 7/27/2016 8:30:18 PM
-
Here comes Tim Kaine's nomination. #DemConventionby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/27/2016 8:31:34 PM
-
Tim Kaine has won the nomination to be the Democratic nominee for Vice President #DemsInPhilly #DemConventionby Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/27/2016 8:32:12 PM
-
Tim Kaine is the Democratic Candidate for VPABC's RYAN STRUYK: Tim Kaine is now the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate.
The Democratic National Convention nominated Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine by acclamation this afternoon, officially making him the party's vice presidential candidate.
When Kaine's name was said by the chair for the first time, the Virginia delegation cheered, waving their arms and chanting "Kaine! Kaine!" Some mixed boos could also be heard mixed in and the "noes" still had a substantial volume.
More from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY: http://abcn.ws/2aesKy7
-
Who is Sebastien De La Cruz?
Sebastien De la Cruz, from San Antonio, Texas, performed the national anthem for today’s convention. De la Cruz was 11-years-old when he performed the Star Spangled Banner at Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals between the Spurs and the Miami Heat. De la Cruz donned a San Antonio Spurs-themed black and silver mariachi outfit. His performance that night was met with praise but also racism and hate speech. He was not deterred from the negative comments and returned to sing again for Game 4.
The year before, he competed on America’s Got Talented.I will be performing The National Anthem for the DNC around 3:20 central time zone. It will be airing on c-span. https://t.co/arsiZxeMiM12:27 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Former Maryland Governor and former 2016 presidential candidate Martin O'Malley is scheduled to speak tonight.Putting the final touches on my speech for tonight. Tune in at 7! #DemsInPhilly #StrongerTogether https://t.co/ugdg5Veyu54:41 PM - 27 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite