Polling Note: Obama and the DNC

ABC's GARY LANGER:





President Barack Obama will address the Democratic convention tonight from an unusually strong position; for the last two months straight, the president has held the highest job approval rating in the ABC News/Washington Post polls since early in his presidency, with 56 percent approval on his job performance, up from a career-low of 40 percent just in advance of the 2014 midterm elections.





Obama is in a particularly enviable position in comparison with George W. Bush at this time in his presidency. His approval rating was a dismal 28 percent in July 2008, a year in which Bush was perceived as a drag on John McCain's unsuccessful effort to succeed him.





That said, presidential approval is no guarantee of success for the in-party's nominee. Bill Clinton held a 60 percent approval rating at this point in his presidency, and while Al Gore won the popular vote in the contested 2000 election, he lost in the electoral college.



